Illinois votes to ditch district football plan, keeping conferences intact

One proposal would change the regular season to eight games and open up more spots in the postseason so teams with 3-5 records could possibly reach the playoffs.

"I think this is a just the first step," Johnsen said. "As long as we continue the way we are where everyone is chasing five wins, the scheduling problem will continue. I hope we can continue to work on getting more teams in the playoffs and no more being scared to play good teams.

"I look at wrestling right now. Washington is 1-3 in duals and No. 1 in Class 2A because they have gone against bigger and tough teams to be ready for the postseason. I want to see that happen in football.

"Look at the football playoffs now, we are not getting the top 256 teams in the playoffs, and we're not always getting the best team in the title games. I am willing to talk to anyone about this and if they can sway me the other way then maybe I'll change my mind."

While Orion coach Chip Filler loves keeping conferences, he disagrees with Johnsen on the playoff change.

"This is the best solution," he said of Proposal 15. "I am all for change but the district thing was just change to make a change, even though it would have helped us.

"In terms of the playoffs, I like the idea that you have to win six games to get in the playoffs, but I would change the playoffs to straight 1 to 32 in the seeds in every class. The way they do it regionally, if you have a great region you have everyone knocking each other off in the first two or three rounds."

