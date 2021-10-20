Iowa Pacesetter: Perseverance pays off for Jensen, River Kings

“It didn’t matter what we were running, it was working,” Jensen said. “We’re usually the team that is getting beat on, so to finally put it on someone else and see their fans leave at halftime felt good.”

Herrig felt the turning point for Jensen might have come last spring.

Encouraged by the coaches to go out for track & field, Jensen spent many van rides with Herrig and offensive coordinator Mike Griswold discussing football. Jensen was out of his comfort zone in track & field, he said.

“He got mentally uncomfortable in track which made him a lot more comfortable behind the plate in baseball and in the pocket in football,” Herrig said.

Herrig witnessed that growth last week.

“He didn’t try to run out of the pocket,” Herrig said. “He stood in there and made a lot of big-time throws.”

That has all been part of the maturation process for Jensen.

After accumulating 15 interceptions the past two years, Jensen has only three this season. Since a 3-for-13 outing against Davenport West in the opener, Jensen has passed for 150 yards or more in six of the last seven outings.