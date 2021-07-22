Iowa Shrine game has special meaning for Tappa

The Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised more than $2.76 million for the The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children since its inception in the 1970s.
So when Pleasant Valley graduate A.J. Tappa received an invitation this past winter to participate in the annual football game at the UNI-Dome, it didn’t take long for the defensive lineman to accept.
Tappa and his family have a personal connection to The Shriner's Hospitals. His uncle and one of his biggest supporters, Jimmy, has cerebral palsy. Jimmy spent many nights in the Shriner’s Hospital in Chicago undergoing surgery on his legs.
Jimmy was at every one of Tappa's games the past four years.
“Knowing the backstory of it all and what my uncle went through early on his life, it has come full circle,” Tappa said. “It is a real special opportunity knowing what my uncle had to do and even today a lot of kids go through that.
“Being a bright spot for those kids, it is special that way.”
Tappa is one of nine players from the Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area expected to participate in Saturday’s game in Cedar Falls that is between seniors who graduated this past spring.
Davenport North’s Quincy Wiseman, North Scott’s Joey Petersen, Muscatine’s Togeh Deseh, Central DeWitt’s Cole Miller and Henry Bloom, Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence and Wapello’s Rhett Smith join Tappa on the South side.
Maquoketa’s Caiden Atienza will represent the North team in the 49th annual game that kicks off at 4 p.m.
“I was really excited when coach (Rusty) VanWetzinga called me about it,” Tappa said. “My first thought was, ‘Wow, you’re going to get to play against some of the best players in Iowa.’ And then once I let my family know about it, we thought back to my uncle being in the Shriner’s Hospital and how they helped him.
“It was a very special day and very exciting.”
Before receiving an invitation to the game, Tappa knew about his uncle’s experiences. He has learned much more in the past few months.
“This has shed a little bit more light on his story and what really went on,” Tappa said. “It definitely adds a little more significance to the game and the experience.”
Tappa, in particular, said he was looking forward to Friday when children from the Shriner's Hospital come to the UNI-Dome and hang out with the players.
"It is a chance for those kids to escape what they're having to deal with right now and get to have fun for a day," Tappa said. "That will be awesome."
Tappa will continue his football career at St. Ambrose University in the fall. This week has been an opportunity for Tappa to familiarize himself with a college lifestyle. There are multiple workouts in a day and players are staying in a dormitory on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
“I remember my sophomore year at PV, we went to an overnight camp at Central College (in Pella),” Tappa said. “This will kind of teach me what things I need to bring, what I need for dorm life. It will give me a taste of what college life is like.”
It also is a chance for Tappa to play another game in the UNI-Dome. He was a captain on the PV squad that reached the state semifinals this past season.
"I remember walking out on the field and soaking in the environment (last November)," Tappa said. "At that time, I was thinking this possibly is the only time you're going to be on this field. It will bring back a lot of memories.
"It was a really fun experience in November despite having our rear ends handed to us (by Southeast Polk). This will be a fun experience to play against the other top players in the state."
Tickets are still available for the game. They can be purchased online at iowashrinebowl.org for $11 through Friday or for $15 the day of the game.