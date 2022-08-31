Illinois Pacesetter: Alleman's VanDeHeede provides stability at QB position

Daniel VanDeHeede wasn’t always a quarterback.

In fact, he returned in 2022 as the only Alleman High School football player with a single snap of experience at wide receiver.

Yet on Saturday, the junior two-way player tossed two touchdown passes to aid the Pioneers to their first win in over a year with a 32-6 road victory over Chicago Academy.

This week’s Illinois Pacesetter helped wipe away the noise from Alleman’s 0-9 finish last year and in the process accounted for the same number of touchdowns as the Pioneers scored all of last season.

“He just always makes the right decisions,” Alleman coach Fritz Dieudonne said. “We won’t go into a game planning on throwing the ball a million times — that’s just not us — but that means that when we decide to throw, we can’t miss. He was consistent all summer seeing the exact things the coaches wanted him to see, such as progressions, the way routes are supposed to go, which comes quickly to him so he can make a decision and deliver the pass.”

The stats won’t jump out to those looking for big numbers. VanDeHeede went 5-for-6 with 63 yards and two touchdowns, but for his first start as varsity quarterback, it was exactly what Alleman needed.

VanDeHeede missed on just one pass, but the real highlight was a 29-yard dart to freshman Will Otten on a corner route.

“It felt great,” VanDeHeede said. “Everyone was just saying how we aren’t going to go 0-9 again this season all summer. That was the talk. I’m just glad I was able to go out there and help these guys get a win. I’m proud of everyone for just coming out and doing what was good for this team to help us.”

The fact that VanDeHeede displayed the ability to stay calm, understand the offense and make accurate passes not only impressed Dieudonne and his staff enough to name the junior quarterback as their starter but did so over a returning senior starter.

VanDeHeede had just six games as a freshman in the COVID-shortened season, so the staff felt it was unfair to throw him into the starting spot last year. Still, Diuedonne could see the potential.

“I knew this summer I wanted him to compete for the job,” Diuedonne said. “During our 7-on-7s he got more and more comfortable and built confidence with his team and us coaches. And so I told Quentin (Fonseca) that when he gets back from injury (hand), to go fight for your job back.

“But I also told (VanDeHeede) that he better not lose it. I wanted both to compete.”

VanDeHeede kept his spot, and his first start under center couldn’t have ended any better for the Pioneers.

It was a game that VanDeHeede had waited for all summer to finally show what he was capable of. Alleman more than doubled its total points from last season in just one game.

“Coach Fritz and my teammates really helped me through getting to know the offense more, and it really felt like we came together this offseason,” VanDeHeede said. “Our chemistry is better and it was good to see it play out in a game. But we couldn’t have done the work without our line doing their job. They’re serious up there. It was an all-around team win.”

The line VanDeHeede praised is one that includes University Notre Dame commit Charles Jagusah and Jason Bowker. The pair not only provided VanDeHeede time to throw but bulldozed over Chicago Academy’s defensive line to open holes in the running game.

With VanDeHeede providing a passing threat that wasn’t there for a majority of last season, Alleman was able to attack at what it does best.

“We are going to be a running team, but what we need to do when someone like Chicago Academy starts adding more bodies to the box, is to take advantage of those throws,” Dieudonne said. “And he did that. If we are throwing 15 passes a game we are in a shootout, that’s just our reality. But we have the confidence that if we needed to go that route, (VanDeHeede) can do it.”

However, only six passes were needed Saturday because senior back Andrew Torres was finding every hole the offensive line created for him. Torres racked up 128 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns. Fonseca also had 72 yards and a score.

“The line was killing their blocks and allowed me to get to that second level,” Torres said. “I had one touchdown that was 50 yards. Those guys definitely made it easier.

“It was super exciting. The last time I scored was like eighth grade. It was exciting to have such a good game and have the team do well.”

Torres is one of 18 returning players from last year’s winless season, but there are a lot of fresh faces too. Freshman, sophomores and even seniors are playing new positions, and while Dieudonne admitted the Pioneers aren’t there yet, the foundation is being built for Alleman to succeed in the future.

And while it might have been hard to see last season, all the hard work Alleman has put into the past year finally paid off Saturday.

“I think they finally saw it through,” Dieudonne said. “They got that victory and all the joy that comes with it. We got on the bus and you could just see the joy. We were pulling out of the parking lot and I asked the bus driver where the speaker was. So we stopped, got it out and blared music. The guys got the excitement out.

“The songs that would come on that would get the whole bus to start singing — those are the memories these guys will have forever. The reality is that even if we don’t win another game, that feeling they had Saturday is something they will always remember. To go 0-9, and then work your tail off for a chance to win a game Week 1, and then go do it … it was awesome.”