Illinois Pacesetter: Ponder's arm talent ushers Maroons to postseason success

The first thing you notice when watching Moline High School senior quarterback Alec Ponder is his arm talent.
But for Moline coach Mike Morrissey, he didn’t get to see much of Ponder in the initial months after Ponder’s transfer from Alleman because of the pandemic. It wasn’t until last fall that Morrissey saw what Ponder was capable of.
And when he did, it ended up eventually leading to a change at quarterback. Moline standout Matthew Bailey was moved full-time to receiver during the spring, and Ponder ran away with the starting job — well, not literally.
Ponder will be the first to admit that he isn’t the fastest, or even the flashiest player on the field, but what he has brought to Moline has been invaluable. He has let his arm do all the talking, as a true gunslinger does.
“He can make any throw,” Morrissey said. “He has a strong enough arm that gives us the entire menu of concepts we can run with. Alec has made so many big plays over the course of the fall that it has opened things up for us. That’s the thing people don’t understand.
“He has helped open up our run game. When he’s able to get the ball downfield, he keeps those safeties deep. So, he’s as much a contributor as anybody else when it comes to our success running the ball because of his ability to threaten you downfield pretty much anytime.”
If you have seen a Moline football game this season, you’ll know the deep pass is a common theme. Ponder, this week’s Illinois Pacesetter, finished second in the Western Big 6 Conference with 14 touchdown passes and 1,358 passing yards. He also completed over half his passes and had a rushing touchdown.
Ponder’s play pushed Moline to the top of the Big 6 standings for its first conference title since 2018, a year before Sterling joined the league. But no game was bigger than Moline’s Class 7A first round playoff matchup against Hampshire on Friday, and Ponder didn’t disappoint.
Leading 41-35 with under six minutes left, Moline was in desperate need of points after allowing the Whip-Purs to claw their way back from a 27-0 deficit. That’s when Ponder delivered the biggest offensive play of the game.
Ponder launched a ball over 50 yards in the air for Bailey, who was making his return from a shoulder injury, and the 6-foot-2 receiver came down with the pass inside the Hampshire 10-yard line. Moline scored three plays later to seal its first playoff victory since 2018.
“When he called the play, I knew that it had to be a first down or a touchdown,” Ponder said. “The run game wasn’t working at the time, so this play to Matthew really had to work. I appreciate the trust Morrissey had in me to make those type of plays in those situations. Whenever it’s my turn to throw the ball, I have to be ready.”
And for the most part, Ponder was. He was only tasked with eight passing attempts Friday but completed five for 140 yards and two touchdowns. An efficient night, to say the least.
“He made some great decisions Friday and he really put the ball on the money,” Morrissey said. “He was so accurate, and that post route to Matthew was big. And you know, everybody looks at those stats and they are fantastic, but if you talk to Alec, he’s most proud of the fact that he’s the quarterback of a 9-1 football team. You can never take that away.”
It’s a feeling that Ponder echoed, and he says he was taught to care more about his team than personal achievements from his dad at an early age. Sean Ponder, Alec’s father, played quarterback at Orange Coast (Calif.) College and Emporia State. He was even offered to play for the Barcelona Dragons, an NFL Europe team.
“My dad’s a huge influence,” Ponder said. “He’s been there since the start. I grew up as a footballer because of my dad and as soon as I touched a ball, at like 5 years old, I was kind of taught into it. I’ve been a quarterback since third grade and finally got my first shot at starting last year, so I want to take every advantage of it.”
So far, Ponder has. He fit in quickly with his new team because of his personality, which Morrissey raves about, and he has responded positively to the new challenges that comes with a new offensive system.
“When I came (to Moline), everyone brought me in like a family in a way,” Ponder said. “But I’ve always been a shotgun-spread guy, and now I have had to learn a whole new system. I’m adapting to it still, but with the help of the coaching staff it’s transformed me to a different guy, a different playing style. I used to never leave the pocket, but now I’m doing under center stuff and even running bootlegs. I’m getting out of the pocket more and making plays on the run. It’s helping a lot.”
It’s helped so much that colleges have noticed. Ponder has received an offer, but is waiting until around March to actually decide what his future plans will be.
Ponder can make history Friday when Moline travels to Villa Park Willowbrook for the second round of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs. According to IHSA, Moline has never won two games in the same postseason. But win or lose, Ponder has already played one of the best seasons at the quarterback position in Moline history.
“Alec wants to be great,” Morrissey said. “That’s how competitive he is. He doesn’t want to be average, he wants to be great. And his skill set is going to transition to college very, very easily because of his passing ability. Wherever he ends up, he will do a tremendous job and the team will be really lucky to have him.”