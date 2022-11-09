Illinois Pacesetter: Locke leads Rockets' quarterfinal charge

EDGINGTON — Down by four with possibly just 12 minutes remaining in its season, the Rockridge High School football team needed to regain its spark fast.

With the Rockets trailing Bloomington Central Catholic going into the fourth quarter of last Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game, senior running back Peyton Locke was there to re-light his team's fuse.

This week's Illinois Pacesetter rose to the occasion by scoring two of his three touchdowns in the final period and rushing for 230 yards to lift Rockridge to a 27-18 win and its first quarterfinal appearance in eight years.

"It definitely feels amazing," Locke said of the 10-1 Rockets' return to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2014. They will host undefeated Maroa-Forsyth Saturday afternoon at 2 as they look to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1998.

"Our team has been fantastic this year. We're not the biggest group, we just try to work harder than everyone else, and it shows."

Not only did Locke and his teammates have the Saints to deal with last weekend, they also had to deal with rain and high winds that effectively grounded the Rockets' aerial game.

"We're a pretty even team with the pass and the run," said Locke, "and with the wind and the mud, we weren't going to pass much. We were going to rely on the offensive line, with Alex (Zarlatanes), Connor (Deem) and myself running the ball, and that succeeded very well."

Just over two minutes into the fourth quarter, the tide was turned for Rockridge when Locke took a direct snap in the wildcat formation and sprinted 42 yards through the mud to put the Rockets up 21-18.

He then ripped off a 60-yard touchdown run with 1:55 remaining to effectively seal the win for the Rockets.

"After that first touchdown, it gave us some fire, and we knew we could win that game," Locke said. "When we got the second TD, we knew we'd won. Central Catholic had come back on us in the third quarter and started beating us, and that made us more aggressive and physical.

"They're a very good team, a big and physical team. We knew it would come down to being more aggressive and physical, running the ball. We were able to show we can run the ball on anyone, no matter what the conditions are."

A three-year varsity starter, the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder has showcased his ability to run the ball throughout his high school career.

Having rushed for 406 yards and seven touchdowns in Rockridge's playoff wins over Sterling Newman and BCC, Locke is closing in on the 1,000-yard mark for this season with 950 yards and 13 TDs on 97 carries. He also has 26 receptions for 465 yards and seven TDs.

"Having a kid like Peyton back there and giving it to him, he's definitely dynamic with the ball in his hands," said Rockridge coach Sam Graves. "Something you can't coach is his speed, and when he gets out in space and is able to break a tackle or two, he'll take it (to the end zone).

"Last week was the type of game when you need to have your best players come to play, and Peyton did that for sure. He's electric with the ball in his hands, and like lightning, he can strike at any time."

Teaming up with Zarlatanes (772 rushing yards, six TDs) in the backfield, Locke has tried to incorporate some of his teammate's physicality in his own running style, much as Zarlatanes has tried to mirror Locke's speed and finesse.

"I definitely rely more on speed compared to Alex, who's more of a power running back," said Locke, "but I've been working on learning new things, and so has he. The two of us work really well together."

While pleased with the progress Locke has made over the past few years, he feels there is still room to grow as he hopes to take his football career to the next level.

"I know I have a lot to work on still, and that I'm not the best I can be," he said. "Compared to my sophomore and junior seasons, I've seen a ton of growth, but I hope to keep expanding and play in college."