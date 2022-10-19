Iowa Pacesetter: Felkey learns quarterback on the fly

PRESTON, Iowa — Hayden Felkey had never played a competitive down of quarterback until about 50 days ago.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior had been a difference-maker at tight end and defensive end for Easton Valley High School's football team. There was no reason to believe that wouldn’t continue this fall.

But with about nine minutes remaining in the River Hawks’ opener at Don Bosco in late August, Easton Valley's season took an unexpected turn.

Starting quarterback and returning all-stater Carson Fuegen was sandwiched by two defenders on a scramble situation and suffered a season-ending arm injury.

After contemplating his options on the ride home from Gilbertville and that weekend, Easton Valley coach Tony Johnson approached Felkey about taking over as the quarterback.

“I was kind of in shock and thought he was kidding at first,” Felkey said. “I never played quarterback even in practice. I started laughing and he was like, ‘No, seriously.’ He actually sat me down, talked with me and I said I’ll do it.

"I really wanted to prove something and do what was best for the team."

The fifth-ranked team in Iowa eight-player football has not faltered.

This week’s Iowa Pacesetter has thrown for 931 yards and 21 touchdowns versus no interceptions in 77 pass attempts. He has also rushed for 434 yards and 11 scores as the River Hawks (6-1) get ready to host BGM (Brooklyn) in a playoff opener Friday night.

Easton Valley is 6-0 and averaging almost 60 points per game with Felkey directing the offense.

“He’s just one of those kids we want to get the ball in his hands as much as possible,” Johnson said. “We really took that second week (of the season) to work and rep and rep. We went from handing the ball off to maybe we can do a little play action and now we’re whipping the ball all over the place.

“He’s just matured so fast with that.”

Recently, Easton Valley did a fun competition during practice among the players and coaches to see who could throw the football the farthest. Felkey launched a pass 65 yards, more than 75% the length of an eight-player field.

“I never really knew I could throw the ball that far in all honesty,” he admitted.

With Fuegen sidelined, Johnson said it was imperative to put someone in that position who was athletic and could handle the pressure. A strong arm didn’t hurt, either.

Felkey didn’t anticipate it would be him.

“I did a lot of tight end stuff and went to a couple things here and there over the summer because that’s where I hope to play in college,” he said. “I never would have assumed in a million years that I would become a quarterback my senior year.”

There has been a learning curve, but Fuegen and the coaching staff have been there to encourage and instruct along the way.

“The biggest thing is having eyes everywhere on the field,” Felkey said. “Being a receiver, you can get frustrated sometimes when a quarterback doesn’t see you open. Being a quarterback now, you realize having your eyes all over the field is one of the most difficult things and also knowing where the defense is playing you.”

Johnson has tried not to overload Felkey with information.

“We told him from the start, ‘Hey, we’re going to help you, I’ll spoon feed it to you, we’ll cut down our offense and expand when we can,’” Johnson said. “We’ve stuck true to that.”

With Charlie Simpson leading a dynamic run game and senior Ayden Huling as the top receiving target, it has taken some of the burden off Felkey.

Felkey threw only seven passes in his first start at South Beloit, Ill. He connected for five touchdown passes the next week against Midland. He had 272 total yards and six touchdowns in last Friday's 62-12 rout over Kee High.

“He sees the field pretty well, and our receivers are doing a great job of getting open for him,” Johnson said. “If he doesn’t see it, he can scramble, then things open up and he can dink it.”

Besides his exploits on offense, Felkey is still a menace on defense.

The rush end has 15 sacks — second most in the state. His 24.5 tackles for loss rank fourth in eight-player.

“I love the challenge of trying to get around an offensive lineman, fight off that block to get around and attack the quarterback,” Felkey said. “Once you see that open lane and hit him, that’s what keeps you going.”

Johnson called Felkey the best defensive end he has ever coached. In Felkey’s four seasons, he has accumulated 290 tackles (38 sacks, 83.5 tackles for loss) and recovered 10 fumbles.

His affinity for defense stems from his older brother, Hudson, who was a standout defender for the River Hawks several years ago.

“I wanted to be like him,” Felkey said. “That’s where I started my sophomore year and it grew on me.”

During last year’s state semifinal victory against Remsen St. Mary’s, Felkey came up with multiple sacks on a pivotal defensive stand late.

“Hayden just has another gear,” Johnson said. “I yell out to him at times and say, ‘This is a good time to get a sack.’ He gets a sack. He can dig deep when he needs to.”

Felkey has a desire to play beyond high school, but there aren’t many suitors yet. Western Illinois University has expressed interest along with some small colleges.

If college football doesn’t materialize, Felkey said that he has other interests.

He is an avid outdoorsman — hunting, fishing and camping. It isn't uncommon for him to spend his weekends in the fall chasing deer, geese or turkey. He also is enrolled in manufacturing classes at Clinton Community College and eventually wants to pursue a career as an electrical lineman.

Before that, Johnson believes his two-way standout can help a college football program. Felkey, Johnson said, has a frame that can add another 40-50 pounds without losing his explosiveness and quickness.

Felkey was a 1,000-yard receiver last year. In six weeks, based on touchdown passes and quarterback rating, he has become one of the 10 best in eight-player.

“I don’t even know if we’ve tapped his potential yet,” Johnson said. “He’s one of those kids if he gets the right mentor and the right system, he can really go places.

"The quickness is there, the fast twitch muscle is there and he's got that level of toughness to make it. He's a special talent."