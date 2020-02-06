Iowa Class 4A football shifts to new scheduling model

Conversely, Tier 1 programs will face the Tier 2, 3 and 4 teams from its group along with being assigned games against Tier 1 or 2 teams from another group.

Bettendorf, for example, will play Cedar Rapids Kennedy, PV and Muscatine from its group. The two assigned games are against Cedar Falls and Iowa City West, Tier 1 teams from other groups.

The remainder of the Bulldogs’ schedule will be four non-group games (called non-district games in the past). Schools have until late next week to submit a priority list for those games to the IHSAA.

The challenge for teams in the lower tiers will be putting together a list that can help strengthen their RPI.

"Because of the weight of your schedule now, you have to think more critically in what you're going to do for those (four) games," Muscatine coach Jake Mueller said. "How are those games going to impact our RPI?

"In the past, you might have been inclined to put teams on your list that would boost gate or help from a travel standpoint. Now we're looking how we can put together a schedule that helps us get the best RPI possible. At the end of the day, it comes down to winning football games, but you put more thought into it than before."