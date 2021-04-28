Illinois Pacesetter: Stahl embraces position change for Ridgewood

In that win, Stahl completed 10 of 15 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns and finished with 263 total yards. He started the game by hitting on six of his first seven throws.

"We've wanted to beat them after a tough loss to them last season," Stahl said, referring to the Titans' 44-0 shutout victory in the fall of 2019. "We knew if we played sound, we could do it. We came out and got it done that night."

Before becoming the Spartans' signal-caller, Stahl had an impressive varsity debut season in 209. Racking up 837 total yards with 11 touchdowns along with 59 tackles, he helped Ridgewood to a 6-4 finish and a berth in the IHSA Class 1A playoffs, the first for the co-op since it began in 2010.

Even though a return trip to the postseason was not to be this spring, with the season shortened and no playoffs, Stahl was happy that he and his classmates got the chance to hit the gridiron one more time. He hopes the success of these past few seasons will help to motivate their younger teammates.

"It was fun. We had a good time and were happy we got to play," he said. "I think we could've made a run (in the playoffs) this year, but we made the best of it. We just looked forward to playing this season, and we wanted to come out with a winning record.

"I think we gave the younger guys a lot of hope; we pushed them hard to go in the weight room and work, and I hope they keep it up. I think we should be good for the next few years to come."

