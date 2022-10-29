ILLINOIS PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFF ROUNDUP: Geneseo, Annawan-Wethersfield, Morrison all sidelined

Class 4A

Carterville 36, Geneseo 7: Jaden Weinzierl scored a second-quarter touchdown for the Geneseo Maple Leafs that cut into an early Carterville lead, but that was the only time the Leafs found paydirt in a Class 4A playoff road setback.

While Geneseo found itself back in the playoffs after a four-year drought, it was a short stay in the IHSA tourney as Geneseo finished the season with a 5-5 record.

Top-seeded Carterville moved to 10-0 with the victory and will face No. 8 Coal City (7-3), a 22-6 winner over No. 9 Wood River (East Alton).

Carterville led 15-0 when the Leafs finally cracked the scoreboard and trailed 15-7 at halftime after Will Carter’s end zone interception stopped a Lions drive right before halftime.

However, the Lions put up two quick scores in the third — taking the opening kick and driving for a touchdown and then capitalizing on an interception — to take a 29-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Class 1A

Rockford Lutheran 35, Annawan-Wethersfield 19: Zeb Rashid helped the hosting Annawan-Wethersfield Titans convert on an early Drew Haverback fumble recovery in Saturday’s Class 1A playoff opener with Rockford Lutheran.

However, the 12th-seeded Crusaders took control from there and rolled to a victory over the fifth-seeded Titans at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium. The loss ended the co-Lincoln Trail Conference champ Titans’ season with a 7-3 record.

Lutheran (6-4) also used a turnover to get on the board as it returned an interception for a game-tying touchdown late in the first quarter. Two third-quarter TDs gave the guests a 19-7 lead heading into the high-scoring fourth quarter and they added to it early in the final stanza for a 27-7 advantage and then went up 35-7.

A-W scored on a Landon Sauer 24-yard TD catch from junior QB Dillon Horrie, who then recovered his own onside kick. Horrie then hit senior Mason Heitzler for the final points of the game.

Ottawa Marquette 20, Morrison 6: The Morrison Mustangs held a precarious 6-0 halftime lead, but couldn’t make it stand as the hosting Ottawa Marquette Crusaders rallied in Saturday’s Class 1A IHSA playoff game at Gould Stadium.

The hosting third-seeded Crusaders (9-1) scored 20 third-quarter points to give coach Tom Jobst his 100th victory at Ottawa Marquette.

The loss ended 14th-seeded Morrison’s season with a 5-5 record.

-- Staff report