Iowa football playoff pairings
PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Iowa football playoff pairings

North Scott's Grayson Juel looks to throw a pass during a game against Fort Madison recently. Juel and the Lancers open the Class 4A playoffs at home on Friday against Decorah (6-3).

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Here is a look at the football pods the Iowa High School Athletic Association released Saturday morning for the Round of 16 and quarterfinal contests.

First-round games (5A/4A/3A) and second-round games (2A/1A/A/8-player) are Friday night at 7 p.m. The winner of the two games in each pod will face off in the quarterfinal round on Friday, Nov. 5. The quarterfinal round games for eight-player are Thursday, Nov. 4.

Class 5A

POD #1

Johnston (4-5) at Southeast Polk (8-1)

Linn-Mar (7-2) at Dowling Catholic (6-3)

POD #2

Dubuque Senior (5-4) at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (9-0)

Urbandale (7-2) at Iowa City High (8-1)

POD #3

Ankeny Centennial (4-5) at West Des Moines Valley (7-2)

Cedar Falls (6-3) at Pleasant Valley (7-2)

POD #4

Bettendorf (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-2)

Waukee Northwest (5-4) at Ankeny (7-2)

Class 4A

POD #1

Decorah (6-3) at North Scott (9-0)

Clear Creek Amana (6-3) at Winterset (7-2)

POD #2

Burlington (7-2) at Cedar Rapids Xaiver (8-1)

Norwalk (6-3) at Webster City (7-2)

POD #3

Cedar Rapids Washington (5-4) at Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1)

Fort Dodge (7-2) at Bondurant-Farrar (8-1)

POD #4

Carlisle (5-4) at Indianola (8-1)

Spencer (7-2) at Lewis Central (7-2)

Class 3A

POD #1

Sioux Center (5-4) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (9-0)

Algona (5-4) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2)

POD #2

Hampton-Dumont/CAL (5-4) at Humboldt (9-0)

Independence (8-1) at Benton Community (8-1)

POD #3

Ballard (5-4) at Harlan Community (9-0)

ADM, Adel (7-2) at Nevada (8-1)

POD #4

Grinnell (6-3) at West Delaware (8-1)

Davenport Assumption (6-3) at Solon (9-0)

Class 2A

POD #1

Spirit Lake (7-2) at West Lyon (7-2)

Clear Lake (6-3) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-3)

POD #2

Iowa Falls-Alden (6-3) at Southeast Valley (8-1)

OABCIG (8-1) at Greene County (8-1)

POD #3

PCM (5-4) at Williamsburg (6-3)

Mid-Prairie (6-3) at West Marshall (8-1)

POD #4

Camanche (6-3) at Waukon (8-1)

North Fayette Valley (8-1) at Monticello (7-2)

Class 1A

POD #1

Western Christian (4-5) at Underwood (9-0)

Ridge View (6-3) at West Sioux (8-1)

POD #2

ACGC (8-1) at South Central Calhoun (8-1)

Woodward-Granger (6-3) at Van Meter (9-0)

POD #3

Pella Christian (8-1) at Dike-New Hartford (9-0)

Waterloo Columbus (7-2) at Sigourney/Keota (9-0)

POD #4

West Branch (7-2) at Dyersville Beckman (9-0)

MFL MarMac (7-2) at Iowa City Regina (9-0)

Class A

POD #1

South O’Brien (7-2) at West Hancock (9-0)

North Butler (8-1) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2)

POD #2

Southwest Valley (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1)

Logan-Magnolia (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-2)

POD #3

Earlham (6-3) at Grundy Center (8-1)

North Tama (7-2) at Lynnville-Sully (8-1)

POD #4

Wapsie Valley (7-2) at North Linn (9-0)

East Buchanan (8-1) at Lisbon (8-1)

Eight-player

POD #1

Kingsley-Pierson (5-4) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0)

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (8-1) at Don Bosco (7-2)

POD #2

English Valleys (7-1) at Easton Valley (9-0)

Lansing Kee (8-1) at Turkey Valley (9-0)

POD #3

WACO (9-0) at Martensdale-St. Marys (7-2)

Audubon (8-1) at Montezuma (10-0)

POD #4

Fremont-Mills (6-3) at CAM, Anita (9-0)

Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Lenox (9-0)

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 21 years, the last nine at the Q-C Times.

