Injuries make for costly PV victory

The Pleasant Valley football team got back in the win column on Friday night with a shutout of Dubuque Hempstead at home, but the Spartans may have paid a big price for the win.
PV racked up twenty-one, third-quarter points to pull away from the Mustangs for an eventual 35-0 win in a non-district contest but lost starting quarterback Barrett Lindmark and key defensive back Jackson Daly to injuries.
Spartans coach Rusty VanWetzinga did not want to speculate as to the extent of either injury until a complete evaluation but said both players could be out for an extended time.
Of the two injuries, Daly’s appeared to be more severe, according to VanWetzinga. The junior DB was seen on crutches with an ice bag on his left knee. VanWetzinga said the preliminary diagnosis for Daly was "not good."
Lindmark was wearing a sling on his left arm after leaving the game late in the second quarter. VanWetzinga was not sure how much time Lindmark may miss until a further medical examination.
“It was a great win but it was costly,” VanWetzinga said. “But that’s how it goes sometimes. We pitched a shutout and I thought the defense really played well.”
Daly blocked a punt in the first quarter to set up the hosts' first touchdown of the game. Junior running back Rusty VanWetzinga scored four plays later on a 20-yard touchdown run to put the Spartans (1-1) up 7-0 with 8 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first quarter.
Lindmark scored on a 1-yard sneak late in the second quarter to put PV up 14-0, but the winners actually only had 108 yards of total offense while the Mustangs controlled the clock and ran twice as many plays in the first half.
Caden McDermott replaced Lindmark at QB and PV’s offense came to life in the second half, marching 66 yards in eight plays to open the second half. Mahki Wilson scored on a 16-yard sweep to push the lead to 21-0.
Later in the third, McDermott scored on a 1-yard sneak and Wilson finished off the night with a 7-yard touchdown run as the Spartans wore down the Mustangs (0-2) and started to chunk off bigger runs to help set up the TDs.
Pleasant Valley’s defensive line played particularly well, led by monster defensive end Andrew DePaepe. DePaepe did not have a sack but did force a fumble and was chasing Hempstead quarterback Noah Pettinger most of the game.
While the Spartans did give up 164 yards passing to Pettinger, only one catch went over 25 yards. The Spartans allowed only 84 total yards rushing with 53 of those yards coming from Pettinger scrambling.
Coach VanWetzinga said, along with DePaepe, linemen Luke Vonderhaar, Aidan Kilstrom, Malik Gilmore and freshman Joey VanWetzinga helped control the line of scrimmage. Joey VanWetzinga and Vonderhaar both had fumble recoveries.