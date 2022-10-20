Illinois area football capsules for Week 9

Three Rivers West

Orion (4-4, 3-2) at Rockridge (7-1, 5-0)

Basics: Friday at 7 at Rockridge High School, Edgington.

Ranked fifth in this week's Illinois Associated Press Class 2A state poll, the Rockets have already clinched the TRAC West title and are looking to put the finishing touches on a perfect conference season and extend their winning streak to eight straight games going into the IHSA playoffs. ... For the Chargers, it is the second straight must-win game in order to have any hope of reaching the postseason. ... A 53-7 winner over Sherrard last week, Orion also went into last season's finale at 4-4, but a 49-28 loss to Rockridge kept it out of the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Erie-Prophetstown (4-4, 1-3) at Morrison (4-4, 3-2)

Basics: Friday at 7 at Bud Cole Field.

For both teams, Friday's game is a must-win in order to have any hope of extending their seasons beyond Week 9. ... The Panthers got put in this situation with last Friday's 28-6 loss to Monmouth-Roseville, while the Mustangs have had their backs to the wall the last two weeks and responded by beating Orion and LeRoy by a combined 111-20. ... With a win, Morrison would earn a share of second place in the conference.

Ottawa Marquette (7-1) at Sherrard (1-7)

Basics: Friday at 7 at Clifford King Field.

Having dropped three straight since a 26-22 win over Morrison in Week 5, the Tigers close out their season with a rugged challenge as the Crusaders are ranked eighth in Class 1A and seek one more win to assure themselves of a first-round home playoff date.

Princeton (8-0) at Monmouth-Roseville (5-3)

Basics: Friday at 7 at Coach Dobry Field, Monmouth.

Looking for their sixth win to officially clinch an at-large postseason berth, the Titans will have their hands full against a Princeton club that is ranked third in Class 3A. ... Finishing TRAC West play with last week's 28-6 win at Erie-Prophetstown, Mon-Rose finished 4-2 in the conference and is assured of at least a share of second place.

Three Rivers East

Newman (5-3, 3-2) at Kewanee (3-5, 2-3)

Basics: Friday at 7 at KHS Stadium.

With last week's 42-14 loss at Rockridge ending their hopes of a third straight trip to the postseason, the Boilermakers look to finish on a high note as a win would give them a .500 finish in conference play. ...Tied for second in the TRAC East with Peru St. Bede (6-2) and Spring Valley Hall (4-4), Newman is shooting for its third straight win in order to clinch an at-large playoff berth.

Around the TRAC East: Hall looks to become playoff-eligible with a win tonight at Bureau Valley (1-7, 0-5), while St. Bede seeks its seventh win to strengthen its chances of a first-round home playoff date as it travels to Mendota (3-5, 1-4).

Lincoln Trail

Mercer County (6-2, 5-1) at Annawan-Wethersfield (7-1, 6-0)

Basics: Friday at 7 at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, Kewanee.

Ranked 10th in Class 1A, the A-W Titans would lock up their fourth LTC championship in the last five years and their fifth crown in the past seven seasons with a victory tonight as well as take a five-game winning streak into the playoffs and effectively assure themselves of opening the postseason at home. ... The Golden Eagles last earned a piece of the league crown in 2013, when they shared the championship with A-W and Stark County, and also look to bolster their hopes of a home playoff opener as well as earn a title share with a victory.

Around the LTC: ROWVA-Williamsfield (5-3, 4-2) looks to lock up an at-large playoff bid with a win over Knoxville at Bill Adams Field in Oneida. For their part, the Blue Bullets (6-2, 5-1) could finish again as LTC co-champions should Mercer County top A-W; Knoxville shared the 2021 league title with Abingdon-Avon. ... Stark County (4-4, 2-4) welcomes Princeville (4-4, 2-4) to Gary Johnson Field in Wyoming in a matchup of teams fighting for their playoff lives. ... United (1-7, 0-6) hosts Abingdon-Avon (1-7, 0-6) in a matchup of clubs looking to finish by getting into the conference win column.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Fulton (6-2, 6-1) at Dakota (5-3, 4-3)

Basics: Friday at 7 at Dakota High School.

A win by the Steamers (ranked sixth in 1A) would secure sole possession of second place in the NUIC; Fulton could also finish as conference co-champions should Lena-Winslow (8-0, 7-0) stumble against Forreston (5-3, 4-3), although the Panthers have locked up the league's automatic playoff spot due to their 54-32 win over the Steamers in Week 5. ... For the Indians, a win clinches an at-large playoff berth.

West Carroll (0-8, 0-7) at Galena (3-5, 2-5)

Basics: Tonight at 7 at Chuck Korte Field.

Looking to finish with a win, the Thunder hope to catch the Pirates in a down mood as Galena dropped back-to-back games to Dakota and Durand-Pecatonica to be eliminated from the playoff race.

Around the NUIC: Class 1A's top-ranked Lena-Winslow looks to wrap up a perfect regular season with a win tonight at Forreston, with the Cardinals looking to pull off the upset to assure themselves of an at-large playoff bid. ... Durand-Pecatonica (6-2, 5-2) hosts Stockton (3-5, 2-5) still with hopes of earning a share of second place should Fulton fall at Dakota. ... Eastland-Pearl City (2-5) hosts Chester (5-3) Saturday afternoon at 1 looking to finish with three wins in five games.

8-Player

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (2-6) at Ridgewood (7-1)

Basics: Saturday at 1 p.m. at Goff-Stahl Field, Cambridge.

Winners of five straight, the Spartans look to assure themselves of a first-round Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoff date with a victory as well as complete a perfect 4-0 regular season on their home turf. ... The last time either of Ridgewood's component schools finished with eight regular-season wins was in 2006, when the AlWood & ROWVA co-op finished 10-1; in 2005, Cambridge went 13-1 and finished as 1A state runner-up.

Farmer City Blue Ridge (5-3) at Galva (2-6)

Basics: Saturday at 6 p.m. at Galva High School.

The Wildcats celebrate their senior night, and look to mark the occasion with a season-ending victory to cement their improved showing after going 0-9 in their 8-player debut last fall.

-- Compiled by Terry Duckett