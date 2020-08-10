You are the owner of this article.
Iowa metro football schedules 2020
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Iowa metro football schedules 2020

Class 3A second round football

North Scott's Max Solis hauls in a catch and is tackled during last year's playoff game against Western Dubuque. The Lancers open the 2020 season Aug. 28 at home against Muscatine.

 GARY KRAMBECK

Assumption

Aug. 28 -- at Davenport West

Sept. 3 -- at Davenport Central

Sept. 10 -- Marion

Sept. 18 -- at Central DeWitt

Sept. 25 -- at North Scott

Oct. 1 -- Clinton

Oct. 9 -- at Dubuque Wahlert

Bettendorf

Sept. 11 -- Davenport Central

Sept. 18 -- Davenport North

Sept. 25 -- Pleasant Valley

Oct. 2 -- at Muscatine

Oct. 9 -- at Davenport West

Central DeWitt

Aug. 28 -- Maquoketa

Sept. 4 -- Davenport West

Sept. 11 -- North Scott

Sept. 18 -- Assumption

Sept. 25 -- at Clinton

Oct. 2 -- at Dubuque Wahlert

Oct. 9 -- Marion

Clinton

Sept. 4 -- West Delaware

Sept. 11 -- at Dubuque Wahlert

Sept. 18 -- Marion

Sept. 25 -- Central DeWitt

Oct. 1 -- at Assumption

Oct. 9 -- at North Scott

Davenport Central

Aug. 28 -- at Iowa City High

Sept. 3 -- Assumption

Sept. 11 -- at Bettendorf

Sept. 18 -- Pleasant Valley

Sept. 24 -- Davenport West

Oct. 2 -- at Davenport North

Oct. 9 -- at Muscatine

Davenport North

Sept. 4 -- Burlington

Sept. 11 -- at Davenport West

Sept. 18 -- at Bettendorf

Sept. 25 -- Muscatine

Oct. 2 -- Davenport Central

Oct. 8 -- Pleasant Valley

Davenport West

Aug. 28 -- Assumption

Sept. 4 -- at Central DeWitt

Sept. 11 -- Davenport North

Sept. 18 -- at Muscatine

Sept. 24 -- at Davenport Central

Oct. 2 -- at Pleasant Valley

Oct. 9 -- Bettendorf

Muscatine

Aug. 28 -- at North Scott

Sept. 4 -- at Clear Creek Amana

Sept. 11 -- at Pleasant Valley

Sept. 18 -- Davenport West

Sept. 25 -- at Davenport North

Oct. 2 -- Bettendorf

Oct. 9 -- Davenport Central

North Scott

Aug. 28 -- Muscatine

Sept. 4 -- at Pleasant Valley

Sept. 11 -- at Central DeWitt

Sept. 18 -- Dubuque Wahlert

Sept. 25 -- Assumption

Oct. 2 -- at Marion

Oct. 9 -- Clinton

Pleasant Valley

Sept. 4 -- North Scott

Sept. 11 -- Muscatine

Sept. 18 -- at Davenport Central

Sept. 25 -- at Bettendorf

Oct. 2 -- Davenport West

Oct. 8 -- at Davenport North

