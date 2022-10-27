Illinois area football playoff capsules

2A: No. 13 Sterling Newman (5-4) at No. 4 Rockridge (8-1)

When and where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Rockridge High School in Edgington

Playoff histories: Since the IHSA playoff system began in 1974, Newman is making its 33rd appearance in the postseason, where it has a 71-26 record and has won six state championships (1990, 1994, 2004, 2010, 2013, 2019) and placed second twice (1993, '98). ... The Comets have reached the postseason every year since 2001. ... Rockridge is making its 23rd postseason appearance and has a 24-21 playoff mark that includes a Class 2A state championship in 1994 and runner-up appearances in 1987 (3A) and '98 (2A). ... After making the playoffs just once between 2002 and '09, the Rockets have reached 10 of the last 11 postseasons.

Regular season roundup: Rockridge reeled off eight straight wins after a 41-22 opening-night loss to undefeated Princeton. It went on to win the championship of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division with a 6-0 record. ... Newman finished 3-3 in the TRAC East, with a 10-7 loss last Friday to Kewanee resulting in a tie for fourth with the Boilermakers.

FYI: Newman's ground game is led by the senior duo of Nolan Britt (408 yards) and Hunter Luyando (325 yards), with senior quarterback J.J. Castle throwing for 404 yards. ... Rockridge senior running back Peyton Locke has racked up 1,003 total yards and 13 TDs, with junior fullback Alex Zarlatanes (646 total yards, five TDs) and senior wide receiver Kameron Bohnsack (29 receptions, 643 yards, 11 TDs) also key contributors to a Rocket offensive attack led by senior QB Jacob Bayne (982 passing yards, 14 TDs).

Up next: The Newman-Rockridge winner will take on the winner between No. 12 Bloomington Central Catholic (6-3) and No. 5 Mercer County (7-2) in next weekend's second round. Either the Rockets or the Comets would host MerCo or travel to BCC.

2A: No. 12 Bloomington Central Catholic (6-3) at No. 5 Mercer County (7-2)

When and where: 2 p.m. Saturday, George Pratt Memorial Field in Aledo

Playoff histories: BCC is making its 31st playoff appearance (its first since 2017) and has a 48-26 postseason mark that includes state titles in 1982, '87, '94 and 2008 and runner-up finishes in 1983, '90 and 2007. ... Since its beginning in 2009 after the Aledo/Westmer consolidation, Mercer County has made the playoffs every season and sports a 13-11 postseason record that includes a Class 2A state championship in 2012; however, the Golden Eagles have only one playoff win since 2014, a 41-0 victory over Palos Heights Chicago Christian in a 2019 2A first-round matchup.

Regular season roundup: Mercer County finished 6-1 to share the Lincoln Trail Conference title with Annawan-Wethersfield and Knoxville; a 43-0 win over A-W last Friday gave the Golden Eagles their first piece of a conference championship since 2013. ... BCC finished in a tie for third place in the Illini Prairie Conference with St. Joseph-Ogden, both teams going 5-3.

FYI: MerCo junior quarterback Colby Cox has enjoyed a solid debut season as the Eagles' starting signal caller, throwing for 951 yards and 15 TDs while rushing for 540 yards and seven TDs. ... Senior RB Matthew Lucas is the team's top rusher with 612 yards and seven TDs, with senior RB/WR Owen Relander rushing for 587 yards and seven TDs and hauling in 29 passes for 480 yards and nine TDs.

Up next: The BCC-MerCo winner advances to next weekend's second round to take on either No. 13 Sterling Newman (5-4) or No. 4 Rockridge (8-1). A MerCo win has it on the road regardless of its opponent, a win by the Saints has them hosting the next round.

1A: No. 12 Rockford Lutheran (5-4) at No. 5 Annawan-Wethersfield (7-2)

When and where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Wethersfield Memorial Stadium in Kewanee

Playoff histories: Rockford Lutheran is making its 11th playoff appearance with a 10-10 postseason mark, last having qualified for the playoffs in 2016. ... A-W has reached the postseason every year since the co-op began in 2008, the exception being the COVID-altered 2020-21 season in which no postseason was held. ... The Titans have a 16-13 record in their 13 previous playoff trips, reaching the Final Four in 2015, '16 and '19.

Regular season roundup: A-W went 6-1 to share the Lincoln Trail Conference championship with Knoxville and Mercer County; the Titans had a chance to win their fourth outright title in the last five years but lost 43-0 to MerCo in their regular-season finale. ... Lutheran's 5-4 record tied it for fifth with Winnebago in the Big Northern Conference.

FYI: Sophomore running back Zeb Rashid is A-W's top ground gainer with 1,114 yards and 16 TDs; he also has nine receptions for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns. ... Junior QB Dillon Horrie is a dual offensive threat for the Titans with 794 passing yards and eight TDs along with 531 rushing yards and seven TDs. ... Senior RB/WR Mason Heitzler has tallied 409 total yards and six TDs.

Up next: The winner between Lutheran and A-W advances to the second round next weekend to face either No. 13 Aurora Christian (5-4) or No. 4 Fulton (7-2). The Titans are road-bound with a win, while the Crusaders would host regardless of their opponent.

1A: No. 13 Aurora Christian (5-4) at No. 4 Fulton (7-2)

When and where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Fulton High School

Playoff histories: Aurora Christian is in its 18th postseason with a 28-15 playoff record that includes back-to-back Class 3A state titles in 2011 and '12 and a runner-up finish in 4A in '08; the Eagles are in their fifth straight postseason. ... Fulton is making its 23rd trip to the playoffs (25-20 record) and has a pair of 2A state titles (1976 and '91); the Steamers are making their seventh postseason appearance in the last eight years (excepting the 2020-21 spring season) after missing the playoffs from 2008-13.

Regular season roundup: In its second year in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, Fulton went 7-1 to finish second place behind unbeaten league leader Lena-Winslow. ... Aurora Christian went 2-2 to place third in the Red Division of the Metro Suburban Conference.

FYI: Senior RB/WR Ryan Eads is a strong dual threat for the Steamers with a team-best 505 rushing yards and eight TDs along with 325 receiving yards and three TDs. ... Senior RB Lukas Schroeder has 10 touchdowns to go with 493 rushing yards, while junior WR Baylen Damhoff has 41 receptions for 547 yards and eight TDs. ... Senior QB Brayden Dykstra has thrown for 1,240 yards and 18 TDs. ... Senior kicker Endi Qunaj is third in scoring with 56 points, hitting on 38 PATs and 18 field goals.

Up next: The Aurora Christian-Fulton winner will take on either No. 12 Rockford Lutheran (5-4) or No. 5 Annawan-Wethersfield (7-2) in next weekend's second round. Either the Steamers or the Crusaders would host A-W or travel to Rockford Lutheran.

1A: No. 14 Morrison (5-4) at No. 3 Ottawa Marquette (8-1)

When and where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Gould Stadium in Ottawa

Playoff histories: In the postseason for the first time since 2019 and just the second time in 11 seasons, Morrison is making its 26th playoff appearance and sports a 31-23 mark that includes Class 2A state championships in 2009 and '11. ... Marquette is making its 18th postseason trip and is 20-17 in playoff contests, highlighted by a 3A runner-up finish in 1984. The Crusaders are in their 10th straight postseason after missing the playoffs every year from 2002-11.

FYI: Morrison senior quarterback Danny Mouw has completed 61% of his passes for 1,121 yards and 14 TDs with just one interception, with his top targets being juniors Chase Newman (24 receptions, 523 yards, six TDs) and Deshaun McQueen (21 receptions, 453 yards, five TDs). On the ground, freshman Brady Anderson leads the Mustangs with 640 yards and nine TDs, seconded by junior RB Carson Strating's 532 yards and seven TDs.

Up next: The Morrison-Marquette winner advances to next weekend's second round to face the winner of No. 11 Dakota (5-4) and No. 6 Gilman Iroquois West (7-2). The Mustangs would either host Iroquois West or travel to Dakota, with the Crusaders doing likewise.

I8FA: No. 14 Kincaid South Fork (5-4) at No. 3 Ridgewood (8-1)

When and where: 7 p.m. today, Goff-Stahl Field in Cambridge.

Playoff histories: This is the 8-player postseason debut for both the South Fork-Edinburg-Morrisonville co-op and Ridgewood, with the Spartans in their first season of 8-player football ... In 11-player football, the Ridgewood co-op reached the playoffs once, in 2019; separately, Cambridge made 18 playoff trips and was the Class 1A runner-up in 2005, while AlWood made three trips on its on and three as a co-op with ROWVA. ... The Ponies made eight postseason trips, the last in 1994.

Regular season roundup: Ridgewood finished second only to Biggsville West Central (9-0) in the Central 2 Division of 8-player football, while South Fork finished third in the I8FA's South Division. ... The teams met two weeks ago, with the Spartans rolling to a 44-14 win at home.

FYI: Senior running back Gavin McDonough has been the main offensive engine for Ridgewood, rushing for 1,284 yards and 19 touchdowns, with the sophomore RB duo of Roy Sandberg (729 yards, 10 TDs) and junior Preston Moriarity (522 yards, four TDs) providing ample support. ... Junior quarterback Riley Catour has added 259 rushing yards and four TDs in addition to throwing for 325 yards and five TDs.

Up next: The South Fork-Ridgewood winner advances to the quarterfinals to take on either No. 11 Kirkland Hiawatha (6-3) or No. 6 Polo (7-2). ... Either Ridgewood or South Fork would host Polo or travel to Hiawatha.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett