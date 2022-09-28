Iowa Pacesetter: Ball hawking Sanders is spark plug for state-ranked Falcons

Devon Sanders did not flinch.

As Dubuque Hempstead quarterback Joe Helminiak sized up his target, Sanders ran step for step with the receiver near the sideline.

Once Helminiak's throw was in the air, Sanders worked for inside position, picked off the pass and immediately took off the other way without breaking stride.

“I love taking the ball away,” Sanders said. “I love to hit, I love to pick the ball off, disrupt the game and make offenses mad.”

Sanders has been the spark plug for the eighth-ranked Davenport West High School football team through the first month of the season.

If the Falcons have needed a game-altering play on defense or special teams, No. 16, in all likelihood, has been at the center of it.

He has intercepted an Iowa Class 5A-best five passes. He has forced two fumbles and recovered another. He has returned a state-best two kickoffs for touchdowns.

This week's Iowa Pacesetter has nine career interceptions, more than any current player in the Quad Cities metro.

But with more of a focus on the defensive side of the ball and a better understanding of West’s scheme this season, Sanders has ascended to new heights.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder intercepted two passes and snatched up a fumble last Thursday to help West stave off Hempstead 14-7 to improve to 5-0 for the first time in 35 years.

“He’s really committed to doing things the right way, not trying to freelance anymore,” West coach Brandon Krusey said. “Early in his career, he liked to do things his own way, but he really knows the scheme now and has been lights-out all year for us.

“He reacts to the ball really well and has good natural ability.”

Sanders played quarterback and running back during his youth football days. He spent a considerable amount of time at receiver the past two seasons, including 19 receptions for 245 yards a year ago.

The coaching staff made the decision to lighten his workload this season. It has paid dividends for Sanders and the Falcons.

“It has been a little bit of a switch, and it feels different playing only one side of the ball, but I do feel a lot more locked in on defense,” Sanders said. “Plus, I’m not always tired. I’m ready to go.”

His contributions on special teams have been just as vital.

Sanders had a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown during the 20-14 triumph over Clinton in Week 1. His 95-yard return for a score two weeks later against Waterloo West flipped the game in the Falcons’ favor.

For the season, Sanders has a 5A-best 376 kickoff return yards.

“He’s given us huge sparks in games,” Krusey said. “He can make a big play at any moment. It has given our team hope and great field position a number of times.”

Cornerback is where he has thrived in recent weeks, with all five of his interceptions coming in the past three games.

Not only is Sanders taking the ball away, but he’s doing something with it. He returned his pick against Davenport Central 34 yards, and he had two interception returns covering 72 yards last week.

Speed and his knack to break on the ball are his best attributes, he said.

It has been a significant reason West’s defense is allowing fewer than 11 points per game heading into Friday’s clash against Dubuque Senior at Dalzell Field.

“I’ve always been taught on defense when the ball is in the air, turn in on the receiver and go get the ball,” he said. “When the ball is in the air, go get it. My offensive background has helped me on defense.”

Teams still continue to throw in his direction.

“I don’t know why they do it, but I love it,” Sanders said.

“I had this conversation with our (defensive backs coach) and we’re shocked they keep going his way after all the plays he’s made," Krusey stated, "but we’ll take it. He invites the challenge.”

His football skills aren't the only thing that has improved in the past year.

"My attitude has grown a lot," Sanders said. "I'm more positive on the field, being a better leader and keeping my teammates up if they have a bad play."

Krusey, in his third season with the Falcons, has seen a giant transformation from the first time he interacted with Sanders as a sophomore until now.

"He's walking the halls like a different person," Krusey said. "You can tell he's got it all together now and he knows where he wants to go.

"That's why we all get into teaching and coaching. He wasn't necessarily a bad kid, but to see his maturity level grow and things come together for him on the field and have a great senior year, that's neat to see."

Once the season ends, Sanders wants to pursue football in college. He's heard from some Division II and III schools along with one Division I program.

Krusey has no doubts Sanders can carve out a spot at the next level.

"He's still looking for his opportunities," Krusey said, "but this year has proven he's a big-time player and he can make plays for someone and really help a school down the road."

First, Sanders has more he wants to accomplish.

He is tied for second on West's career interception list, four off Jeff Ryan's school mark of 13 set in 1986 and 1987. He's on track to become West's first all-state defensive back since Tony Yates in 1991.

From a team perspective, the Falcons need one, maybe two more wins, to reach the postseason for the first time since 1999.

The schedule is demanding the next three weeks against Dubuque Senior, fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Iowa City High.

"This is what we have worked for all year," Sanders said. "We loved getting the wins we have so far, but we're ready to show what we have against tough competition."

Sanders is expected to be matched up against Senior's Walker Tart on Friday. Tart is third in 5A in receptions (34) and yards (528).

"I love those games," Sanders said. "It is always a dogfight. I like to go against tough competition because it brings out the best in me.

"It is going to be a fun matchup."