Youth brigade
A youth movement is invading the Iowa Quad-Cities metro this season.
Assumption, Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Muscatine and Pleasant Valley are all expected to play sophomores.
Bettendorf sophomore defensive tackle Griffin Liddle, already with multiple offers from Power 5 schools, was believed to be the first freshman to start in the Bulldogs' storied program last season.
Muscatine's Tim Nimely was moved up to the varsity midway through his freshman season in 2017 and rushed for more than 300 yards. He figures to be the team's top tailback.
With thin junior and senior classes, eight of the 26 players on Assumption's roster are sophomores.
Liddle's classmate, Kaden Klemme, could join him in the starting lineup on the defensive line. Central's Dane Howard is projected to contribute in the offensive and defensive backfields.
North has two freshmen and a sophomore among the 36 players listed on its varsity roster. PV has a couple 10th graders on pace to see snaps in defensive end Kellen Hornbuckle and defensive tackle AJ Tappa.
Classification changes
Clinton and North Scott still find itself competing against each other, but the two programs will be doing so in Class 3A this season.
With the Iowa High School Athletic Association electing to dwindle the number of 4A programs to 42, the enrollment of Clinton and North Scott fell below the cutoff. They now become two of the bigger 3A programs.
The competition still expects to be stiff with Cedar Rapids Xavier, Davenport Assumption, Solon, West Delaware and Western Dubuque among the other 3A programs in the eastern half of the state.
"You look at our schedule, it looks about the same as all the other ones," Clinton coach Jon Wauford said. "We're still playing a couple traditional powers in this neck of the woods. I'm sure there are two or three people looking at our schedule and putting a 'W' next to our name. Then are two or three teams we stack up pretty well against.
"I don't see it changing much competition-wise."
Under construction
Construction seems to be a theme around the Quad-Cities.
Davenport's Brady Street Stadium is in the midst of a $2.5 million renovation project that includes new field turf, an eight-lane track and a new facade to the west side of the stadium.
Muscatine is building a new auxiliary gymnasium, which sits next to the football team's storage garage and practice facility. PV is undergoing a $20 million high school addition project.
Who emerges in the backfield?
There were six tailbacks in the Iowa Quad-Cities metro to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing last fall -- North's Akendre Abbey, Central's Jatoviay Hill, PV's Arthur Braden, North Scott's Jared Rus, Assumption's Ryan Wohlers and Bettendorf's Nijel McIntosh. All of them have graduated.
The top returning rushers in the Iowa metro are quarterbacks -- North Scott's Nile McLaughlin, Bettendorf's Carter Bell and PV's Max Slavens.
North Scott's Jacob Porth could be the guy. Porth rushed for 415 yards on 48 carries last season for the Lancers.
Title drought end?
It has been 11 years since anybody from the Iowa Quad-Cities claimed a state championship in football. Bettendorf won the last of its seven state titles in 2007.
Since then, the Bulldogs have been to the semifinals six times. They are 1-5 in that round, with the only victory coming in 2011.
With the exception of Bettendorf, Muscatine was the last Iowa metro team to crack the semifinals in 2003.
Based on preseason projections, Bettendorf (4A) and North Scott (3A) are the best possibilities to be playing deep into November. Coming off a state quarterfinal showing, North Scott never has made the semifinal round.
"It would be a crazy feeling if we could do it," McLaughlin said. "Our community has never been there. It would be a cool experience."
— Matt Coss