If you look at the final score of Friday’s Davenport Assumption 48-21 victory over Davenport North, you might get the impression that it was just another Knights rout of a city team.

But the final score on the Brady Street Stadium scoreboard didn’t come close to telling the whole story of the Knights’ seventh-straight victory over North.

In the blink of an eye, the Knights and senior standout Angelo Jackson ran away from the Wildcats in what had been an entertaining battle for the first 30 minutes that North led 14-10 at the half.

Out of halftime of the back-and-forth tussle, the Knights scored twice in the first 4 minutes, 25 seconds of the third quarter and added another touchdown in the frame and never looked back en route to the victory over the depleted Wildcats, who had a number of players get injured in the contest.

Jackson, who scored five of Assumption’s six touchdowns, turned the game on a pair of scintillating third-quarter plays.

He took the opening kickoff and burst through the wall for a 77-yard touchdown return.

Will McIntosh then picked off North QB Kaz Rebarcak to set up a modest three-play, 36-yard drive. A 29-yard pass from Jake Timmons to Mason McConnell helped set up Jackson for a 5-yard run scoring run with 10:35 left in the third.

North tried to answer, but a nice drive stalled. Ten plays took the Wildcats to the Assumption 3-yard line where the Wildcats, trailing 24-14, faced fourth-and-goal. Coach Adam Hite sent the field-goal unit out, but after a timeout changed his mind and put the offense on the field.

A run up the middle by Mason Bogan (who scored twice, including an 89-yarder in the fourth quarter) was stuffed by the heart of the Assumption defense.

Four plays later, Jackson was leaving the North defense in his wake as he exploded for a 73-yard scoring run.

He later capped his night with a 60-yard burst as he totaled 206 yards on 21 carries.

Jackson, who lost two TD runs – a 7-yarder and a 76-yarder – to holding penalties, finished with 206 yards on 21 carries to go with his long kickoff return.

It was not all great for the Knights, who were whistled for 13 penalties in the game.

Assumption struck first in the game, but had to settle for a 25-yard Billy Moore field goal after an apparent Jackson 7-yard touchdown run was called back by a penalty and thwarted an 11-play, 65-yard drive.

After trading punts, the Wildcats wasted little time as Rebarcak found Aden Jones streaking in front of the Assumption bench and hit him in stride for an 81-yard score. Brycen Antle’s point-after kick gave the Wildcats a 7-3 lead with just three seconds left in the opening quarter.

The Knights then went back to their keep-away offense and methodically drove 70 yards in nine plays. With the final four rushes, Jackson capped the drive with a 2-yard burst. Moore’s PAT had the Knights on top 10-7 with 7:11 left in the second.

Assumption was working its way deep into North territory when Jake Timmons hit Braylon Shovlain for a short pass that the junior wideout cut back across the grain and turned into a 19-yard gain. However, North lineman Lance Holloway caught up with the play and stripped the ball from Shovlain at the Wildcat 25.

North then took a page from Assumption’s playbook and went on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that included three passes of 12-plus yards from Rebarcak for first downs. The drive was also kept alive on a fourth down by a Knights’ offside penalty.

Bogan capped the march with a 1-yard plunge with 2:07 left in the half that gave the Wildcats a 14-10 lead, an advantage they took into the halftime break after Assumption failed on a fourth-and-3 from the North 31 with 36 seconds left in the half.