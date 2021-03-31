ILLINOIS PACESETTER: Young Locke tearing it up for Rockets

After a late second-quarter touchdown gave them a 16-14 halftime lead, the Mustangs extended that lead to eight midway through the third period. That was when Locke stepped to the forefront.

First, he carried the ball for the bulk of a drive that he capped with his first touchdown, a 20-yard run with 2:53 left in the third that had Rockridge down 22-20 going into the fourth quarter. In the final 12 minutes, he found the end zone twice.

"In the second half, our line started opening up some big holes, and I was able to run through them," Locke said. "That made me feel good, because I had told some of our seniors that I wanted to help make sure they finished (last Friday) with a win, so that they could be 6-0 at the end of the year."

One constant in both of Locke's performance was his ability and willingness to hit the holes and work the middle as well as using his speed to bounce to the outside.

According to Rockridge coach Jeff Henry, being able to work between the tackles was the primary concern regarding Locke once the shortened six-game season kicked off after a six-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.