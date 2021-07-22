Iowa Shrine game has special meaning for Tappa

Maquoketa’s Caiden Atienza will represent the North team in the 49th annual game that kicks off at 4 p.m.

“I was really excited when coach (Rusty) VanWetzinga called me about it,” Tappa said. “My first thought was, ‘Wow, you’re going to get to play against some of the best players in Iowa.’ And then once I let my family know about it, we thought back to my uncle being in the Shriner’s Hospital and how they helped him.

“It was a very special day and very exciting.”

Before receiving an invitation to the game, Tappa knew about his uncle’s experiences. He has learned much more in the past few months.

“This has shed a little bit more light on his story and what really went on,” Tappa said. “It definitely adds a little more significance to the game and the experience.”

Tappa, in particular, said he was looking forward to Friday when children from the Shriner's Hospital come to the UNI-Dome and hang out with the players.

"It is a chance for those kids to escape what they're having to deal with right now and get to have fun for a day," Tappa said. "That will be awesome."