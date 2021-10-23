Iowa football playoff pairings

Here is a look at the football pods the Iowa High School Athletic Association released Saturday morning for the Round of 16 and quarterfinal contests.
First-round games (5A/4A/3A) and second-round games (2A/1A/A/8-player) are Friday night at 7 p.m. The winner of the two games in each pod will face off in the quarterfinal round on Friday, Nov. 5. The quarterfinal round games for eight-player are Thursday, Nov. 4.
Class 5A
POD #1
Johnston (4-5) at Southeast Polk (8-1)
Linn-Mar (7-2) at Dowling Catholic (6-3)
POD #2
Dubuque Senior (5-4) at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (9-0)
Urbandale (7-2) at Iowa City High (8-1)
POD #3
Ankeny Centennial (4-5) at West Des Moines Valley (7-2)
Cedar Falls (6-3) at Pleasant Valley (7-2)
POD #4
Bettendorf (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-2)
Waukee Northwest (5-4) at Ankeny (7-2)
Class 4A
POD #1
Decorah (6-3) at North Scott (9-0)
Clear Creek Amana (6-3) at Winterset (7-2)
POD #2
Burlington (7-2) at Cedar Rapids Xaiver (8-1)
Norwalk (6-3) at Webster City (7-2)
POD #3
Cedar Rapids Washington (5-4) at Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1)
Fort Dodge (7-2) at Bondurant-Farrar (8-1)
POD #4
Carlisle (5-4) at Indianola (8-1)
Spencer (7-2) at Lewis Central (7-2)
Class 3A
POD #1
Sioux Center (5-4) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (9-0)
Algona (5-4) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2)
POD #2
Hampton-Dumont/CAL (5-4) at Humboldt (9-0)
Independence (8-1) at Benton Community (8-1)
POD #3
Ballard (5-4) at Harlan Community (9-0)
ADM, Adel (7-2) at Nevada (8-1)
POD #4
Grinnell (6-3) at West Delaware (8-1)
Davenport Assumption (6-3) at Solon (9-0)
Class 2A
POD #1
Spirit Lake (7-2) at West Lyon (7-2)
Clear Lake (6-3) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-3)
POD #2
Iowa Falls-Alden (6-3) at Southeast Valley (8-1)
OABCIG (8-1) at Greene County (8-1)
POD #3
PCM (5-4) at Williamsburg (6-3)
Mid-Prairie (6-3) at West Marshall (8-1)
POD #4
Camanche (6-3) at Waukon (8-1)
North Fayette Valley (8-1) at Monticello (7-2)
Class 1A
POD #1
Western Christian (4-5) at Underwood (9-0)
Ridge View (6-3) at West Sioux (8-1)
POD #2
ACGC (8-1) at South Central Calhoun (8-1)
Woodward-Granger (6-3) at Van Meter (9-0)
POD #3
Pella Christian (8-1) at Dike-New Hartford (9-0)
Waterloo Columbus (7-2) at Sigourney/Keota (9-0)
POD #4
West Branch (7-2) at Dyersville Beckman (9-0)
MFL MarMac (7-2) at Iowa City Regina (9-0)
Class A
POD #1
South O’Brien (7-2) at West Hancock (9-0)
North Butler (8-1) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2)
POD #2
Southwest Valley (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1)
Logan-Magnolia (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-2)
POD #3
Earlham (6-3) at Grundy Center (8-1)
North Tama (7-2) at Lynnville-Sully (8-1)
POD #4
Wapsie Valley (7-2) at North Linn (9-0)
East Buchanan (8-1) at Lisbon (8-1)
Eight-player
POD #1
Kingsley-Pierson (5-4) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0)
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (8-1) at Don Bosco (7-2)
POD #2
English Valleys (7-1) at Easton Valley (9-0)
Lansing Kee (8-1) at Turkey Valley (9-0)
POD #3
WACO (9-0) at Martensdale-St. Marys (7-2)
Audubon (8-1) at Montezuma (10-0)
POD #4
Fremont-Mills (6-3) at CAM, Anita (9-0)
Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Lenox (9-0)