Iowa area football teams and players to watch

TEAMS TO WATCH
Camanche — The Indians are coming off their best season in school history, nine wins and a trip to the Class 2A semifinals. Camanche returns a strong foundation, led by quarterback Mike Delzell, receiver Tucker Dickherber and linebacker Eric Kinkaid. The development of the lines will be pivotal.
Easton Valley — The River Hawks won nine games and reached the 8-player quarterfinals last fall. They bring back quarterback Conor Gruver (2,424 total yards and 38 TDs) along with speedy junior playmaker Carson Fuegen and their leading two tacklers in Andin Farrell and Hayden Felkey.
Wapello — Wapello was .500 a year ago, but it returns talent at the skilled positions with quarterback Tade Parson (1,317 yards) and tailback Jake Gustison, who compiled 966 total yards and 12 touchdowns. The Indians should be in line to make the playoffs in Class A.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Nolan DeLong, Durant — The junior running back has rushed for 2,704 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first two seasons. The four-sport standout was a Class 1A second team all-state selection last year after rushing for a school- record 1,589 yards in 2020.
Mike Delzell, Camanche — Quarterback completed more than 64% of his throws and passed for 2,096 yards and 20 touchdowns for a state semifinal team last year. Coming off an all-state baseball season, Delzell has multiple threats on the perimeter.
Jahsiah Galvan, West Liberty — The 6-foot-2 and 185-pounder plays all over the field for the Comets. The returning Class 2A first team all-stater rushed for 1,673 yards and 14 scores while leading the team with 54 tackles and snatching four interceptions last season.
Kaleb Nerem, Tipton — Named second team all-Eastern Iowa linebacker a year ago, the 5-foot-10 and 160-pounder was the Tigers' leading tackler with 55 stops. He'll spearhead a defense coming off a five-win season last fall.
Karson Willey, Wilton — After a strong baseball season on the mound, Willey returns as one of the pillars of Wilton's defense. He was second on the team last year with 50 tackles and recovered three fumbles, one for a touchdown.
— Compiled by Matt Coss