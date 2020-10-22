Indians' Lawrence refuses to let multiple knee injuries derail him

CAMANCHE, Iowa — Jordan Lawrence has been through a mountain of obstacles the past three seasons playing sports for Camanche High School.
He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and had surgery two years ago.
He shredded the meniscus in the same knee and underwent another procedure a year later.
He has a bipartite patella in his right knee, a condition where the kneecap is composed of two separate bones instead of fusing together.
He is recovering from a broken hand suffered earlier this month against Monticello.
Still, none of that keeps Lawrence off the football field.
Heading into Friday's Class 2A second-round playoff game against Anamosa, the 5-foot-10 and 155-pound senior holds the school mark for career receptions (91), career receiving yards (1,327) and career receiving touchdowns (19).
"I know my role on the team is I have to produce to help our team win," Lawrence said. "It might not be the smartest thing to do for (my health) down the road, but I've got to be here to help my team out.
"I block out the injuries and push through it."
Winning helps ease the pain.
The Indians were a struggling program before Lawrence and his classmates came onto the varsity squad three years ago.
Camanche had six straight seasons of two wins or fewer until it went 4-5 in 2018. It was 6-3 last fall and owns a six-game win streak and a No. 6 state ranking this season.
"Even though there has been some negative things that have happened to me, it has been (outweighed) by the positives of turning the program around," Lawrence said.
Lawrence tore the ACL in the second-to-last game of his sophomore season against West Liberty. He did a spin move near the sideline, got flipped into the air and flew into a West Liberty tackler.
"One part of my leg stayed, the rest of it went," Lawrence said.
Initially, Lawrence thought it was a cramp. He played the final game of the season on it before it was determined he needed surgery.
It resulted in missing his entire sophomore basketball season and a majority of the track and field campaign in the spring.
Then four games into his junior football season, he injured the meniscus in a homecoming game against Central DeWitt. He sat out the next week versus Tipton, but returned for the final four contests before having surgery.
"He hasn't let those injuries overcome him," Camanche coach Dustin Coit said. "He kept battling in the weight room and was back on the field like six months after the ACL. It takes most kids eight, nine months or more with that injury."
His third knee setback came in the state basketball tournament against Monticello last March.
Lawrence dislocated a part of his kneecap in the quarterfinal. He tried to play in the semifinal game against Boyden-Hull but had limited mobility.
"It wasn't a sudden pop, but my knee was so stiff that night I couldn't even straighten it out," Lawrence said. "It looked really goofy and scary on an X-ray. It almost is like a deformity."
Doctors said rest, ice and heat were the best methods for recovery. With no track season in the spring because of COVID-19, it gave him ample time to recover.
"He's always got a positive mindset," Coit said. "I've been around him a while now and I've never seen him have a bad day.
"He's a great example for all these kids in our program, a great leader. He doesn't let certain things get him down or affect him. He keeps battling through it."
Lawrence admits there have been low points, but never to the point where he considered walking away from football.
"It has become a pride thing," he said. "I'm not going to let this beat me or take me down.
"I always come back to why I started playing sports. It was for the love of the game."
Lawrence believes his explosiveness is better than it was before the ACL injury.
"I thank physical therapy a lot for that," he said. "I was doing workouts every day I was there, so I've come back even stronger after each injury."
Remarkably, Lawrence has achieved those receiving marks despite playing a chunk of his career at quarterback for the Indians (6-1).
Lawrence was primarily a slot receiver during his sophomore year, but he was the team's quarterback for half of his junior season.
He took some snaps as the signal caller to start this year, but has settled into a receiver role the past seven weeks.
"He's extremely fast," Coit said. "When he's in open space, he's going to make one or two guys miss, if not more. Once he gets by those guys, there are not a lot of people who can catch him.
"He's super intelligent as well. I can throw him in at quarterback and I'm comfortable with him there."
Receiver is his natural position.
Lawrence has 45 grabs for 639 yards this season. He had 171 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the previous meeting versus Anamosa.
"It is very important we get him touches," Coit said. "He might only get five touches, but he could have five touchdowns."
His college plans are unclear. He'll play basketball in the winter and run track in the spring.
Grand View University has extended a scholarship offer for football while Coe, Wartburg and St. Ambrose have shown interest. He also has received small-college attention in basketball and track.
"I'm open to any of the three sports," Lawrence said. "I'm not sure yet what I would like to do."
Regardless, some college program will get a resilient teenager, one who hasn't let past setbacks define him.
"I know after what I've been through," Lawrence said, "nothing is going to bring me down or make me lose my confidence. I play with that edge all the time."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!