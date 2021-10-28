Iowa prep football playoff capsules

Class 5A playoffs
Cedar Falls (6-3) at Pleasant Valley (7-2)
Basics: Friday, 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last week: Cedar Falls upended Dubuque Senior 37-21 in the UNI-Dome. PV knocked off Iowa City West 41-20.
Last meeting: PV 26, Cedar Falls 7 (2013)
At stake: Winner advances to the quarterfinals next Friday against West Des Moines Valley or Ankeny Centennial.
Overview: PV has run off six consecutive wins since a 1-2 start, five of those by double figures. The Spartans average almost 300 yards a game on the ground, spurred by Caden McDermott (894 yards) and Tyge Lyon (495). Lyon rushed for 170 yards and two scores last week. Coach Rusty VanWetzinga's team, a semifinalist a year ago, is looking to win playoff games in back-to-back years for the first time since 2014 and 2015. ... Cedar Falls has had six players throw a pass this season. It has lost its top two quarterbacks to injuries. Sophomore Tate Hermansen completed 7 of 13 throws for 222 yards and three TDs last week. Trey Campbell, a Northern Iowa basketball recruit, is the Tigers' go-to target with 30 catches for 592 yards and six scores.
Bettendorf (5-4) at C.R. Prairie (7-2)
Basics: Friday, 7 p.m., John Wall Field
Last week: Bettendorf clipped Davenport North 17-10 at Brady Street Stadium. Prairie downed Linn-Mar 36-20.
Last meeting: Prairie 54, Bettendorf 20 (Sept. 17)
At stake: Winner advances to the quarterfinals next Friday against Ankeny or Waukee Northwest.
Overview: Bettendorf, in the playoffs for a 24th straight year, has its hands full against a team which compiled 586 yards against them six weeks ago. The Hawks ran for 369 yards and passed for 217 in the Week 4 matchup. Fifth-ranked Prairie has a quarterback in Brandon Vlacko who has thrown for 1,145 yards and a tailback in Makelle Taylor who has rushed for 1,095 yards and 15 scores. The Hawks have come up with 21 takeaways this season -- 12 fumbles and nine interceptions. Bettendorf has won four of five following a 1-3 start. The defense has surrendered only four touchdowns since the last Prairie game. Evan Forker, Bradley Hill and Diego Cortes all have at least 11 tackles for loss to lead the Bulldogs' front seven.
Class 4A
Decorah (6-3) at North Scott (9-0)
Basics: Friday, 7 p.m., Lancer Stadium
Last week: Decorah stumbled on the road to Waverly-Shell Rock 26-7. North Scott cruised past Mount Pleasant 55-0.
Last meeting: None
At stake: Winner advances to the quarterfinals next Friday against Winterset or Clear Creek Amana.
Overview: Decorah, the runner-up in its district to third-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock, has a rich football history with five state titles and 24 playoff trips. The Vikings, however, did miss the playoffs each of the past two seasons. QB Keenan Tyler leads the offense with 1,346 passing yards and 426 rushing. Tyler also is one of Decorah's key cogs on defense at linebacker. North Scott's edge comes in depth as Decorah has eight or nine players starting both ways. The Lancers have four shutouts in their last five games and have won all nine games by 12 points or more. The teams have one common opponent in Western Dubuque. Decorah beat the Bobcats 19-14 in Week 6 while North Scott won in Epworth 33-13 in Week 2.
Class 3A
Assumption (6-3) at Solon (9-0)
Basics: Friday, 7 p.m., Solon Spartan Stadium
Last week: Assumption used a big second half to run past Maquoketa 42-14. Solon clobbered Keokuk 63-6.
Last meeting: Solon 38, Assumption 10 (Sept. 16)
At stake: Winner advances to the quarterfinals next Friday against West Delaware or Grinnell.
Overview: Third-ranked Solon hasn't been tested during the regular season. The Spartans have won all nine games by 14 points or more, are averaging 47.1 points and 419 total yards per contest. Junior QB Blake Timmons passed for 234 yards and three scores in the teams' game at Bush Stadium six weeks ago. Solon scored on its first six possessions in that game. Assumption, 0-4 against Solon since 2014, rode a career-high 301 rushing yards and four scores from John Argo last week to victory. Argo has a metro-best 1,264 yards and 17 TDs on the ground. The Knights have struggled to establish consistency in the pass game this fall. They have completed only 14 of their last 37 throws.
Class 2A
Camanche (6-3) at Waukon (8-1)
Basics: Friday, 7 p.m., Waukon High School
Last week: Camanche opened the playoffs with a 35-20 home win over Dubuque Wahlert. Waukon overcame six turnovers to beat West Liberty 38-24.
Last meeting: None recently
At stake: Winner advances to the quarterfinals next Friday against North Fayette Valley or Monticello.
Overview: Camanche makes nearly the 3-hour trek to northeast Iowa in hopes of reaching the quarterfinals for a second straight season. The Storm has won three in a row since a district loss to Monticello. QB Mike Delzell has passed for 1,701 yards and 17 scores; Eric Kinkaid has more than 850 yards on the ground. The challenge for Camanche is slowing down an offense averaging 47.5 points a game the past seven weeks. Waukon, last year's 2A state champion, is multi-dimensional with QB Noah Hatlan (1,208 yards, 14 TDs) and back Pat Hennessy (1,429 yards, 21 TDs). The Indians' only blemish was a 45-6 setback to 4A fourth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock in Week 1.
Eight-player
English Valleys (7-1) at Easton Valley (9-0)
Basics: Friday, 7 p.m., Preston
Last week: English Valleys won its first playoff game in 21 years last week with a 36-15 triumph over Southeast Warren. Easton Valley blitzed Dunkerton 69-8.
Last meeting: Easton Valley 58, English Valleys 20 (2017)
At stake: Winner advances to the quarterfinals next Thursday against Lansing Kee or Turkey Valley.
Overview: Third-ranked Easton Valley is a win away from its third straight quarterfinal appearance under coach Tony Johnson. The River Hawks haven't been held below 51 points in a game yet. Conor Gruver has passed for 2,029 yards and 36 TDs; Charlie Simpson has rushed for 1,088 yards and 27 scores. Hayden Felkey and Andin Farrell have combined for 56 tackles for loss to lead the River Hawks' defense. English Valleys was 7-2 a year ago, the first winning season for the program since 2006. The only loss for the Bears this season is 38-13 to WACO in Week 3. Beau Flander is English Valley's primary offensive threat with 1,520 rushing yards and 24 TDs.
-- Compiled by Matt Coss