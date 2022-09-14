Iowa Pacesetter: Cozad's offseason set tone for record-setting effort

MUSCATINE — Although it took the Muscatine High School football team until Week 3 to record its first win, Ty Cozad could sense the tide changing during the Muskies’ game the previous Friday.

And the junior thinks the momentum is only going to keep going in a positive direction.

This week’s Iowa Pacesetter wasn’t only the spark that propelled Muscatine over Bettendorf for the first time in 10 years, he was — and is — the Muskies’ fire.

He set multiple school single-game rushing records in Muscatine’s 37-34 home win over the Bulldogs last Friday, including most rushing yards (372) and most carries (42). He also scored four touchdowns.

“It was just awesome,” Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins said. “It was great for the boys to go out and earn that one. We still have plenty of things to work on, but it was great to see them persevere through those things. People were talking about the game leading up to, there was a great crowd here. It’s been a while since this community has had an experience like that.

“It gave the kids a real pep in their step this week.”

The previous high marks for yards and carries were set by Tanner Bohling in 2011, when he took 36 carries for 290 yards in a game against Clinton.

"It was special, not just for me, but the team," Cozad said. "Beating Bettendorf for the first time in that long. That means we came in and put in the work."

But Cozad knows the more wood the offensive line lays down ahead of him, the brighter he can shine.

"The offensive line did a heck of a job," the Muskie running back said. "They were moving people around and making lanes. It makes it way easier for a running back when your offensive line is kicking butt. We felt like we had a good shot at winning, and that made a huge difference."

An all-district player as a sophomore, his yardage total more than doubled what he put up through the first two games of the season and rocketed him to the top of the rushing leaderboard in Class 5A with 712 yards for the season.

And he’s rushed for more yards the past two games than he did all of last season, when he went for 497 yards on the ground.

“He’s definitely matured,” Hawkins said. “And he’s got more confidence in himself now seeing what he’s able to do on the field. We had glimpses of it last year, but as a sophomore playing on varsity, that speed is a little bit different.”

Emblematic of the team’s trajectory in general, Cozad came close to setting school bests the week prior in the Muskies’ 42-21 loss to Iowa City West.

"We got down 28-0 and started inching back into it," he said. "We don't believe in moral wins, but nothing was going our way for two quarters. But late in that game, I felt like the season started to turn our way."

His 89-yard touchdown carry in Week 2 was just a yard short of tying the MHS best, which has stood since 1939 when Ike Manley scored from the Muskies’ own 10-yard line. And his 31 carries for 239 came close to meeting Bohling’s numbers in his record-setting effort.

Though Cozad has made waves around the state and with college recruiters over the first few weeks of the 2022 campaign, he’s hardly an overnight sensation.

A year-round, multi-sport athlete, Cozad only knows one speed when in the heat of competition — all out.

While few preps can match his on-field production, even fewer may be able to match his intensity and dedication to his craft.

“He knows what he wants to do, and he’s worked really hard to make it happen,” Hawkins said.

He led the Muskie boys soccer team in goals scored (10) and was a state-qualifier in the 100 and 200 meters last spring for the track and field team.

"I've loved soccer since I was a kid," he said. "But I'd pretty much just run around and pretend it was football, push kids down and have fun doing it. The other kids hated it.

"I play soccer a lot like football. Maybe you're not really supposed to do it that way, but I do it anyway."

He plays baseball for the Muskies in the summer and grew up doing two winter sports simultaneously. Though he played basketball as a freshman, Cozad opted for wrestling as a sophomore, thinking the skills obtained on the mat may be more beneficial to him on the gridiron.

"I lost a little too much weight going into wrestling last year," he said. "I got below 170 for the first time since like seventh grade. So I was a little upset and we took care of it.

"It seems like the more weight I gain, the faster and more explosive I get. Usually you get slower, but I feel the fastest I've ever been right now."

But even in his first season out with lowered expectations, he remained his own toughest critic.

"(Making it to state track) was great. But I'm so competitive, I wish I would've done better," he said. "I hope to get back this year."

Although his Week 3 outburst may lead one to believe there’s less for Cozad to critique, it has only opened the door for him to really fine-tune his craft, a position he’s done everything he can to put himself in.

“Ty had a heck of an offseason,” Hawkins said. “He’s stronger, faster, more explosive. He weighs more, he’s like 200 pounds now. And he’s matured into more of a leadership role. He’s talking more and the team elected him as one of our four captains, that’s pretty big for a non-senior.”

With visits to Division I schools such as South Dakota and Eastern Kentucky already lined up, Cozad’s insistence on getting more out of himself is paying off.

"Football is the first sport I started playing and I loved it right away," Cozad said.

"But getting this far is crazy. There's schools I never thought I'd be hearing from."

Cozad is well aware that a rising tide raises all boats, meaning he isn’t dwelling on his record-setting performance too much, instead focusing on what’s next for the Muskies and how to take the program to the next step in their effort for the program’s first playoff appearance since 2015.

But before that can happen, the Muskies face a tall task on Friday, when they’ll be the road team against Class 5A second-ranked Pleasant Valley.

"We hope we can keep it going," Cozad said. "We feel like we have something special going on here for the first time in a few years.

"Last year was tough (going 1-8). We felt like we weren't doing anything right. We all got together this offseason and decided we didn't want to have that happen again."