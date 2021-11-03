Iowa Pacesetter: Gruver guides River Hawks to special season

“Football has kind of taken the spot where this is my deal and my sport kind of thing now," Gruver said.

Given the choice, Gruver prefers to stay in the pocket and shred defenses.

“If the run is there, not my first option, but I’ll take it,” he said. “I just like going through the progressions and making the right reads. It is really fun to see things open up.

“The game was really fast for me at the start of last year, but mid-season and the beginning of this year it slowed way down. Now it is like, here is option one, option two, option three and so on.”

As a result, Gruver has the River Hawks positioned to make the semifinal round and the UNI-Dome for the first time in a dozen years.

"Conor's been at this level and done that," Johnson said. "We don’t have to worry about him being nervous because he’s played in state competitions with basketball and in some big baseball games before.

“Mentality wise, he’s very mature.”

And Johnson believes that maturity filters down to his whole team, which has had quarterfinal exits the past two seasons.

“They walk by that trophy case in-between classes and see two quarterfinal trophies sitting there,” Johnson said. “We’re ready for bigger and better.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.