Indians' Lawrence refuses to let multiple knee injuries derail him

His third knee setback came in the state basketball tournament against Monticello last March.

Lawrence dislocated a part of his kneecap in the quarterfinal. He tried to play in the semifinal game against Boyden-Hull but had limited mobility.

"It wasn't a sudden pop, but my knee was so stiff that night I couldn't even straighten it out," Lawrence said. "It looked really goofy and scary on an X-ray. It almost is like a deformity."

Doctors said rest, ice and heat were the best methods for recovery. With no track season in the spring because of COVID-19, it gave him ample time to recover.

"He's always got a positive mindset," Coit said. "I've been around him a while now and I've never seen him have a bad day.

"He's a great example for all these kids in our program, a great leader. He doesn't let certain things get him down or affect him. He keeps battling through it."

Lawrence admits there have been low points, but never to the point where he considered walking away from football.

"It has become a pride thing," he said. "I'm not going to let this beat me or take me down.

"I always come back to why I started playing sports. It was for the love of the game."