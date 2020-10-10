Iowa football playoff pairings

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released pods for the first two rounds of the football playoffs Saturday afternoon.
The IHSAA will release another set of pods following the Oct. 23 games for the Round of 16 and quarterfinal contests.
Here is a look at the matchups for the opening two rounds:
Class 4A
Friday's games (7 p.m. start)
Pod 7: Ottumwa at Iowa City High
Pod 9: Davenport West at Davenport Central
Pod 12: Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Ames
Pod 14: Sioux City West at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
Friday, Oct. 23 (7 p.m. start)
Pod 1: Ankeny Centennial at Sioux City East
Pod 2: Fort Dodge at Waterloo West
Pod 3: Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls
Pod 4: Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Senior
Pod 5: Iowa City Liberty at Dubuque Hempstead
Pod 6: Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Pod 7: Ottumwa/City High winner at Iowa City West
Pod 8: Muscatine at Bettendorf
Pod 9: Central/West winner at Pleasant Valley
Pod 10: Linn-Mar at Waukee
Pod 11: Indianola at Johnston
Pod 12: C.R. Jefferson/Ames winner at Southeast Polk
Pod 13: Marshalltown at Urbandale
Pod 14: S.C. West/C.B. Thomas Jefferson winner at Ankeny
Pod 15: Sioux City North at Dowling Catholic
Pod 16: West Des Moines Valley at C.B. Abe Lincoln
Class 3A
Friday's games (7 p.m. start)
Pod 1: Denison-Schleswig at Carroll (winner at Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Pod 2: Sioux City Heelan at Humboldt (winner at Spencer)
Pod 3: LeMars at Storm Lake (winner at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
Pod 4: Mason City at Gilbert (winner at Webster City)
Pod 5: Charles City at Dubuque Wahlert (winner at Decorah)
Pod 6: Waterloo East at West Delaware; Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque
Pod 7: Marion at Clear Creek Amana (winner at C.R. Xavier)
Pod 8: Clinton at Central DeWitt (winner at Assumption)
Pod 9: Burlington at North Scott; Benton Community at Mount Pleasant
Pod 10: Fairfield at Keokuk (winner at Washington)
Pod 11: Newton at Grinnell; Knoxville at Fort Madison
Pod 12: Oskaloosa at Carlisle (winner at Dallas Center-Grimes)
Pod 13: North Polk at Winterset (winner at Pella)
Pod 14: Ballard at Boone; Perry at Nevada
Pod 15: ADM, Adel at Bondurant-Farrar (winner at Harlan)
Pod 16: Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Lewis Central; Norwalk at Glenwood
Class 2A
Friday's games (7 p.m. start)
Pod 1: Sheldon at Unity Christian (winner at Central Lyon/GLR)
Pod 2: MOC-Floyd Valley at Sioux Center (winner at West Lyon)
Pod 3: Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (winner at Spirit Lake)
Pod 4: Okoboji at Estherville-Lincoln Central; Cherokee at Algona
Pod 5: Roland-Story at Independence; Hampton-Dumont at Iowa Falls/Alden
Pod 6: New Hampton at Forest City (winner at Waukon)
Pod 7: Anamosa at Center Point-Urbana (winner at Camanche)
Pod 8: Union Community at Monticello; North Fayette Valley at Crestwood
Pod 9: Oelwein at South Tama (winner at Solon)
Pod 10: Vinton-Shellsburg at Mount Vernon; West Liberty at Maquoketa
Pod 11: West Burlington/ND at Davis County (winner at Williamsburg)
Pod 12: Central Lee at Mid-Prairie; Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Tipton
Pod 13: Chariton at Centerville (winner at West Marshall)
Pod 14: Clarke at Saydel (winner at PCM Monroe)
Pod 15: Des Moines Christian at Albia (winner at Atlantic)
Pod 16: Red Oak at Greene County; Shenandoah at Clarinda
Class 1A
Friday's games (7 p.m. start)
Pod 1: Hinton at Sibley-Ocheyedan (winner at West Sioux)
Pod 2: Eagle Grove at Emmetsburg; Carroll Kuemper at Pocahontas Area
Pod 3: MVAOCOU at Treynor (winner at Western Christian)
Pod 4: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Belmond-Klemme (winner at Southeast Valley)
Pod 5: Central Springs at South Hardin (winner at South Hamilton)
Pod 6: Sioux Central at South Central Calhoun; Jesup at Dike-New Hartford
Pod 7: Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage (winner at Waterloo Columbus)
Pod 8: Northeast at Dyersville Beckman; Louisa-Muscatine at Durant
Pod 9: Wilton at Cascade; Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver
Pod 10: Van Buren County at Mediapolis (winner at West Branch)
Pod 11: Cardinal (Eldon) at Pekin (winner at Sigourney-Keota)
Pod 12: East Marshall at Panorama; Hudson at Pella Christian
Pod 13: ACGC at Pleasantville (winner at Van Meter)
Pod 14: Central Decatur at Interstate 35 (winner at Mount Ayr)
Pod 15: West Central Valley at Underwood; Colfax-Mingo at Woodward-Granger
Pod 16: Missouri Valley at East Sac County (winner at OABCIG)
Class A
Friday's games (7 p.m. start)
Pod 1: Westwood at South O'Brien; Akron-Westfield at Ridge View
Pod 2: MMCRU at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; LeMars Gehlen at Alta-Aurelia
Pod 3: Manson Northwest Webster at West Hancock; Madrid at Fort Dodge St. Edmond
Pod 4: BCLUW at Ogden (winner at Grundy Center)
Pod 5: North Union at West Fork (winner at Saint Ansgar)
Pod 6: Nashua-Plainfield at South Winneshiek; Algona Garrigan at Lake Mills
Pod 7: Starmont at Wapsie Valley; North Butler at Mason City Newman
Pod 8: North Linn at Clayton Ridge (winner at Edgewood-Colesburg)
Pod 9: Postville at MFL MarMac; East Buchanan at Bellevue
Pod 10: North Cedar at Lisbon; Maquoketa Valley at North Tama
Pod 11: Lynnville-Sully at Belle Plaine; Highland at Alburnett
Pod 12: Columbus Community at Wapello (winner at Iowa City Regina)
Pod 13: Wayne at Earlham; Nodaway Valley at North Mahaska
Pod 14: Sidney at Council Bluffs St. Albert; West Monona at Woodbury Central
Pod 15: Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson; AHSTW at Oakland Riverside
Pod 16: IKM-Manning at Southwest Valley (winner at Logan-Magnolia)
Eight-player
Friday's games (7 p.m. start)
Pod 1: GTRA at Remsen St. Mary's; Boyer Valley at West Harrison
Pod 2: West Bend-Mallard at Newell-Fonda; Ar-We-Va at Kingsley-Pierson
Pod 3: River Valley at Harris-Lake Park (winner at Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Pod 4: Rockford at Tripoli; Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa
Pod 5: Riceville at Janesville; Turkey Valley at Kee High
Pod 6: GMG at Don Bosco; Meskwaki Settlement at AGWSR
Pod 7: Dunkerton at Easton Valley; Midland at Springville
Pod 8: West Central at Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Baxter at Iowa Valley
Pod 9: Tri-County at BGM Brooklyn; Colo-Nesco at HLV (Victor)
Pod 10: Lone Tree at Winfield-Mount Union (winner at Montezuma)
Pod 11: Moravia at English Valleys; WACO at New London
Pod 12: Seymour at Southeast Warren; Grand View Christian at Lamoni
Pod 13: Collins-Maxwell at Mormon Trail (winner at Martensdale-St. Marys)
Pod 14: Bedford at Audubon; East Mills at Lenox
Pod 15: Griswold at CAM (Anita); Stanton/Essex at Murray
Pod 16: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Fremont-Mills; Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!