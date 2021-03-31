ILLINOIS PACESETTER: Young Locke tearing it up for Rockets

EDGINGTON — As a freshman in the fall of 2019, Peyton Locke got a small taste of high school varsity football competition.
Moving into the Rockridge Rockets' starting backfield for his sophomore season, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound halfback has quickly taken some huge bites out of the competition despite some early trepidation.
After a strong debut performance of 157 rushing yards and one touchdown in the Rockets' 26-6 season-opening win at Orion, this week's Illinois Pacesetter took his performance to another level last Friday. Locke scored all three of his touchdowns in the second half to cap a 181-yard night and rally his squad for a 34-22 win at Morrison.
"I was terrified," Locke said of the Orion game. "I wanted to do good for my teammates, and not let them down. After the first play, all of the nerves went away and I felt fine. Getting that first touchdown, it felt amazing.
"It was what I dreamed of, being Rockridge's starting running back and getting the chance to show people what I can do. I was so happy."
Having such a game under his belt helped Locke to feel more calm and collected when Rockridge made the trip to Morrison's Bud Cole Field, ultimately returning home with its second win in two Three Rivers Rock Division games.
"I was a little less nervous, but I knew Morrison was tough competition as well as a rival of ours; they'd beaten us last year," he said. "I just wanted to keep up with the game I had against Orion, and hold up my own end."
After a late second-quarter touchdown gave them a 16-14 halftime lead, the Mustangs extended that lead to eight midway through the third period. That was when Locke stepped to the forefront.
First, he carried the ball for the bulk of a drive that he capped with his first touchdown, a 20-yard run with 2:53 left in the third that had Rockridge down 22-20 going into the fourth quarter. In the final 12 minutes, he found the end zone twice.
"In the second half, our line started opening up some big holes, and I was able to run through them," Locke said. "That made me feel good, because I had told some of our seniors that I wanted to help make sure they finished (last Friday) with a win, so that they could be 6-0 at the end of the year."
One constant in both of Locke's performance was his ability and willingness to hit the holes and work the middle as well as using his speed to bounce to the outside.
According to Rockridge coach Jeff Henry, being able to work between the tackles was the primary concern regarding Locke once the shortened six-game season kicked off after a six-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had him penciled in (the starting lineup) from the get-go," Henry said. "We were concerned, though, because he's not that big a kid, although he's super-fast and he's gotten stronger since last year. We were concerned about whether or not he'd be willing to run between the tackles, or try to bounce everything to the outside.
"The first week against Orion, he proved he was willing to be patient, and run between the tackles and wait for his blocks. He's been a pleasant surprise; he not only waits for his blocks, but he'll put his shoulder down and wait for contact. It's been perfect."
Suiting up for the varsity as a freshman in '19, a season in which the Rockets finished 4-5 and missed the IHSA playoffs for the first time in 10 years, Locke spent most of the time as an understudy to then-senior standout Niko Zarlatanes, the team's top rusher with 784 yards and seven touchdowns.
Combined with the presence of his older brother Hunter, a senior offensive guard/linebacker, Locke has proven to be a quick learner, and the results have been plain to see as the Rockets look to make it three wins in a row when they take on Sherrard in their home opener Saturday afternoon at 1.
"Spending last year behind Niko, that helped," he stated. "He was a good running back, and he showed me exactly what to do and how to succeed. I noticed he ran through the holes and was successful doing that, and I knew that our line could block, so I could do the same thing.
"And, Hunter's been so helpful. He knows what I think, and he's been there to pick me up. It's been very helpful, knowing he's there for me. I told him I want to play my hardest for him and the other seniors, and make them very proud."