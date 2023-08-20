ELDRIDGE – If you have a system in place that works, stick with it.

That’s the way veteran North Scott High School football coach Kevin Tippet feels about the program he has led for the last 16 years.

“We don’t talk a lot about wins and losses around here,” said Tippet. “We talk about how we prep every day. The biggest thing for us is we have to make sure that we are working at a high level every day.”

That approach has led to six straight nine-win seasons and annual playoff trips, including a run to last year’s Class 4A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

That success — and tough-to-swallow semifinal loss to state champ Cedar Rapids Xavier — is serving as inspiration for this year’s bunch to continue on that path despite massive personnel turnover of 26 graduated seniors.

“We don’t talk too much long-term because if you focus on what’s in front of you, you’ll get there without talking about it,” said senior lineman Jackson McCallister, who is back to anchor the offensive line along with classmates Zach McMillian and Matt Cunningham. “Get better every day. Get better every game. I’d say win the week. You can’t look too far ahead or you’re going to slip up.”

Winning each week can be a daunting task for the Lancers. They face a grueling schedule that includes four playoff teams from last year nd two other perennial playoff powers.

“We’ve got a lot of good teams on our schedule and I think that’s the way you want it to be,” said Tippet. “It tests you and prepares you for the playoffs.”

Before reaching those playoffs again the Lancers are hoping this season trends in the right direction incrementally – day-by-day, week-by-week. That will be needed as this year’s Lancers will definitely have a new look compared to last year’s 9-3 Class 4A semifinalist.

“I don’t look at holes, I look at opportunities to step up and play,” said Tippet, whose squad features 22 seniors and 24 juniors along with any sophomores who will get called up. “The standard is the standard around here. We’ve had seniors that have waited to play and juniors that are ready to step in. I feel good about our young men.”

So do those in the program.

“I think we’re going to be pretty good this year, I’m sure we are,” said senior Luke Belten. “We lost a lot of guys from last year, but the juniors this year are pretty good and will fill the gaps.”

Tippet takes the turnover in stride saying “I believe so, 100%” when asked if the pieces are in place for continued success with the program that has made the playoffs every year dating back to at least 2008.

“Every year in high school football you’re losing half your team,” said the veteran coach. “But I firmly believe we have the kids here that we expect to have by the end of the season. … Every year, it’s trying to get your kids to work at a certain level and understand. It sounds like a lot of clichés, but if you put the work in day-in and day-out everything else kind of takes care of itself.”

While the Lancers have a lot of questions to answer before Friday’s tough home opener against Central DeWitt, one place that shouldn’t be a concern is at quarterback.

Senior Kyler Gerardy returns after totaling nearly 3,000 yards offense (1,645 yards passing and 1,217 yards rushing) last year and scoring 34 touchdowns (19 rushing and 15 passing).

“Kyler is obviously a very athletic young man and is a leader for us,” said Tippet.

“He makes everybody better and we’re going to follow his lead at QB,” said McCallister. “… He’s usually making the right play at the right time; that’s the big thing with him.”

As Tippet said, though, this season is about finding the right combinations to go with their veteran signal-caller. The Lancers graduated their top four receivers from last year, all with at least 20 catches for at least 219 yards.

Finding those receivers to mesh with Gerardy will go a long way toward the team’s success.

Helping the offense will be guys ready to step in on the line and junior tailback Jerrod Lee is set to step in along with senior Nolan Engelbrecht, who was third on the team last year with 233 rushing yards in 29 carries.

“Jerrod is a big, physical back that will run you over if you get in his way,” said Gerardy of 5-9, 185-pound Lee. “We’re going to have guys that can make plays on the field.”

It may just take a tweak or two to figure out who those are.

“We’re trying to tailor it to what those young men can do,” said Tippet of the offensive attack. “We’re trying to build around their skill sets.”

It is pretty much the same story on defense as the Lancers lost their top four tacklers, three of those now playing Division I college ball.

Tippet said that senior lineman Dawson Rheingans will be a key part of the team’s defense.

“We have some kids that I think will surprise some people,” said Tippet of the newcomers who will ascend to more prominent roles.

That will be critical for the Lancers to again be major players in Class 4A.

“We got a little taste of success, making it to the semifinals last year,” said Belken. “We’re not too happy with the result of that semifinal game. We trained harder this summer to be ready to go.

“Our goal is to work together as a team and do our best in practice and games and the season will take care of itself.”