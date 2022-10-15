Iowa prep football notebook: Three Q-C area teams get first-round home games

Northeast High School's football team dropped a first-round playoff game at Mid-Prairie last season.

The Rebels have an opportunity for payback.

Coach Mark Lee's squad will welcome Mid-Prairie to Goose Lake on Friday night for an opening round game in the Class 2A playoffs.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its first-round pairings Saturday morning for the smallest four classes. Class 3A, 4A and 5A schools still have a week remaining in the regular season.

Northeast, Columbus Community (Class A) and Easton Valley (eight-player) are the area teams to get first-round home games based on first- or second-place finishes in their respective district.

In the playoffs for the first time since 2015, Columbus (7-1) will entertain Maquoketa Valley (5-3). Columbus lost a one-point overtime game to Alburnett for the district title Friday.

BGM, Brooklyn (6-2) makes the 145-mile trip to Preston to face last year's state runner-up, Easton Valley (6-1).

Despite losing do-it-all senior Carson Fuegen to injury in the season opener, Easton Valley has won six straight games by an average of 48 points. Senior Hayden Felkey has stepped in at quarterback and thrown 21 touchdown passes versus no interceptions.

In 2A, West Liberty (3-5) heads to Dubuque Wahlert (6-2) and Camanche (4-4) travels to top-ranked Williamsburg (8-0).

Durant (5-3) tries to snap a three-game losing skid when it makes the long trek to Monona to face MFL MarMac (7-1) in a 1A opener. Wapello (4-4) gets district champion North Linn (7-1) in a Class A opener.

Northeast lost last year's playoff game to Mid-Prairie, 35-28. The Rebels finished in a three-way tie for second place in the district with West Liberty and Camanche, but won the tiebreaker for second place and was granted the home game.

The Rebels (4-4) are led by sophomore quarterback Gavin Kramer, who has passed for 1,623 yards and 19 scores along with 767 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

After next Friday's games, the IHSAA will release four, four-team pods for each of the seven classifications. The winner of each of those pods will advance to the semifinals in the UNI-Dome next month.

RPI hit: Davenport West was sixth in the Class 5A Ratings Percentage Index ratings two weeks ago. But after losses to Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Iowa City High, the Falcons have unofficially tumbled to 18th heading into Week 9. The IHSAA will release its official RPI rankings Monday.

The top 16 in the RPI after next week's games advance to the playoffs.

West (6-2) will need a victory over Muscatine (3-5) on Friday night to have any chance at qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in 23 years.

Pleasant Valley (8-0) slid up a spot to third in the RPI behind West Des Moines Dowling and Southeast Polk. The Spartans can lock up home field advantage through the quarterfinal round with a win Friday over Iowa City West.

2,000-yard rushers?: The Quad-Cities area has a chance for two running backs to hit 2,000 rushing yards this season.

Heading into Week 9, Durant's Nolan DeLong has compiled 1,917 yards and Muscatine's Ty Cozad 1,868. Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie is the only back from the Iowa Q-C metro or surrounding area to hit the 2,000-yard mark in the last decade.

Cozad and DeLong each have 19 rushing touchdowns on the season.

DeLong rushed for over 200 yards during Friday's loss to Iowa City Regina and moved to 12th on the all-time rushing list for Iowa 11-player football. He has 6,112 yards and is just 20 away from breaking into the top 10.