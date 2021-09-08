Illinois Pacesetter: Geneseo's Weller leads the charge on new-look offense

“The new offense gives a lot of new positions and opportunities for guys to show what they can do, wide receivers especially,” Weller said. “I think it gets guys excited and makes us want to work harder and practice it. It gives us a lot of confidence about all the different things we can do now offensively.”

One reason for the early offensive success has been attributed to the change in scheduling due to the COVID-altered spring season.

Instead of having the entire spring season off, players had only about six weeks between when the season ended and when summer offseason work began. It was a convenient amount of constant practice time for a team learning a new offense to continue to work out the kinks.

“We spent all summer together, and a lot of the spring, so it was like one big season for us,” VanDeWoestyne said. “We’ve all built off the spring and summer and will use the chemistry we’ve created to make this a great season.”

With the perfect start to the season already in the books, Weller admits his nerves that were present before the first game have already started to vanish after the two dominating victories.