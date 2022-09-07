Iowa Pacesetter: Weight room gains lead to explosive start for Sabers' Pace

DEWITT — Ben Pace admits he was occasionally guilty of high-stepping into the end zone or showboating a little more than he should have during his youth football days.

His father gave him some sage advice.

“Be more like Barry Sanders and less like Deion Sanders,” Boyd Pace told his son. “You want to be like Barry — be humble about it and act like you’ve been there before.”

With almost 400 rushing yards and seven touchdowns two games into his senior season, the Central DeWitt High School tailback’s humility is getting put to the test frequently this season.

After 131 yards and four scores in the opener against Davenport Central, Pace rushed for a career-high 255 yards and three touchdowns in last Friday’s 42-24 triumph over Camanche.

“I expected this out of myself,” said Pace, this week’s Iowa Pacesetter. “I’ve wanted to be the main guy, and now I am. It feels great to put a show on for everyone and I want to keep it up.

“I don’t want to stop here. I want to have a good season, not just a few good games.”

There are multiple reasons for Pace’s rise in production.

The Sabers have gone from a triple option attack to an I-formation this season. It has created more opportunities for him.

Central DeWitt returns a veteran offensive line with Mitchell Maher, Joe Vickers, Sam Gravert, Jack Eberhart and Brady Petersen.

Maybe the biggest component, however, is the work Pace has done in the weight room in the past year.

Listed at 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, Pace can bench press 270 pounds, squat 410 and has recorded a maximum dead lift of 500. He's added about 35 pounds to his bench total in the last year.

“He worked his butt off in the offseason and is a kid who loves football,” Sabers coach Ryan Streets said. “You enjoy seeing a kid that puts that much work in and who loves football have this kind of success.”

His strength was evident in the first two games. Pace is averaging nearly 14 yards per carry and had touchdown runs of 21, 55 and 80 yards last week. His first carry of the season was a 21-yard touchdown run against Central.

“I went down a bit easier last year,” Pace said. “This year, with the strength in my upper body, core and legs, I feel I’m a bit harder to bring down.”

Once Pace gets into the second level, he’s difficult to chase down. He was one of the Sabers’ top 100 and 200 meter runners last spring in track and field with 11.75 and 24.44 times, respectively. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.5.

And with his low center of gravity at 5-6, opponents have difficulty wrestling him to the ground.

“I get so tired of people everywhere saying if you’re smaller, you can’t play football,” Streets said. “He’s pretty short, but it is a great tool because they can’t see you. You’ve got great leverage and balance, which he’s got. He uses all that to break tackles and make plays.

“Combine that with pretty good top-end speed, he does really well.”

Streets has called Pace the team's "X-factor" this season.

Pace had 10 carries in the opening week, a blowout win over Davenport Central. That number ballooned to 18 last week.

“He wasn’t fazed at all by it,” Streets said. “When you’re in great shape like he is, he can just handle the load.”

Pace had only two games with more than 20 carries last year — 22 rushes for 203 yards versus rival Maquoketa and then 23 totes for 72 yards against Benton Community in the season finale.

If he can remain healthy, expect 20-plus carries in a game more frequently.

“I feel I can be that guy,” he said. “I feel I’ve proven I’m the guy that can take on that workload, especially just playing offense.

“The coaches talked to me about having a bigger role, and coach (Clay) Waterbury has done a great job of getting me the ball and having plays set up for me to be successful.”

The line has also been instrumental in his success.

Besides having a plethora of experience in the trenches, Streets said the group physically grew since last year. Maher and Gravert are each over 265 pounds while the other three range from 215 to 225.

“They’ve been great,” Pace said. “They’re big guys creating holes for me to run through and I get the touchdowns. I’ve got a lot of confidence right now and confidence in my guys to block well for me.”

Football has been a fixture for Pace since he was young.

His older brother, Caleb, played for the Sabers and rushed for a team-high 392 yards and four touchdowns during his senior year in 2019. His father was a football player and is still an avid fan.

Pace spends his Saturdays and Sundays in the fall glued to the television watching football.

“I was always out there wanting to play football with my brother,” Ben said. “Once I was old enough to play football, I joined and got right into it.”

How far can it take him? That is still to be determined.

Pace said if an opportunity presents itself, he’d be interested in playing at the collegiate level.

Right now, he’s concentrating on sustaining his quick start through a nine-game season and possibly into the playoffs.

“I’ll wait and see if there is an opportunity to play at the next level,” he said. “It is all about staying humble and seeing how this senior season goes.”