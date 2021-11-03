Illinois Pacesetter: Ponder's arm talent ushers Maroons to postseason success

And for the most part, Ponder was. He was only tasked with eight passing attempts Friday but completed five for 140 yards and two touchdowns. An efficient night, to say the least.

“He made some great decisions Friday and he really put the ball on the money,” Morrissey said. “He was so accurate, and that post route to Matthew was big. And you know, everybody looks at those stats and they are fantastic, but if you talk to Alec, he’s most proud of the fact that he’s the quarterback of a 9-1 football team. You can never take that away.”

It’s a feeling that Ponder echoed, and he says he was taught to care more about his team than personal achievements from his dad at an early age. Sean Ponder, Alec’s father, played quarterback at Orange Coast (Calif.) College and Emporia State. He was even offered to play for the Barcelona Dragons, an NFL Europe team.

“My dad’s a huge influence,” Ponder said. “He’s been there since the start. I grew up as a footballer because of my dad and as soon as I touched a ball, at like 5 years old, I was kind of taught into it. I’ve been a quarterback since third grade and finally got my first shot at starting last year, so I want to take every advantage of it.”