illinois area football

A-W opens the season at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium on Aug. 28 against a Knoxville club that went 11-1 and reached the 2A quarterfinals. After that, it hits the road for three straight weeks before playing four of its final five regular-season dates at home, including two games at Annawan's Athletic Field.

Included in that three-week road swing is the Sept. 11 league opener against Mercer County at Aledo, with a trip to Princeville the following Friday; the Golden Eagles and the Princes tied for second in the LTC in 2019. Another potentially key date is a Sept. 25 matchup with Ridgewood at Annawan.

Speaking of Ridgewood, the Spartans are coming off a 6-4 finish and the first playoff appearance in co-op history, and will get to celebrate last year's achievement in their Aug. 28 home opener at Cambridge's Goff-Stahl Field against an Abingdon-Avon club that also went 6-4.

In addition to its Sept. 25 showdown with A-W, Ridgewood travels to George Pratt Memorial Field the preceding week to take on MerCo and also views an Oct. 16 home matchup with Princeville as key in its hope to contend for a conference title. The Spartans also boast one of two Saturday dates in the league, hosting Ottawa Marquette for homecoming on Oct. 3.