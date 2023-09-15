Quick explosions and long drives, the Davenport West High School football team showed a little of each Friday evening at Brady Street Stadium.

With the help of one quick-strike score and one clock-churning possession in the first half, the Falcons were dominating in their 36-3 homecoming victory over cross-town rival Davenport Central on a gorgeous fall evening.

Jordan Tate capped both of West’s first-half scoring “drives” and added a third touchdown in the third quarter as he rambled for 123 yards on 23 carries.

Senior quarterback Luke Mattson threw for two second-half scores – one to Marvin Neely IV (8 yards) and the other to Jaden Meador (26 yards).

West claimed the city title with its second straight victory over Central, having topped Davenport North 13-6 to open the season.

"This is a huge win," said first-year West head coach Dominique Nunn. "Anytime you can win the city it has a big impact on everything; it gets the kids out and buying into the program. It helps show that last year wasn't a one-off. I couldn't be more proud of the kids."

Tate’s 70-yard explosion on the game’s second play from scrimmage gave the hosts an early lead they never lost and helped the Falcons secure just their third win in the last 16 meetings between the city schools.

"Based off his last game, he put doubt in the defense's mind," said Nunn. "Anytime he can get 70 in the first half, it gives the offense more options and actually benefitted us in a lot of spots as far as the passing game goes."

West upped its lead to 9-0 when a bad snap on a Central punt attempt went through the back of the end zone.

Central cut into the deficit when senior Estevan Prescott kicked a 32-yard field goal with 9:01 left in the second quarter.

That was when the Falcons made their biggest statement of the game. They proceeded to march 80 yards in a clock-controlling 19-play drive, capped by Tate’s 1-yard plunge with 14 seconds left in the half. He took a direct snap – the third straight play of that type to a back – and found just enough room off the left side of the line to cross the goal line on the fourth-down run that followed a timeout.

The Falcons (3-1) converted three third downs on that drive.

"You can't beat that; it's so demoralizing for a defense," said Nunn. "The timing of it was perfect going into the half. That was a big momentum swing. A drive like that is strategic and was the perfect scenario."

Like that time-consuming drive in the second quarter, the second half was all West as well.

Tate’s third TD run and Mattson’s two scoring tosses added to the domination as Bransen Heath added a 37-yard field goal to the score with 6:12 left in the fourth.

The Falcons churned out 292 yards offense on 49 plays.

Central (1-3) had a tough time getting much footing on offense. The Blue Devils finished with just 182 yards offense.

Converted senior QB Blake Ferris accounted for 145 of those yards. Throwing to the end, he completed 10 of 30 passes for 116 yards with two interceptions, He added 29 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Davenport West 36, Davenport Central 3

Dav. Central;0;3;0;0;--;3

Dav. West;9;6;12;3;—;36

First quarter

DW – Jordan Tate 70 run (Bransen Heath kick), 11:06

DW – Safety (Central punt snap out of end zone), 3:03

Second quarter

DC – Estevan Prescott 32 FG, 9:01

DW – Tate 1 run (Luke Mattson pass failed), 00:14

Third quarter

DW – Marvin Neely IV 8 pass from Luke Mattson (Mattson pass failed), 8:01

DW – Tate 2 run (Heath kick failed), 3:28

Fourth quarter

DW – Jaden Meador 26 pass from Mattson (Mattson pass failed), 8:47

DW – Heath 37 FG, 6:12