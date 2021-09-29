Illinois Pacesetter: MerCo's Meece stepping smoothly into backfield role

"David played varsity defense all spring, but he put up good numbers in our JV games," Mercer County coach Andrew Hofer said. "He works hard, and he put in a lot of time in the weight room. We're seeing him reap the rewards of that now."

Replacing Williams' 890 yards and seven TDs, accumulated during a shortened spring season, Meece wanted to make sure he was well-prepared for the task.

"I was in the room a lot (last) winter; all day and every day," he said. "Braden was really good at hitting the hole and running hard, which is what I've tried to copy, but he's more shifty, while I just run through people. They try to arm-tackle me, but that doesn't work."

While Meece has relied on physical power to rack up the yards, Hofer sees him continuing to develop as a running back.

"Braden and David are extremely different running backs, so we adjusted our offense a bit for this year's group," Hofer said, "but I've been seeing David getting better with his cuts and reads. That's only going to open him up to more and more success."

As he continues to enjoy individual success, Meece is hoping to help his team do the same, with the Golden Eagles looking to shake off 0-2 and 1-3 starts.