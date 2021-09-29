Illinois Pacesetter: MerCo's Meece stepping smoothly into backfield role

ALEDO — Prior to this season, Mercer County's David Meece had accumulated a good amount of varsity football experience.
However, the lion's share of that experience came on the defensive side of the ball. The start of a new season brought a new role for Meece.
However, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior had plenty of junior varsity time under his belt to prepare him for the challenge of replacing graduated standout running back Braden Williams, the Golden Eagles' top rusher last season.
This week's Illinois Pacesetter has stepped up with two 200-plus yard rushing efforts in four games, including a career-best 238 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in last Thursday's 62-22 Lincoln Trail Conference win over ROWVA-Williamsfield.
"It was odd playing on a Thursday," Meece said, "but we came out quick last week and were hitting ’em from Monday's practice on. I know I couldn't have done anything without my line blocking in front of me."
In the third week of the season, Meece cut loose for 213 yards and a touchdown in a 40-26 win over United, the first for MerCo after an 0-2 start. His two big games have enabled him to post a team-high 632 yards and five scores.
Although his varsity playing time was limited to inside linebacker last season, Meece was able to showcase his skills in a big way, eventually earning second-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference honors at that position.
"David played varsity defense all spring, but he put up good numbers in our JV games," Mercer County coach Andrew Hofer said. "He works hard, and he put in a lot of time in the weight room. We're seeing him reap the rewards of that now."
Replacing Williams' 890 yards and seven TDs, accumulated during a shortened spring season, Meece wanted to make sure he was well-prepared for the task.
"I was in the room a lot (last) winter; all day and every day," he said. "Braden was really good at hitting the hole and running hard, which is what I've tried to copy, but he's more shifty, while I just run through people. They try to arm-tackle me, but that doesn't work."
While Meece has relied on physical power to rack up the yards, Hofer sees him continuing to develop as a running back.
"Braden and David are extremely different running backs, so we adjusted our offense a bit for this year's group," Hofer said, "but I've been seeing David getting better with his cuts and reads. That's only going to open him up to more and more success."
As he continues to enjoy individual success, Meece is hoping to help his team do the same, with the Golden Eagles looking to shake off 0-2 and 1-3 starts.
The first of MerCo's two losses — a forfeit to unbeaten LTC co-leader Knoxville — came about because of the team being on a COVID-induced pause. The other loss was a 38-14 setback to the other co-leader, Abingdon-Avon.
"We had a lot of seniors out for a couple of weeks, but I'd say we're back at full force now," Meece said. "We were on pause for seven days, and all we could do (after being cleared to play) was to come in, practice hard and play hard our next game."
As it turned out, that next game was against United, which also happened to be Meece's coming-out party at running back.
Standing at 2-3 (2-2 LTC), Mercer County needs to at least win three of its last four games to maintain a streak of postseason appearances that stretches back well beyond the Eagles' debut season in 2009.
Two of those games are against three-time defending Lincoln Trail champion Annawan-Wethersfield and fellow conference contender Princeville (both 3-2), but Meece believes he and his teammates can get the job done.
"I feel like we can sweep the rest of the season," he stated, "especially being at full strength."