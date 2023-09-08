Two of the top football teams in the state went toe-to-toe Friday evening at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium with undefeated seasons on the line in Week 3.

Class 4A’s top-ranked North Scott Lancers made just a couple more big plays and got the two biggest of the contest in the fourth quarter that turned the game in their favor as they pulled out a 42-28 non-district victory over Class 3A’s 7th-ranked Knights.

“It feels great to get a win over a rival,” said North Scott junior Carson Lage, who scored twice in the contest.

The biggest of Lage’s catches was a 50-yard touchdown pass that was well-defended and actually tipped up in the air by an Assumption defender at the Knights’ 20-yard line before he hauled it in and completed the Lancers’ second 50-plus-yard scoring play of the game. That gave the guests a 35-28 lead with just 5:34 left in the contest.

On Assumption’s next possession, Owen Jordahl, who scored earlier in the game to help the Lancers jump out to a 21-0 lead, picked off a Blake Timmons pass with 3:26 left that all but sealed the victory.

Despite allowing the Knights some chunk plays, over 200 yards rushing and over 350 yards in the game, the Lancers defense came up big when it needed to.

“This is a huge win,” said Jordahl, who has two picks already this season. “We knew that we had to play aggressive and really bring it to them and I felt that we did that.”

The contest was full of explosive plays.

In addition to North Scott’s two 50-plus yarders, Assumption’s Angelo Jackson had a 38-yard burst on a fourth-and-1 play early in the third quarter that got the Knights started after trailing 21-7 at halftime.

The Lancers were committed to getting two defenders on the explosive Jackson whenever he had the ball, but the senior standout still rushed for 190 yards, including runs of 38-, 39- and 60-yards.

"He's a great player," said Jordahl of Jackson. "It is really hard to cover him."

North Scott, though, was just as determined.

After the Knights battled back to tie the score at 21 after three quarters, the Lancers answered with three fourth-quarter scores, including two short runs by junior running back Jerrod Lee, who finished with 97 yards rushing.

North Scott senor quarterback Kylar Gerardy also factored big in the contest as the senior came up with some huge plays for the Lancers. In addition to throwing for 250 yards and three touchdowns, he ran for 162 yards.

“Any time you have a dual-threat quarterback like that, it puts pressure on your defense,” said Assumption coach Wade King after his club dropped to 2-1. “He’s a special player.”

Once again, the Knights had a slow start. Against a very formidable foe, battling was a difficult proposition.

“We’ve got to show up ready to play football,” said King. “You can’t be down 21-0 against a good team like this. It took way too much energy to come back and then you get toward the end and there’s not much left.”

“We were feast or famine a little bit,” said North Scott coach Kevin Tippet, whose club won its sixth straight over the Knights. “But we made the plays when we had to.”

Despite digging themselves a huge hole early, the Knights showed some moxie to hang with the Lancers.

North Scott got off to a quick start, driving 78 yards in eight plays with Gerardy hitting Lage for a 10-yard touchdown toss just over four minutes into the game. The first of six Chase Smith point-after kicks gave the Lancers a 7-0 lead.

Assumption cobbled together a decent drive before a short punt gave the Lancers good field position at their own 38. Gerardy made quick work of that drive, busting off a 54-yard run on third down to give the Lancers a 14-0 lead with 0:54 left in the opening stanza.

North Scott made the Knights pay for a fumble on the ensuing kick, driving 36 yards in five plays with Jordahl covering the final six yards for a score with 11:08 left in the second quarter and a 21-0 lead.

As he can do, Jackson excited the crowd with a 60-yard run that set up the Knights’ first score.

Senior wideout Will McIntosh was wide open in the end zone for a 12-yard TD toss from Timmons. Billy Moore’s PAT kick pulled the Knights within 21-7 at the 8:33 mark of the second quarter, which is where the contest remained at halftime.