Winning its first six games last season, finishing with a 7-3 record and making the playoffs made for a memorable season for the Davenport West High School football team.

The Falcons want to prove to people that the 2022 campaign was the start of a new path and not just a one-off.

“There’s only way to prove everybody wrong when people say (last year’s success) was a fluke, I tend to get a little upset about it because of all the hard work we put in to get that accomplished,” senior Jesse Slyter said. “The only way to follow it up is by doing the same thing.”

Last year’s Falcons definitely raised the bar of expectations for those following in the program. But a group of 35 varsity members are ready to meet those accomplishments of a year ago.

“We lost a lot of seniors, and a lot of people don’t think we’re going to be as good and that was a fluke,” junior Jordan Tate said. “But we’re going to come out and do the exact same thing we did last year and head to the playoffs again and hopefully win some games there.”

West head coach Dominique Nunn is doing all he can to make sure those expectations are met as he takes over for Brandon Krusey, who left West in May to become junior high/high school principal at Easton Valley Community School District.

And the first-time head coach sees the potential for this team to make another statement — one that could be just as emphatic as last season’s team.

“Everyone’s been asking, ‘What are you going to do based off last year,’” Nunn said. “Last year was last year, and that senior class is going to be stamped in the history books. But this senior class we’ve got coming up is ready to write their own story.”

A program that was winless just three years ago and 1-8 in 2021 is looking for its first back-to-back winning seasons in over 20 years.

And Nunn plans on helping them do that with his own style.

“I know a lot of teams now are getting into the trendy 5-wide, 4-wide and 50 points a game,” Nunn said. “We’re going to get back to old-school smash-mouth football. We’re going to have some passing in there, but we’re going to get back to winning football in the trenches and controlling the clock.”

Nunn feels as if he has the personnel to be able to implement that plan of attack.

Seniors Ethan Combs, Landon Migawa and Brandon Sarich, along with juniors Will Evans and Landen Pillard, are in the mix to anchor the offensive line. They will toil in front of senior quarterback Luke Mattson, who steps in for graduated signal-caller Brady Hansen. Hansen totaled over 1,700 yards of offense and 23 TDs last fall.

Tate, Marvin Neely IV and Ashton Haselett are expected to lead the guys carrying the pigskin. Neely is the top returning back, having rushed for 155 yards on 18 carries with one TD. Tate lost his sophomore season in Week 2 to an ACL injury that required surgery.

“They all have their own uniqueness, which I love about them,” Nunn said of his versatile backs, all of whom the coach said can be active in the passing game as well.

“We’re looking for our defensive line to be a big staple for us this year, our offensive line and running backs to be big staples for us this year,” Nunn said.

Slyter and classmate Brant Beaston will be two keys in that defensive line along with junior Kenny Fouse. Nunn said senior Davante Bradford, a standout basketball player, will find time in the defensive line as well.

Neely IV (63.5 tackles) and senior Zane Fellman (60.5) were West’s top two tacklers last season by a wide margin, each logging 42 solos stops.

In the second and third levels of the defense, Nunn said Jaden Meador, Tyrale Ross, Trey Brown and Brady Belz could be stepping up and leading action on that side of the ball.

“We had a really good defense last year, and most of those guys came back, so our defense is obviously going to be a big strength,” Meador said. “Also, I see our offense as being another strength. We also have a lot of depth on our team, which is good.”

And a lot of versatility and toughness, according to Nunn.

“We have a lot of guys who can do a lot of things on defense,” Nunn said. “We lose a stud kid like Devon Sanders (six interceptions), but I would argue to say that all of our units have more depth and all of our units have more versatility, and I’m excited about that.”

Nunn also see a toughness in the program that he thinks is sustainable and could lead to big things.

“I have confidence in these guys, especially from what I’ve seen all summer, that these guys won’t back down from anyone,” Nunn said. “If you’re going to beat us, you’re going to know you’ve been in a fight and not going to want to repeat that fight.”