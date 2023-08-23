Football success and Pleasant Valley High School go hand-in-hand anymore.

The Spartans have been among the Eastern Iowa powers for the past dozen years or so and look to continue that trend this fall.

Last year's regular season cemented that status when they went undefeated for nine games and blew out those foes to the tune of a 370-90 cumulative score.

“That’s a great standard to what this program can really be,” senior Tate Lyon said of repeating last year’s regular-season success.

To match that run, though, the Spartans will have to do it with plenty of new faces as 18 very talented seniors moved on.

Even with those graduations, those in the Spartans camp are expecting the success to continue, starting with Friday’s intra-city battle with Bettendorf.

“We feel really good about our senior class,” said PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga, who is in his 17th year leading the Spartans. “We’ve got a lot of guys who have a lot of experience and played a lot of football for us alongside those guys we lost to graduation.”

Experience is not an issue for the Spartans at a number of positions. They have four players — seniors Tate Lyon, Tyge Lyon and Coy Kipper and junior Joey VanWetzinga — who will be three-year starters this year. Six other seniors return for their second year starting, as does junior Max Schmeltzer.

“We need a lot of people to step up and make our own name for ourselves this year,” Kipper said. “Kind of finish where we left off last year — with an undefeated season and get back to where we were.”

Those in the program are confident that the right people are in the mix to repeat last year’s regular-season run and then avoid a first-round playoff exit repeat.

Coach VanWetzinga said he and the staff hadn’t dwelled on last year’s 15-10 Class 5A playoff setback to state runner-up West Des Moines Valley. That would only take away from what they are trying to accomplish this year.

“We’re still a developmental program and we’re still bringing guys along, and you can’t have an attitude `that I’ve arrived’ as a football player,” the coach said. “That can be detrimental.”

The coach says that the focus has been good in practices and that he can see the desire from this year’s bunch to accomplish big things.

“We focus on having a great attitude, playing with total effort and executing at a high level,” Coach VanWetzinga said. “If you do those three things, you’re going to give yourself a chance to win.”

Players feel as if the table is set for another successful season — one spurred a bit by that stinging playoff setback.

“It affected us to be more hungry and ready to get farther than we did last year,” Kipper said. “We had a lot of talented kids last year, and we know we could have gotten a lot farther than we did. But that’s how football is in the playoffs — win or you’re done. We just have to be better than last year.

“The returning guys who watched that last year or played in it last year, speaking for myself, I’m really hungry to get back out there.”

Kipper is making the transition from being last year’s top receiver (14 catches, 310 yards, six touchdowns) to the guy throwing those passes this year.

“I really like quarterback and having the ball in my hands a lot,” said Kipper, a basketball point guard who grew up quarterbacking in the PV system. “I think I’m a really good playmaker for us. If it came down it, I’d like the ball in my hands. I really like being the leader and the quarterback of the team.”

He said he also liked lining up behind the veteran offensive line that includes Joey VanWetzinga at center and seniors Mason Breen and Gabe Kilstrom. Juniors Kyle Vonderhar and Sam Munn will round out the line that averages roughly 250 pounds per man.

“I believe we are very talented and our offensive line is more athletic and can get out and run,” Kipper said of the ground-and-pound attack. “We have a lot more all-around athletes on this team, and I think we’re in for a really good season.”

Coach VanWetzinga thinks the team’s success will be in the lines on both sides, including Joey VanWetzinga, Josh Hansen, Schmeltzer, Breen and Kilstrom on the defensive side.

“Those guys have played some big games for us,” the coach said.

Tyge Lyon will probably be the key running back to start the season, coming off a junior year in which he rushed for 668 yards and five TDs on 81 carries. He was PV’s No. 2 rusher last year behind graduated quarterback Caden McDermott, who led the Spartans in passing yards (739), passing TDs (12), rushing TDs (13) and rushing yards (647).

Tate Lyon returns to lead the defense from his linebacking spot. He was second on the team last year with 57.5 tackles, finishing just behind the graduated Rusty VanWetzinga, who is now at the University of Iowa. Joey VanWetzinga led the team last year with 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

“We’ve got some good football players up and down the lineup,” the coach said.

And that could equate to another memorable season for the Spartans.

“I would love to see this team play with a lot of confidence and show that we are still a really good team and we can go as far as we want as long as we stay locked in,” Tate Lyon said. “We hope to make a state run. That would be awesome.”