Iowa state quarterfinal football capsule

No. 6 North Scott (8-2) at No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0)

Overview: North Scott is vying for its second semifinal trip in three years. WSR made it to the semifinals last year before losing to eventual champion Lewis Central. The Lancers rank third in 4A in total yards per game (412) and the Go-Hawks are fifth (397, with 306 of those on the ground). WSR has not had a game decided by less than 21 points this season. The Go-Hawks are led by two-time state champion wrestler McCrae Hagarty (1,343 rushing yards, 24 TDs) and senior Asa Newsom (641 rushing yards, 392 receiving yards and 55.5 tackles). North Scott QB Kyler Gerardy has nearly 2,500 yards of total offense and has accounted for 31 touchdowns. North Scott senior AJ Petersen, voted the defensive player of the year in the district, leads the Lancers with 10 tackles for loss and five sacks.