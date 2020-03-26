Iowa Q-C metro football schedules for 2020

Football schedules
Assumption
Aug. 28 -- at Alleman
Sept. 3 -- Western Dubuque
Sept. 10 -- West Delaware
Sept. 18 -- at Washington
Sept. 24 -- Marion
Oct. 2 -- at Central DeWitt
Oct. 9 -- at North Scott
Oct. 15 -- Clinton
Oct. 23 -- at Dubuque Wahlert
Bettendorf
Aug. 28 -- Iowa City High
Sept. 4 -- at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Sept. 11 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Sept. 18 -- Cedar Falls
Sept. 25 -- at West Des Moines Valley
Oct. 2 -- at Muscatine
Oct. 9 -- Pleasant Valley
Oct. 16 -- Dowling Catholic
Oct. 23 -- at Iowa City West
Central DeWitt
Aug. 28 -- Maquoketa
Sept. 4 -- at Clear Creek-Amana
Sept. 11 -- Davenport West
Sept. 18 -- at Camanche
Sept. 25 -- North Scott
Oct. 2 -- Assumption
Oct. 9 -- at Clinton
Oct. 16 -- at Dubuque Wahlert
Oct. 23 -- Marion
Clinton
Aug. 28 -- at United Township
Sept. 4 -- West Delaware
Sept. 11 -- Maquoketa
Sept. 18 -- at Burlington
Sept. 25 -- at Dubuque Wahlert
Oct. 2 -- Marion
Oct. 9 -- Central DeWitt
Oct. 15 -- at Assumption
Oct. 23 -- at North Scott
Davenport Central
Aug. 28 -- at Davenport North
Sept. 3 -- at Cedar Rapids Washington
Sept. 11 -- Dubuque Hempstead
Sept. 17 -- Muscatine
Sept. 24 -- at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Oct. 2 -- Cedar Falls
Oct. 9 -- Davenport West
Oct. 16 -- at Iowa City Liberty
Oct. 23 -- Iowa City High
Davenport North
Aug. 28 -- Davenport Central
Sept. 4 -- Burlington
Sept. 11 -- at Muscatine
Sept. 18 -- at Dubuque Hempstead
Sept. 25 -- Davenport West
Oct. 2 -- at Ottumwa
Oct. 8 -- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Oct. 16 -- at Dubuque Senior
Oct. 23 -- at Pleasant Valley
Davenport West
Aug. 29 -- Moline
Sept. 4 -- at Muscatine
Sept. 11 -- at Central DeWitt
Sept. 18 -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Sept. 25 -- at Davenport North
Oct. 1 -- Dubuque Hempstead
Oct. 9 -- at Davenport Central
Oct. 16 -- Ottumwa
Oct. 22 -- Dubuque Senior
Muscatine
Aug. 28 -- at Indianola
Sept. 4 -- Davenport West
Sept. 11 -- Davenport North
Sept. 17 -- at Davenport Central
Sept. 25 -- Dubuque Senior
Oct. 2 -- Bettendorf
Oct. 9 -- at Ottumwa
Oct. 16 -- at Iowa City West
Oct. 23 -- Iowa City Liberty
North Scott
Aug. 28 -- at Keokuk
Sept. 4 -- Sterling
Sept. 11 -- Cedar Rapids Xavier
Sept. 18 -- at Western Dubuque
Sept. 25 -- at Central DeWitt
Oct. 2 -- Dubuque Wahlert
Oct. 9 -- Assumption
Oct. 16 -- at Marion
Oct. 23 -- Clinton
Pleasant Valley
Aug. 28 -- Cedar Rapids Prairie
Sept. 4 -- at Moline
Sept. 11 -- at Dubuque Senior
Sept. 18 -- Iowa City High
Sept. 25 -- Ottumwa
Oct. 2 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Oct. 9 -- at Bettendorf
Oct. 16 -- Dubuque Hempstead
Oct. 23 -- Davenport North
