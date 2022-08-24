Iowa area football outlook: Teams and individuals to watch

Teams to watch

Camanche: There is intrigue with Camanche after three straight seasons of six wins or more, including a state semifinal squad in 2020. Mike Delzell, Eric Kinkaid and Tucker Dickherber, standouts on the past two teams, have graduated. Does Camanche have the pieces in place to sustain that level of success? Coach Dustin Coit has several proven players back on defense with Ethan Schultz, Garrett Schultz and Josh Petersen.

Northeast: The Rebels were 4-5 a season ago, but return do-it-all sophomore quarterback Gavin Kramer, track standout Jimmy Weispfenning and two of their top five tacklers on defense with Clayton Meyermann and Will Schemers. Northeast generated more than 25 turnovers and was in about every game last season, including a 35-28 loss to Mid-Prairie in the playoff opener. The Rebels have eight seniors on their roster, six are linemen.

Wapello: Wapello won six games last season and has enough pieces returning to challenge for a top-three spot in its Class A district. Jake Gustison was the team's top rusher and second-leading receiver a year ago while Caleb Ealey is a threat on both sides of the ball -- 566 total yards and team-high 70 tackles. Ryan McDonough is a two-way starter back in the trenches.

West Liberty: The Comets won only three games last year and all-stater Jahsiah Galvan is gone, but coach Jason Iske has several key players back in lineman JD Seering, receiver Josh Zeman and quarterback/punter Drake Collins, who threw for 703 yards and compiled 44.5 tackles as a junior. The Comets will be more than battle-tested for district play with games against Solon, Iowa City Regina and Independence in the first three weeks.

Players to watch

Nolan DeLong, sr., Durant: The running back has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. He enters Friday's opener at Sigourney-Keota with 4,195 yards and 47 rushing touchdowns for his career. The three-star recruit is on pace to finish near the top 20 all-time in Iowa rushing yardage.

Hayden Felkey, sr., Easton Valley: The 6-foot-4 Felkey was dominant on both sides of the ball, accumulating 1,035 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns as a tight end along with 131 tackles (19 sacks) on defense. His size, strength and quickness make him a tough matchup in 8-player.

Jake Gustison, sr., Wapello: Named first-team all-district and first-team All-Eastern Iowa in 2021, Gustison was a jack of all trades with 616 rushing yards and 663 receiving yards. His speed makes him a difficult matchup in the open field.

Alex Kaufmann, sr., Wilton: The 6-foot, 255-pound lineman was a second-team All-Eastern Iowa selection a year ago. He was Wilton's third-leading tackler last year (29) and had 8.5 tackles for loss.

Gavin Kramer, so., Northeast: The 6-1 quarterback had a stellar freshman campaign with 2,298 total yards and was involved in 25 offensive touchdowns. He threw for 323 yards in a game versus Anamosa and rushed for 201 in another against West Liberty.

Garrett Schultz, sr., Camanche: Schultz was second team all-Eastern Iowa last year as a defensive back. He had 16 receptions for 229 yards and five scores as a receiver along with 30 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

— Compiled by Matt Coss