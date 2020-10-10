 Skip to main content
Iowa football playoff pairings
topical alert top story

Iowa football playoff pairings

  • Updated
091820-qc-spt-assum-dewitt fball-11.JPG

Davenport Assumption's Dayne Hodge looks to make a cut and head upfield during a game against Central DeWitt earlier this season. The Knights received a first-round bye in the Class 3A playoffs and face the winner of Clinton and Central DeWitt on Oct. 23.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released pods for the first two rounds of the football playoffs Saturday afternoon.

The IHSAA will release another set of pods following the Oct. 23 games for the Round of 16 and quarterfinal contests.

Here is a look at the matchups for the opening two rounds:

Class 4A

Friday's games (7 p.m. start)

Pod 7: Ottumwa at Iowa City High

Pod 9: Davenport West at Davenport Central

Pod 12: Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Ames

Pod 14: Sioux City West at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

Friday, Oct. 23 (7 p.m. start)

Pod 1: Ankeny Centennial at Sioux City East

Pod 2: Fort Dodge at Waterloo West

Pod 3: Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls

Pod 4: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Senior

Pod 5: Iowa City Liberty at Dubuque Hempstead

Pod 6: Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Pod 7: Ottumwa/City High winner at Iowa City West

Pod 8: Muscatine at Bettendorf

Pod 9: Central/West winner at Pleasant Valley

Pod 10: Linn-Mar at Waukee

Pod 11: Indianola at Johnston

Pod 12: C.R. Jefferson/Ames winner at Southeast Polk

Pod 13: Marshalltown at Urbandale

Pod 14: S.C. West/C.B. Thomas Jefferson winner at Ankeny

Pod 15: Sioux City North at Dowling Catholic

Pod 16: West Des Moines Valley at C.B. Abe Lincoln

Class 3A

Friday's games (7 p.m. start)

Pod 1: Denison-Schleswig at Carroll (winner at Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Pod 2: Sioux City Heelan at Humboldt (winner at Spencer)

Pod 3: LeMars at Storm Lake (winner at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)

Pod 4: Mason City at Gilbert (winner at Webster City)

Pod 5: Charles City at Dubuque Wahlert (winner at Decorah)

Pod 6: Waterloo East at West Delaware; Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque

Pod 7: Marion at Clear Creek Amana (winner at C.R. Xavier)

Pod 8: Clinton at Central DeWitt (winner at Assumption)

Pod 9: Burlington at North Scott; Benton Community at Mount Pleasant

Pod 10: Fairfield at Keokuk (winner at Washington)

Pod 11: Newton at Grinnell; Knoxville at Fort Madison

Pod 12: Oskaloosa at Carlisle (winner at Dallas Center-Grimes)

Pod 13: North Polk at Winterset (winner at Pella)

Pod 14: Ballard at Boone; Perry at Nevada

Pod 15: ADM, Adel at Bondurant-Farrar (winner at Harlan)

Pod 16: Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Lewis Central; Norwalk at Glenwood

Class 2A

Friday's games (7 p.m. start)

Pod 1: Sheldon at Unity Christian (winner at Central Lyon/GLR)

Pod 2: MOC-Floyd Valley at Sioux Center (winner at West Lyon)

Pod 3: Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (winner at Spirit Lake)

Pod 4: Okoboji at Estherville-Lincoln Central; Cherokee at Algona

Pod 5: Roland-Story at Independence; Hampton-Dumont at Iowa Falls/Alden

Pod 6: New Hampton at Forest City (winner at Waukon)

Pod 7: Anamosa at Center Point-Urbana (winner at Camanche)

Pod 8: Union Community at Monticello; North Fayette Valley at Crestwood

Pod 9: Oelwein at South Tama (winner at Solon)

Pod 10: Vinton-Shellsburg at Mount Vernon; West Liberty at Maquoketa

Pod 11: West Burlington/ND at Davis County (winner at Williamsburg)

Pod 12: Central Lee at Mid-Prairie; Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Tipton

Pod 13: Chariton at Centerville (winner at West Marshall)

Pod 14: Clarke at Saydel (winner at PCM Monroe)

Pod 15: Des Moines Christian at Albia (winner at Atlantic)

Pod 16: Red Oak at Greene County; Shenandoah at Clarinda

Class 1A

Friday's games (7 p.m. start)

Pod 1: Hinton at Sibley-Ocheyedan (winner at West Sioux)

Pod 2: Eagle Grove at Emmetsburg; Carroll Kuemper at Pocahontas Area

Pod 3: MVAOCOU at Treynor (winner at Western Christian)

Pod 4: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Belmond-Klemme (winner at Southeast Valley)

Pod 5: Central Springs at South Hardin (winner at South Hamilton)

Pod 6: Sioux Central at South Central Calhoun; Jesup at Dike-New Hartford

Pod 7: Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage (winner at Waterloo Columbus)

Pod 8: Northeast at Dyersville Beckman; Louisa-Muscatine at Durant

Pod 9: Wilton at Cascade; Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver

Pod 10: Van Buren County at Mediapolis (winner at West Branch)

Pod 11: Cardinal (Eldon) at Pekin (winner at Sigourney-Keota)

Pod 12: East Marshall at Panorama; Hudson at Pella Christian

Pod 13: ACGC at Pleasantville (winner at Van Meter)

Pod 14: Central Decatur at Interstate 35 (winner at Mount Ayr)

Pod 15: West Central Valley at Underwood; Colfax-Mingo at Woodward-Granger

Pod 16: Missouri Valley at East Sac County (winner at OABCIG)

Class A

Friday's games (7 p.m. start)

Pod 1: Westwood at South O'Brien; Akron-Westfield at Ridge View

Pod 2: MMCRU at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; LeMars Gehlen at Alta-Aurelia

Pod 3: Manson Northwest Webster at West Hancock; Madrid at Fort Dodge St. Edmond

Pod 4: BCLUW at Ogden (winner at Grundy Center)

Pod 5: North Union at West Fork (winner at Saint Ansgar)

Pod 6: Nashua-Plainfield at South Winneshiek; Algona Garrigan at Lake Mills

Pod 7: Starmont at Wapsie Valley; North Butler at Mason City Newman

Pod 8: North Linn at Clayton Ridge (winner at Edgewood-Colesburg)

Pod 9: Postville at MFL MarMac; East Buchanan at Bellevue

Pod 10: North Cedar at Lisbon; Maquoketa Valley at North Tama

Pod 11: Lynnville-Sully at Belle Plaine; Highland at Alburnett

Pod 12: Columbus Community at Wapello (winner at Iowa City Regina)

Pod 13: Wayne at Earlham; Nodaway Valley at North Mahaska

Pod 14: Sidney at Council Bluffs St. Albert; West Monona at Woodbury Central

Pod 15: Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson; AHSTW at Oakland Riverside

Pod 16: IKM-Manning at Southwest Valley (winner at Logan-Magnolia)

Eight-player

Friday's games (7 p.m. start)

Pod 1: GTRA at Remsen St. Mary's; Boyer Valley at West Harrison

Pod 2: West Bend-Mallard at Newell-Fonda; Ar-We-Va at Kingsley-Pierson

Pod 3: River Valley at Harris-Lake Park (winner at Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Pod 4: Rockford at Tripoli; Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa

Pod 5: Riceville at Janesville; Turkey Valley at Kee High

Pod 6: GMG at Don Bosco; Meskwaki Settlement at AGWSR

Pod 7: Dunkerton at Easton Valley; Midland at Springville

Pod 8: West Central at Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Baxter at Iowa Valley

Pod 9: Tri-County at BGM Brooklyn; Colo-Nesco at HLV (Victor)

Pod 10: Lone Tree at Winfield-Mount Union (winner at Montezuma)

Pod 11: Moravia at English Valleys; WACO at New London

Pod 12: Seymour at Southeast Warren; Grand View Christian at Lamoni

Pod 13: Collins-Maxwell at Mormon Trail (winner at Martensdale-St. Marys)

Pod 14: Bedford at Audubon; East Mills at Lenox

Pod 15: Griswold at CAM (Anita); Stanton/Essex at Murray

Pod 16: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Fremont-Mills; Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

