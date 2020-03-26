You are the owner of this article.
Iowa Q-C metro football schedules for 2020
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Iowa Q-C metro football schedules for 2020

101218-North-PV-FB-018

Davenport North's Cade Sheedy runs up the middle in a game against Pleasant Valley. The Wildcats open the season Aug. 28 at home against Davenport Central.

 John Schultz

Football schedules

Assumption

Aug. 28 -- at Alleman

Sept. 3 -- Western Dubuque

Sept. 10 -- West Delaware

Sept. 18 -- at Washington

Sept. 24 -- Marion

Oct. 2 -- at Central DeWitt

Oct. 9 -- at North Scott

Oct. 15 -- Clinton

Oct. 23 -- at Dubuque Wahlert

Bettendorf

Aug. 28 -- Iowa City High

Sept. 4 -- at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Sept. 11 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Sept. 18 -- Cedar Falls

Sept. 25 -- at West Des Moines Valley

Oct. 2 -- at Muscatine

Oct. 9 -- Pleasant Valley

Oct. 16 -- Dowling Catholic

Oct. 23 -- at Iowa City West

Central DeWitt

Aug. 28 -- Maquoketa

Sept. 4 -- at Clear Creek-Amana

Sept. 11 -- Davenport West

Sept. 18 -- at Camanche

Sept. 25 -- North Scott

Oct. 2 -- Assumption

Oct. 9 -- at Clinton

Oct. 16 -- at Dubuque Wahlert

Oct. 23 -- Marion

Clinton

Aug. 28 -- at United Township

Sept. 4 -- West Delaware

Sept. 11 -- Maquoketa

Sept. 18 -- at Burlington

Sept. 25 -- at Dubuque Wahlert

Oct. 2 -- Marion

Oct. 9 -- Central DeWitt

Oct. 15 -- at Assumption

Oct. 23 -- at North Scott

Davenport Central

Aug. 28 -- at Davenport North

Sept. 3 -- at Cedar Rapids Washington

Sept. 11 -- Dubuque Hempstead

Sept. 17 -- Muscatine

Sept. 24 -- at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Oct. 2 -- Cedar Falls

Oct. 9 -- Davenport West

Oct. 16 -- at Iowa City Liberty

Oct. 23 -- Iowa City High

Davenport North

Aug. 28 -- Davenport Central

Sept. 4 -- Burlington

Sept. 11 -- at Muscatine

Sept. 18 -- at Dubuque Hempstead

Sept. 25 -- Davenport West

Oct. 2 -- at Ottumwa

Oct. 8 -- Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Oct. 16 -- at Dubuque Senior

Oct. 23 -- at Pleasant Valley

Davenport West

Aug. 29 -- Moline

Sept. 4 -- at Muscatine

Sept. 11 -- at Central DeWitt

Sept. 18 -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Sept. 25 -- at Davenport North

Oct. 1 -- Dubuque Hempstead

Oct. 9 -- at Davenport Central

Oct. 16 -- Ottumwa

Oct. 22 -- Dubuque Senior

Muscatine

Aug. 28 -- at Indianola

Sept. 4 -- Davenport West

Sept. 11 -- Davenport North

Sept. 17 -- at Davenport Central

Sept. 25 -- Dubuque Senior

Oct. 2 -- Bettendorf

Oct. 9 -- at Ottumwa

Oct. 16 -- at Iowa City West

Oct. 23 -- Iowa City Liberty

North Scott

Aug. 28 -- at Keokuk

Sept. 4 -- Sterling

Sept. 11 -- Cedar Rapids Xavier

Sept. 18 -- at Western Dubuque

Sept. 25 -- at Central DeWitt

Oct. 2 -- Dubuque Wahlert

Oct. 9 -- Assumption

Oct. 16 -- at Marion

Oct. 23 -- Clinton

Pleasant Valley

Aug. 28 -- Cedar Rapids Prairie

Sept. 4 -- at Moline

Sept. 11 -- at Dubuque Senior

Sept. 18 -- Iowa City High

Sept. 25 -- Ottumwa

Oct. 2 -- at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Oct. 9 -- at Bettendorf

Oct. 16 -- Dubuque Hempstead

Oct. 23 -- Davenport North

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

