Just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released its pairings for the first round of the football playoffs.

The Quad-City Times coverage area has six qualifiers -- Bettendorf (4A), North Scott (3A), West Liberty and Tipton (2A), Easton Valley and Midland (8-player). 

Bettendorf (7-2) will open at Linn-Mar (6-3) next Friday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs were a district runner-up while the Lions claimed their district title.

North Scott (8-1) welcomes Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1), the back-to-back 3A state champion, to Lancer Stadium next Friday. Both teams' only loss during the regular season was to Western Dubuque.

West Liberty, with its 14-13 win over Tipton on Friday, earned a first-round home date against Monticello. Tipton will travel to top-ranked Waukon.

Meanwhile, Easton Valley (8-1) heads to Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2) and Midland (7-2) makes the trek to HLV, Victor (7-2) in eight-player.

Here is a look at the complete pairings for the six classes. The four bracket winners in each class will advance to the UNI-Dome for the semifinals. At that point, it will be re-seeded based on the Ratings Percentage Index figures.

Class 4A

First round: Friday (7 p.m.)/Quarterfinals: Nov. 8 (7 p.m.)

Bracket A

Indianola (6-3) at #1 West Des Moines Valley (9-0)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3) at Waukee (6-3)

Bracket B

Dubuque Senior (5-4) at #2 Cedar Falls (9-0)

Bettendorf (7-2) at Linn-Mar (6-3)

Bracket C

Urbandale (6-3) at #4 Ankeny Centennial (8-1)

Fort Dodge (6-3) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-1)

Bracket D

Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at #3 Dowling Catholic (8-1)

Ankeny (6-3) at Southeast Polk (7-2)

Class 3A

First round: Friday (7 p.m.)/Quarterfinals: Nov. 8 (7 p.m.)

Bracket A

Iowa City Liberty (7-2) at #1 Solon (9-0)

Independence (9-0) at Pella (7-2)

Bracket B

Washington (7-2) at #2 Western Dubuque (9-0)

Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) at North Scott (8-1)

Bracket C

Carlisle (7-2) at #4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)

Glenwood (7-2) at Norwalk (8-1)

Bracket D

Oskaloosa (6-3) at #3 C.B. Lewis Central (8-1)

Harlan (7-2) at Dallas Center-Grimes (8-1)

Class 2A

First round: Friday (7 p.m.)/Quarterfinals: Nov. 8 (7 p.m.)

Bracket A

Tipton (6-3) at #1 Waukon (9-0)

Monticello (6-3) at West Liberty (6-3)

Bracket B

Spirit Lake (6-3) at #2 Clear Lake (9-0)

Waterloo Columbus (8-1) at Williamsburg (6-3)

Bracket C

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-4) at #3 Algona (9-0)

Greene County (8-1) at Des Moines Christian (8-1)

Bracket D

West Marshall (6-3) at #4 OABCIG (9-0)

PCM, Monroe (7-2) at Benton Community (8-1)

Class 1A

First round: Friday (7 p.m.)/Quarterfinals: Nov. 8 (7 p.m.)

Bracket A

Pella Christian (5-4) at #1 Van Meter (9-0)

Mount Ayr (7-2) at South Central Calhoun (9-0)

Bracket B

North Linn (7-2) at #2 West Branch (9-0)

Iowa City Regina (7-2) at Mediapolis (8-1)

Bracket C

Panorama (8-1) at #4 Dike-New Hartford (9-0)

West Lyon (8-1) at Osage (5-4)

Bracket D

Underwood (8-1) at #3 West Sioux (8-1)

Western Christian (8-1) at Treynor (9-0)

Class A

First round: Friday (7 p.m.)/Quarterfinals: Nov. 8 (7 p.m.)

Bracket A

IKM-Manning (6-3) at #1 West Hancock (9-0)

Tri-Center (6-3) at South O'Brien (8-1)

Bracket B

South Winneshiek (7-2) at #2 MFL MarMac (9-0)

Grundy Center (8-1) at Belle Plaine (7-2)

Bracket C

Central Decatur (5-4) at #4 North Tama (9-0)

Westwood (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1)

Bracket D

Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2) at #3 St. Ansgar (9-0)

Earlham (8-1) at BGM, Brooklyn (8-1)

Eight-player

First round: Friday (7 p.m.)/Quarterfinals: Nov. 8 (7 p.m.)

Bracket A

Harris-Lake Park (8-1) at #1 Audubon (9-1)

CAM, Anita (7-2) at Lamoni (8-1)

Bracket B

Rockford (7-2) at #2 Turkey Valley (9-0)

Midland (7-2) at HLV, Victor (7-2)

Bracket C

East Mills (7-2) at #4 Remsen St. Mary's (9-0)

Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1) at Fremont-Mills (6-1)

Bracket D

New London (7-2) at #2 Don Bosco (9-0)

Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)

