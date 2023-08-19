Wade King has been around the coaching block a few times and knows what it takes to put together a good football team.

The Davenport Assumption High School football coach is beginning his 22nd season with the program and is cautiously optimistic that the Knights have the ingredients to make amends for last year’s struggles.

Assumption had its first sub-.500 season since 2008 and missed the Class 3A playoffs by RPI percentage points.

With over a week until the season opener against a tough Solon team, King was still looking for all the right pieces to the puzzle. He has a lot of those to work with as the Knights have 13 starters back among 19 returning lettermen and a junior class that will augment the efforts.

“We’re seeing a group of kids that want to go out and play hard,” King said after a recent practice at Bush Stadium. “That’s what we’re looking for in practice right now, and we’re excited about what we’ve seen so far. ... We have a lot of kids coming back, and they have all been around the block a little bit, so the expectations are pretty high.”

While King didn't want to divulge what the team goals are, two of his team leaders weren’t shy talking about expectations.

“We want to win a state championship is the main objective,” returning senior quarterback Jake Timmons said.

“We want to be more comfortable as a team,” fellow senior Bauer Caspers said. “We want to use these next couple of weeks to get better and build chemistry.”

This Assumption team appears poised to improve on last year's 4-5 record and get back to normal with a playoff trip.

Captain Rhett Schaefer and Ralph Armstrong will be three-year starters in a sizeable offensive line that could average in the neighborhood of 245 pounds. There is speed in the backfield with senior Angelo Jackson, and plenty of options in the passing game triggered by returning starter Timmons, who at 6-foot-5 towers above the defensive line.

Timmons threw for 1,045 yards last season and six touchdowns. He also added one more score as he ran for 187 yards.

He will have plenty of targets to scope out, and they are all sizeable athletes including Bauers (6-3), Dominic D’Aprile (6-1) and Will McIntosh (6-1).

Jackson, who rushed for 426 yards and 11 touchdowns last year, will be a dual threat after catching 19 passes for 311 yards and another score last year.

“He’s an exciting player and somebody we’re going to feature in our offense,” King said.

“I think we definitely have a lot of weapons,” Bauers said.

King looks to junior lineman Keaton O’Neill, senior linebacker D’Aprile and senior DBs McIntosh and Carson Bakay to anchor the defense.

“We have a big group of returning guys, and we’re just trying to fill in around them,” King said, noting a varsity roster of 36 this year and plenty of talent from which to do that.

King also points to senior kicker Billy Moore “as a weapon for us as one of the top kickers in the state.”

Timmons said the team would adapt to its strengths and saw those in every aspect of the game.

“We have good receivers and good linemen to give us time to throw the ball,” the veteran signal-caller said. “We trust the defense to make good plays and get us the ball back.”

The players also insist that two things missing last year — leadership and chemistry — are plentiful this year.

“Motivation from last year and not wanting to fall into that same trap,” Timmons said of the incentive to improve in those areas. “We didn’t always push each other or motivate one another last year and not take stuff seriously. We’re not going to do that this year.”

Getting back to the playoffs is also a huge incentive for this year’s Knights.

“When we were kids we were always watching them go the playoffs and competing in those big games,” Timmons said. “For us to not able to do that … we’re giving it everything we have to get there in our final year.”

King likes the pieces that are in place, especially with most of those players back with experience.

“It’s hard to win with juniors, and this year we have a lot of seniors,” he said. “I like the leadership we’ve seen so far and the way these guys have gone about their business.”

With lots to play for, the Knights are motivated.

“I think the pieces are there,” Bauers said. “It just comes down to if we really want it or not.”

King said he saw the hunger.

“We want to show that we are a better football team than what we put on the field last year,” he said. “Just to improve every week and play fast and play physical.”

And hopefully have the wins mount and result in a playoff return.

“We have,” Timmons said, “what it takes to make this season special.”