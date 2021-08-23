Illinois area teams and players to watch

TEAMS TO WATCH
Annawan-Wethersfield — The three-time reigning Lincoln Trail champions begin a new era as Tony Gripp takes over as head coach, becoming the fourth head coach since the co-op began in the fall of 2008. Even with the loss of all-state quarterback Coltin Quagliano among other standouts, the Titans remain the team to beat until someone knocks them from the top.
Fulton — Unofficial co-champions with Rockridge in the Three Rivers Rock Division last spring, the Steamers (4-1) have moved to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference after nearly a half-century as TRAC members.
Kewanee — Two years ago, only a loss to eventual Class 3A semifinalist Princeton kept the Boilermakers from a first-place finish in the Three Rivers Mississippi Division. After going 2-2 in an abbreviated spring campaign, the Boilers look to return to contender status in the East Division of the realigned TRAC.
Mercer County — Finishing 4-2 for the 12th winning season in their 12-year history, the Golden Eagles return several key components as they look to compete for a championship in what could be a crowded Lincoln Trail title race.
Ridgewood — Another Lincoln Trail club that finished 4-2, the Spartans have reeled off three straight winning seasons and have built themselves into an LTC and playoff contender, having reached the Class 1A postseason in 2019. Replacing several key standouts will be crucial to their maintained success.
Sherrard — With former Annawan-Wethersfield head coach Brandon Johnston taking the reins, the Tigers ride the momentum of last spring's 3-1 finish, the first winning season for the program since 2009. With several top contributors to that team having graduated, Johnston will have to work extensively with a newer group to maintain that momentum.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Alex Anderson, Morrison — The senior halfback led the Mustangs in rushing (261) and receiving (190) yards last spring, scoring four touchdowns and adding 12 tackles from his defensive back slot.
Brayden Deem, Rockridge — The senior begins his third year as starting varsity quarterback after a productive spring. He completed 64 of 113 passes (56.7 percent completion percentage) for 1,123 yards and 16 TDs to help the Rockets to a 6-0 finish, and also rushed for 440 yards and seven TDs on 63 carries, averaging just under seven yards a carry.
Nate Henry, Rockridge — The senior end had a solid year on both sides of the ball, hauling in 16 passes for 240 yards and six TDs while tallying 16 tackles and two interceptions on the defensive side.
Quinn Hoftender, Orion — The end/linebacker enters his senior season after hauling in 17 passes for 391 yards and two TDs to go with 40 tackles and four TFLs.
Jacob Jones, Fulton — Coming off a strong all-around season with 396 total yards and three touchdowns to go with 37 tackles, four TFLs and two interceptions from his linebacker slot.
Lucas Kessinger, Ridgewood — The senior wide receiver/defensive back shined both ways last season, hauling in 31 passes for 453 yards and seven TDs while compiling 744 total yards and eight TDs. He also made 43 tackles and was unanimous first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference.
Peyton Locke, Rockridge — Coming off a breakthrough season, the junior racked up 1,064 yards on 109 carries in six games (9.76 yards per attempt) and scored 17 of his 20 touchdowns on the ground as he racked up nearly 1,300 total yards.
Brock Mason, Fulton — Another solid two-way contributor like fellow senior Jones, he recorded 32 tackles with two interceptions as a first-team All-TRAC Rock defensive back in addition to hauling in 12 receptions for 200 yards and three touchdowns.
Nathan Schaefer, Morrison — Coming off a junior campaign in which the standout lineman posted a team-best 48 tackles with eight TFLs.
Connor Sibley, Erie-Prophetstown — The senior running back/linebacker looks to build on a solid season in which he tallied 367 total yards (295 rushing) with three touchdowns and recorded 41 tackles.