Iowa metro football schedules 2020

Assumption
Aug. 28 -- at Davenport West
Sept. 3 -- at Davenport Central
Sept. 10 -- Marion
Sept. 18 -- at Central DeWitt
Sept. 25 -- at North Scott
Oct. 1 -- Clinton
Oct. 9 -- at Dubuque Wahlert
Bettendorf
Sept. 11 -- Davenport Central
Sept. 18 -- Davenport North
Sept. 25 -- Pleasant Valley
Oct. 2 -- at Muscatine
Oct. 9 -- at Davenport West
Central DeWitt
Aug. 28 -- Maquoketa
Sept. 4 -- Davenport West
Sept. 11 -- North Scott
Sept. 18 -- Assumption
Sept. 25 -- at Clinton
Oct. 2 -- at Dubuque Wahlert
Oct. 9 -- Marion
Clinton
Sept. 4 -- West Delaware
Sept. 11 -- at Dubuque Wahlert
Sept. 18 -- Marion
Sept. 25 -- Central DeWitt
Oct. 1 -- at Assumption
Oct. 9 -- at North Scott
Davenport Central
Aug. 28 -- at Iowa City High
Sept. 3 -- Assumption
Sept. 11 -- at Bettendorf
Sept. 18 -- Pleasant Valley
Sept. 24 -- Davenport West
Oct. 2 -- at Davenport North
Oct. 9 -- at Muscatine
Davenport North
Sept. 4 -- Burlington
Sept. 11 -- at Davenport West
Sept. 18 -- at Bettendorf
Sept. 25 -- Muscatine
Oct. 2 -- Davenport Central
Oct. 8 -- Pleasant Valley
Davenport West
Aug. 28 -- Assumption
Sept. 4 -- at Central DeWitt
Sept. 11 -- Davenport North
Sept. 18 -- at Muscatine
Sept. 24 -- at Davenport Central
Oct. 2 -- at Pleasant Valley
Oct. 9 -- Bettendorf
Muscatine
Aug. 28 -- at North Scott
Sept. 4 -- at Clear Creek Amana
Sept. 11 -- at Pleasant Valley
Sept. 18 -- Davenport West
Sept. 25 -- at Davenport North
Oct. 2 -- Bettendorf
Oct. 9 -- Davenport Central
North Scott
Aug. 28 -- Muscatine
Sept. 4 -- at Pleasant Valley
Sept. 11 -- at Central DeWitt
Sept. 18 -- Dubuque Wahlert
Sept. 25 -- Assumption
Oct. 2 -- at Marion
Oct. 9 -- Clinton
Pleasant Valley
Sept. 4 -- North Scott
Sept. 11 -- Muscatine
Sept. 18 -- at Davenport Central
Sept. 25 -- at Bettendorf
Oct. 2 -- Davenport West
Oct. 8 -- at Davenport North
