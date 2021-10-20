Iowa Pacesetter: Perseverance pays off for Jensen, River Kings

CLINTON — Jai Jensen admits he was not ready to be Clinton High School’s starting quarterback two years ago. It was out of necessity that Jensen was thrust into the spot as a sophomore.
“It built a lot of character,” Jensen said. “Obviously, I knew I wasn’t physically and mentally built for it yet.”
After back-to-back winless seasons as the River Kings’ signal caller, it would have been easy for Jensen to walk away and center his focus on baseball where he’s an all-state performer.
Instead, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder was determined to help the River Kings rebuild under second-year head coach Nate Herrig.
Jensen, this week’s Iowa Pacesetter, is reaping the benefits for his perseverance this fall. He has passed for 1,647 yards — second most in the Quad Cities metro — and 16 touchdowns.
More importantly to him, Jensen has been part of two victories this season, something he said he never experienced in football since seventh grade.
“This is what I hoped for when I was a sophomore, to be where I’m at right now as a senior,” Jensen said. “I’m a lot more confident in my throws and runs, and I’m more confident in my receivers getting open and making a play.”
Jensen had arguably his best performance in a Clinton uniform last Friday. He completed 13 of 16 throws for a career-best 358 yards and three touchdown passes along with a rushing score during a 49-7 rout over Mount Pleasant.
“It didn’t matter what we were running, it was working,” Jensen said. “We’re usually the team that is getting beat on, so to finally put it on someone else and see their fans leave at halftime felt good.”
Herrig felt the turning point for Jensen might have come last spring.
Encouraged by the coaches to go out for track & field, Jensen spent many van rides with Herrig and offensive coordinator Mike Griswold discussing football. Jensen was out of his comfort zone in track & field, he said.
“He got mentally uncomfortable in track which made him a lot more comfortable behind the plate in baseball and in the pocket in football,” Herrig said.
Herrig witnessed that growth last week.
“He didn’t try to run out of the pocket,” Herrig said. “He stood in there and made a lot of big-time throws.”
That has all been part of the maturation process for Jensen.
After accumulating 15 interceptions the past two years, Jensen has only three this season. Since a 3-for-13 outing against Davenport West in the opener, Jensen has passed for 150 yards or more in six of the last seven outings.
“His growth mentally has come a long ways,” Herrig said. “When the play would break down last year, he would kind of break down with it. Now when a play breaks down around him, he still reads his progressions and does the things we talk to him about.”
Arm strength has never been a concern with his baseball background. His touch, though, has vastly improved.
“He reminded me a lot of a gunslinger last year, always trying to throw it in hard instead of leading the guy and letting him go get it,” Herrig said. “His finesse is much better.”
Jensen said it comes back to the game slowing down for him.
“I’m the one now playing fast and strong and physical,” he said.
Jensen has taken on a larger role defensively. Herrig believes with Jensen’s size and physicality, he could play linebacker in college.
“We told him last spring, 'You’re one of the best athletes in the school and for us to be successful, you have to be on the field 120 plays out of 160,’” Herrig said.
Jensen has accepted the challenge.
As a result, Clinton has had some success.
It ended a 24-game losing streak in September with a 28-0 win over Maquoketa. It hung with top-ranked North Scott for a half (10-0) two weeks ago. It led Mount Pleasant 29-7 at halftime last week.
“This is my first year I’ve won a football game in high school,” Jensen said. “We’ve had a lot of people who have been committed this year and really wanted it.”
Herrig saw that hunger during the offseason.
Even after Jensen would get back late from a baseball game, he’d be there for a 6:30 a.m. workout the next day. Herrig said Jensen would get after classmates in the weight room or make sure teammates were showing up.
He often uses his seventh hour free period to dissect film with Herrig.
“His leadership has come a long ways,” Herrig said. “If he doesn’t want to be the leader, he’s going to be the leader because of the position he naturally plays. The way he carries himself, the way he walks into the huddle, the whole body language has come a long ways.”
Now, football has ascended into one of his favorite sports along with baseball.
Jensen is uncertain of what his future holds. Des Moines Area Community College, Iowa Central, Southeastern and Upper Iowa University have reached out about playing baseball. Simpson College has talked about possibly doing football and baseball.
“I’m for sure going to do baseball, but after this season I’m leaning toward football a lot more as well,” Jensen said.
Jensen will play his final football game for the River Kings on Friday night at home against Iowa City Liberty. This week has been a chance for him to reflect on what has been a turbulent journey, one which includes 3,308 passing yards and 22 touchdown throws.
“We haven’t had a lot of success for sports,” he said, “but there is nowhere else I’d rather grow up playing football or baseball."
Because of that, the program is gradually moving forward.
“We talk a lot about leaving the program in a better place than when you got in it,” Herrig said. “For the most part, Jai and these seniors have done that. A lot of these kids are workhorses, the type of kids you want in your program.
"They've battled through a lot of things and never quit or given up. It makes you feel good to see how these kids have worked."