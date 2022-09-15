'I'm not trying to lose': Rock Island and Moline set to write next chapter in rivalry

The oldest football rivalry in Illinois witnessed one of its most historic meetings last season.

Moline steamrolled Rock Island 63-0 in an eye-opening victory that nobody has forgotten about.

The Rocks are well aware of the chatter, but last year’s matchup hasn’t been a topic of conversation — getting better each and every day before the two teams meet again Friday has.

“The same things that make the Quad-Cities special are the same things that can make the Quad-Cities difficult,” Rock Island coach Ben Hammer said. “We joke about that because every person that’s a member of our program, from our athletic trainers to our administration, our players, our coaches, and our managers have been told for 363 days now about last year. So, we haven’t talked about it.

“I think we are all ready to go out and execute Friday. We are just making sure our practices are physical and focused.”

Those two words accurately describe how Rocky ended practice Tuesday night. After each position group got their work in, the team came together 11-on-11 and Hammer directed both sides of the ball on what they need to do to be successful Friday night to get a win in the Western Big 6 Conference battle at Public Schools Stadium.

And that all starts with taking care of the ball. Rock Island (2-1, 1-0 Big 6) turned it over five times against Moline and allowed the Maroons to jump ahead 44-0 at half.

It’s a stat that Moline knows it can’t count on again.

“We plan every year that Rock Island is going to play their very best game against us,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “Last year was last year. These guys are excited to write their own chapter in this rivalry. Anytime you face these guys you know it’s going to be a physical game and they have some guys that can break it open offensively.”

One of those players for Rocky is two-way standout Quonterrion Brooks. The senior had two 58-yard rushing touchdowns and an interception return last week in a win over Alleman. Brooks has over 300 rushing yards for the season in three games.

“(Brooks) does a nice job with his work ethic and leading by example, but this week especially we want to see him be physical when he runs the ball, be physical when he makes a tackle and be a playmaker on special teams,” Hammer said. “I say that because we want him to be a great leader when we face adversity because against a great football team, you’re going to see adversity.”

Moline, the reigning WB6 champs, has established itself this season as a hard-nosed football team because of its offensive line. The 2-1, 1-0 Maroons return four three-year starters on that line, and the running game has benefited.

Senior Riley Fuller has racked up 500 yards and six touchdowns in the first three games. Moline tallied 510 yards in its 34-20 win over Quincy. Now that Rock Island is up next, Fuller said preparation at practice has only been more intense.

“Energy has been high and I’d say we’re definitely a lot more focused and locked in on the little things right now like penalties and stuff because that’s what would kill us in a game like this,” Fuller said. “We have to make sure we do those little things right.”

Mistakes may prove costly early in a game that Moline expects will be physical right out of the gate as Rock Island attempts to enact revenge for last season behind the noise of its home crowd in its homecoming contest.

“We definitely know that they’re going to come out there and they’re going to try and bring it to us,” Fuller said. “But I think we are ready for it. We have to be. Up front especially, I believe in those guys and I don’t see anybody competing with them — they’re animals.”

Moline's offensive line will be going against a Rock Island defense that has improved drastically over the past two games. Rocky faced a tough Pekin (3-0) squad in Week 1, but the Rocks have allowed just six points in the last six quarters in wins over Dunlap and Alleman.

The improvement Rocky has seen has been credited to using its depth instead of relying on numerous two-way players.

“After the Pekin game, we felt like we had too many guys playing both sides, and we decided a fresh backup was better than a dog tired two-way player,” Hammer said. “Some players that come to mind are Alex Romo on the o-line and Joe Allen at outside linebacker. Asking some of our more talented players to play less and rest up has been really beneficial because we have seen new players step up and make big plays.”

Rock Island’s depth will play a big factor in a game both coaches admit will be won in the trenches. The Rocks’ Conner DiIulio has thrown for over 300 yards this season, but Moline’s Grant Sibley has just 10 total passing yards combined in the Maroons’ two victories.

“We’ve been trying to find balance all season and we did a good job throwing the ball at Benet, but we're not exactly lighting the sky on fire,” Morrissey said. “But our quarterback is a good runner and finding where we can balance it out is where we are at. We have put a lot of emphasis on the passing game at practice as well.”

Whether on the ground or in the air, both teams just want to win.

For the seniors, it will be the last chance to take down their crosstown rival.

“This game means a lot,” Brooks said. “It’s my last year here and I’m not trying to lose to Moline.

“We remember last year and we view it like this team should never have been able to lose like that. That’s why this year we want to make up for that. We want to go out and hit them — be strong, not weak.”