Illinois Pacesetter: Durability and maturity shape Fuller into a special back

Most running backs don’t wear Easter Bunny costumes.

Well, most running backs aren’t Riley Fuller.

This week’s Illinois Pacesetter has not only ran for 500 yards and scored six touchdowns in three games, including a 279-yard performance against Quincy last Friday, but also creates memories off of the field for those in the community.

“One on my favorite roles that Riley Fuller plays is the Easter Bunny on Sunday in our neighborhood,” Moline High School football coach Mike Morrissey said. “I say that jokingly of course, but it’s awesome.

“I remember him walking around the neighborhood on Easter and it was him — Riley Fuller dressed as the Easter Bunny. He’s obviously excelled in baseball (Western Big 6 MVP) and football, but there’s a lot of things he does off of the field that make him a special kid and somebody we love to be around. We all want him to be successful.”

The idea started during the COVID-19 year of Easter. Fuller’s family thought it would be a fun idea to walk around the neighborhood to surprise the kids who couldn’t celebrate as usual because families were separated.

So Fuller put on the suit, headed out and started making a difference.

“It was something that I’ll always remember about him because it’s a little thing that he may not think means a whole lot right now, but it does, I mean, my kids still talk about it,” Morrissey said. “My kids got some pictures and they loved it. It was a special moment.”

Riley’s maturity and care for others to not only partake in something like that as a high schooler, but become one of the team leaders as a junior last season explain how he has found himself in positions to succeed.

“I’d say that I’m a dedicated person, and what I mean by that is whether it be to get healthy, put in extra work, schoolwork and grades or this team, I’m dedicated,” Fuller said. “I would say that dedication has made me mature as a person and a player. I think other guys are starting to see that too and that’s why we (Moline) are so good as a team. Everyone is starting to mature and become more dedicated to the same goal.”

That dedication has allowed for Fuller to become the workhorse of the Moline offense. The senior back has 67 carries in three games, and had a career-high 37 against Quincy, but the workload hasn’t bothered him.

Fuller averages 7.4 yards per rush and has had two three touchdown games — including a 67-yard score against Quincy in the fourth quarter.

“When they’re giving me the ball a lot, it makes me feel a lot more comfortable with running,” Fuller said. “And it gives me some energy to keep going ... so I keep going.”

The Moline offensive line is one of the best in the area with four three-year starters creating running lanes for a deep Maroon running back room. But to visualize those seams, hit them with purpose and take off is another challenge entirely.

“His tenacity stands out, I mean, he’s a physical runner for a kid that isn’t all that big,” Morrissey said. “I’ve talked about his vision and ability to cut numerous times, but I really think he brought the physicality to this team last week. And that was something our o-line set for him and he followed suit in a big way.”

Fuller had 918 yards all of last season, but he’s almost more than halfway there in three games this year. And it could have been even higher as Fuller has had a two 30-plus yard touchdown runs called back for penalties.

“He could easily be over 600 yards if it wasn’t for those penalties, so he’s definitely on pace to do some things,” Morrissey said. “I think he has some set goals because he’s a goal setter and wants to reach a certain milestone individually so he can help us as a team reach our goals. He is well on his way to achieving those.”

The current Western Big 6 leading rusher is quick to praise his coaches and offensive line for the numbers he has been able to put up this season, but quarterback Grant Sibley has seen a change in Fuller this season.

“His vision is unbelievable and I think this year it has really been impressive to watch on film,” Sibley said. “You can just see him turn on that speed. He’s been our bell cow for like three years now, but this year he has really picked it up in my opinion.”

A case can be made that Fuller has stepped up everything in the past six months. As a junior pitcher, Fuller was named WB6 MVP after registering a 0.19 ERA in league play to lead the Maroons to a conference title. He struck out 64 batters in 56 innings.

But right now Fuller has his eyes set on college football. He holds offers from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Roosevelt University and Knox College, but more eyes are starting to find Fuller the more he continues to fly past defenders.

However, the focus is still the same — reach the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.

And Fuller will be a major part of that if the Maroons are going to make it a reality.

“I am proud of the way that he has persevered through a really, high workload and took it as a challenge,” Morrissey said. “That last drive against Quincy, he was our guy. I think we gave him nine carries, which I wouldn’t like to do, but he was our guy.

“We’re going to depend on him.”