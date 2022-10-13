Illinois area football capsules for Week 8

Three Rivers West

Sherrard (1-6, 1-3) at Orion (3-4, 2-2)

Basics: 7 p.m., Charger Field, Orion.

It is the Chargers' senior night, as well as being a must-win game for Orion after last Friday's 55-13 loss at Morrison pushed it to the brink of missing the postseason for the second straight season. ... With Rockridge looming next week, the Chargers hope to give themselves a shot with a win tonight in order to go into Week 9 at 4-4, much like they did last fall.

Monmouth-Roseville (4-3, 3-2) at Erie-Prophetstown (4-3, 1-2)

Basics: 7 p.m., Mosher Field, Prophetstown.

The Panthers close out the home portion of their regular-season schedule tonight, and look to mark the occasion with a win to become postseason eligible and open the door for their first back-to-back playoff appearances since reaching the 3A postseason three straight years from 2012-14. ... Likewise, the Titans become playoff-eligible with a win, but with unbeaten Princeton (ranked third in 3A) looming next week, this shapes up to be a must-win game for Mon-Rose.

Kewanee (3-4) at Rockridge (6-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., Rockridge High School, Edgington.

Having locked up the TRAC West title and the conference's automatic playoff bid last week, Class 2A's sixth-ranked Rockets now look to take the next steps toward securing a first-round home playoff date. ... In its 35-21 win over Sherrard last week, Rockridge had to rally to clinch the conference crown as the Tigers led 21-7 at halftime. ... The Boilermakers look to keep their postseason hopes alive for the second straight week after battling to a 35-34 win over Mendota last Friday.

LeRoy (3-4) at Morrison (3-4): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bud Cole Field.

This Saturday afternoon matinee pits two teams that need to win out to stay in the postseason picture. ... With their backs to the wall, the Mustangs responded last Friday with an impressive 55-13 win over Orion; after this weekend, Morrison hosts Erie-Prophetstown to finish the regular season. ... LeRoy looks to keep its playoff hopes alive by snapping a two-game losing streak.

Lincoln Trail

Annawan-Wethersfield (6-1, 5-0) at ROWVA-Williamsfield (5-2, 4-1)

Basics: 7, Bill Adams Field, Oneida.

The Titans (11th in 1A) are halfway through a crucial conference-closing stretch as they seek their fourth LTC championship in the past five years. ... With wins over Knoxville (27-19 two weeks ago) and Stark County (34-13 last week), A-W now turns its attention to the Cougars this week and then Mercer County in Week 9, two of the three clubs (along with Knoxville) that are 4-1 and tied for second in the Lincoln Trail. ... With A-W having already locked up a playoff berth, R-W is looking to do the same as well as keep its LTC title hopes alive.

Stark County (4-3, 2-3) at Mercer County (5-2, 4-1)

Basics: 7 p.m., George Pratt Memorial Field, Aledo.

After their four-game winning streak was stopped with a 53-6 loss to 3A's fifth-ranked Fairbury Prairie Central, the MerCo Golden Eagles return to LTC play looking to set up themselves for a potential winner-take-all contest for the league crown next Friday at Annawan-Wethersfield, as well as officially clinching a playoff berth. ... By contrast, the Rebels are looking to right the ship after back-to-back losses and keep alive their bid for their first postseason trip since 2017.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Eastland-Pearl City (2-5, 2-5) at Fulton (5-2, 5-1)

Basics: Saturday, 1 p.m., Fulton High School.

Ranked seventh in Class 1A, the Steamers took sole possession of second place in the NUIC with last Friday's 30-28 win at Forreston, a game in which Fulton rallied from a 22-3 deficit to keep pace with league leader Lena-Winslow (7-1, 6-0). ... The Steamers still have an outside shot at the conference title should they win Saturday and next Friday at Dakota and Le-Win loses its remaining games with Stockton and Forreston.

8-Player

Ridgewood (6-1) at South Fork (4-3)

Basics: Saturday, 2 p.m., South Fork High School, Kincaid.

Winners of four straight, the Ridgewood Spartans have tied the co-op's record for victories in a season (including playoffs) and have set a regular-season win mark, and are now looking to assure themselves of a first-round home game in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs. ... In last week's 70-36 win at Williams Bay (Wis.), senior running back Gavin McDonough rushed for 290 yards and four TDs on 12 carries to go over 1,000 yards for the season.

Galva (2-5) at West Central (7-0)

Basics: Saturday, 6 p.m., West Central High School, Biggsville.

It is senior night for the WC Heat, who look to continue their pursuit of a perfect season in this matchup of Lincoln Trail Conference member schools. ... It is also the third of three consecutive Saturday dates for West Central. ... Galva finishes with a tough stretch; including Saturday, the Wildcats' final two opponents are assured of posting winning seasons.

-- Compiled by Terry Duckett