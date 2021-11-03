Iowa Pacesetter: Gruver guides River Hawks to special season

PRESTON, Iowa — When Tony Johnson stepped in as Easton Valley High School’s football coach four years ago, he had three quarterbacks in the program — Nate Trenkamp, Porter Fuegen and Conor Gruver.
Trenkamp, a junior at the time, turned out to leave an indelible mark with 7,277 career passing yards and 102 touchdowns.
His greatness aside, Johnson always teased Trenkamp about something.
“I always told him the freshman throws a better ball than you,” Johnson said.
That freshman was Gruver.
After watching Trenkamp direct the River Hawks in his first two high school seasons, Gruver has become the team’s trigger man the past two years and has Easton Valley in the midst of an extraordinary season.
Gruver, this week’s Iowa Pacesetter, has thrown for 2,307 yards and 41 touchdowns as third-ranked Easton Valley (10-0) squares off with Kee High (9-1) in an Iowa eight-player state quarterfinal Thursday at 7 p.m. in Preston.
“Conor learned so much from those two kids,” Johnson said. “He got to watch Nate control a team and how to handle it.”
Gruver called Trenkamp a role model, someone he tried to emulate in certain aspects of the game.
It has worked well.
In two seasons conducting Easton Valley’s offense, he has thrown for more than 4,600 yards and 80 touchdowns. He has powered the River Hawks to the quarterfinals in consecutive years.
“You’re always trying to find ways to get better,” Gruver said. “We didn’t quite make it to where we wanted to go the last two years. We didn’t win tight games and didn’t play well in the big games.”
So far, Easton Valley has done that this season.
It started in the opening week when Gruver fired eight touchdown passes and threw for 317 yards in a rout over perennial power Don Bosco.
“At the beginning of that game, I had a couple overthrows and we went three-and-out the first two drives,” he recalled. “Once we got settled in, everything started opening up. It was an eye opener that this could be really special.”
Johnson said the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Gruver was on another level with his confidence and skill that night.
“That has propelled him into this wonderful season,” Johnson stated.
Gruver has completed 68% of his throws, tossed at least four touchdowns in seven of the team’s 10 games and has been over 150 passing yards in eight straight contests despite the fact Easton Valley hasn't thrown much in the second halves because of one-sided games.
In last week's playoff win over English Valleys, he completed 21 of 31 throws for 278 yards and five scores.
“Everything just feels so effortless when you get in the zone,” Gruver said. “I’m hitting all my receivers at the right time, hitting them out of their breaks and hitting them in stride.
“It really helps when you’ve got playmakers running around the field helping you out.”
Easton Valley has the second-highest scoring offense in eight-player at 63.1 points per game and has had only one close encounter — a come-from-behind 51-46 win over Kee High in Week 8.
“Conor is more of a technician than anything,” Johnson said. “He does his homework and watches a lot of film. I’ve been coaching football for 20 years and I don’t know if I’ve ever had a quarterback with as good of feet. He does a really good job of moving in the pocket.”
Baseball was actually Gruver's first love. He and his brother, Aidan, have competed in travel baseball since they were 7 or 8 years old.
Gruver didn't go out for football as a seventh grader. He chose cross country.
“I was kicking myself for not going out the whole time,” Gruver said.
When he came out as an eighth grader, Derek Erwin — the baseball coach and junior high football coach at the time — saw a potential quarterback in Gruver with his lively arm and intelligence.
“Football has kind of taken the spot where this is my deal and my sport kind of thing now," Gruver said.
Given the choice, Gruver prefers to stay in the pocket and shred defenses.
“If the run is there, not my first option, but I’ll take it,” he said. “I just like going through the progressions and making the right reads. It is really fun to see things open up.
“The game was really fast for me at the start of last year, but mid-season and the beginning of this year it slowed way down. Now it is like, here is option one, option two, option three and so on.”
As a result, Gruver has the River Hawks positioned to make the semifinal round and the UNI-Dome for the first time in a dozen years.
"Conor's been at this level and done that," Johnson said. "We don’t have to worry about him being nervous because he’s played in state competitions with basketball and in some big baseball games before.
“Mentality wise, he’s very mature.”
And Johnson believes that maturity filters down to his whole team, which has had quarterfinal exits the past two seasons.
“They walk by that trophy case in-between classes and see two quarterfinal trophies sitting there,” Johnson said. “We’re ready for bigger and better.”