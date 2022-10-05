Illinois Pacesetter: MerCo's Cox makes smooth transition to QB

ALEDO — For the past three seasons, Matthew Lucas has been the one under center for the Mercer County High School football team.

However, circumstances necessitated a reshuffling of backfield personnel, with resulted in Lucas moving to running back and junior Colby Cox taking his place as the Golden Eagles' quarterback.

In his first full season as a varsity starter, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Cox has made a smooth transition to his new home. The chief result is a four-game winning streak for Mercer County (5-1).

Through six games, this week's Illinois Pacesetter has completed 49 of 72 passes for 738 yards and 12 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He is also Mercer County's top rusher with 417 yards on 59 carries (7.1 yards per carry) with four TDs.

In last Friday's 51-14 win over Princeville, Cox recorded his third straight game of throwing for at least three touchdowns, going 7-of-10 for 65 yards and three TDs and tallying 121 total yards.

The week before, he was 9-of-14 passing for 142 yards and four TDs with 190 total yards in a 48-28 win at ROWVA-Williamsfield.

"I came in thinking I really wanted to prove myself, and hope I could contribute at quarterback," said Cox, who also contributes in the defensive backfield at safety, where he has 20 tackles, three interceptions and five pass break-ups.

"We can place Matt at any other spot; he can play anywhere. I realized I'd have to play my best game to help all of us play better. If I couldn't step up, then it'd be pointless for me to play. Knowing I'd have to play quarterback, that's when it all started for me.

"After the Knoxville game in Week 2, that's when I started to feel more like I was playing with the rest of the guys rather than trying to prove I could play with them."

Cox's efforts, which include an 8-of-14, 199-yard, two-TD passing effort along with 177 yards and three TDs on 11 carries in a 59-7 win over Abingdon-Avon nearly three weeks ago, have the Golden Eagles in the thick of the LTC race.

Sitting at 4-1, Mercer County is tied for second with Knoxville and sits just a half-game behind first-place Annawan-Wethersfield (5-1, 4-0). The Eagles and Titans are set to meet on Oct. 21 in the regular-season finale.

"When we're all confident and clicking together, we can do anything we want on the field," Cox said. "When we're all clicking, we're pretty hard to stop."

A three-sport standout who also competes in basketball and track at Mercer County, Cox certainly has strong athletic bloodlines.

His father, Ryan, was a standout on the basketball court for Westmer High School in the late 1990s. His mother, the former Dorothy Grundstrom, was a multi-sport standout in her own right at Westmer.

When it came time to make the switch under center, Mercer County head coach Andrew Hofer had confidence in Cox's ability to do the job.

"Colby's quick and has a good arm, and he's able to command the offense and do a good job of it," Hofer said. "Both Colby and Matt have done a good job of transitioning into their roles this season."

From Cox's point of view, having such standouts as Lucas (496 total yards, six TDs) and senior halfback/wide receiver Owen Relander (735 total yards, 13 TDs) to work with has been a key part of his successful transition to the quarterbacking role.

"Matt runs hard all the time, and Owen is so good at whatever he does," Cox said. "Also, William (Fredrickson) does a good job of getting open, and when he was out, Javin (Dellitt) came in and played at a high level."

With Cox firmly at the controls, Mercer County has been playing at a high level since falling 32-22 at Knoxville in the second game of the season.

Looking to take their first outright LTC crown in 10 years and their first piece of the conference title since sharing it with Annawan-Wethersfield and Stark County in 2013, the Golden Eagles hope to keep flying high.

"I think as long as we keep our minds on playing our best ball," said Cox, "we're going to be pretty hard to stop."