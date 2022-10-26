'It's a whole new feeling': Geneseo football prepares for first playoff game in five years

GENESEO — For the first time in five years, Geneseo is in the IHSA football playoff field.

The bad news is that the Maple Leafs have to travel more than five hours for a contest at 1 p.m. Saturday against Carterville (9-0), which is ranked No. 7 in Class 4A in the latest Associated Press Poll.

But Geneseo plans to use that trip to its advantage.

“We are heading down the day before to be with the team in a hotel, which I think will be great for team morale,” senior running back Jeron Neal said. “I think that’ll give us the energy that we need to go out there Saturday afternoon and play our game.”

Coach Larry Johnsen said the playoff trip will be an opportunity to learn a lot about his Maple Leaf team, which doesn’t have a single player with postseason experience. He wants to see how they react to such a different situation.

“You’re going to see what kind of maturity your team has,” Johnsen said. “Are we happy about just being in (the playoffs), or are we going on a business trip to win a game? And I mean, we’re going to find out. We have the leadership to understand that, and winning this thing should be our goal.

“It’s been a humongous undertaking. This is way different than going 30 miles to the Quad-Cities to play a game because we’re not going to be sleeping in our own beds or eating mom and dad’s food, but we want to try and make it as similar as we can.”

Not only will the distance play a factor Saturday, but it’s also caused a change in preparation. Carterville hasn’t played any common opponents, so it’s been difficult for Johnsen to judge how the Lions will match up with the Maple Leafs.

However, Johnsen was clear that Carterville is very well coached and disciplined on defense. The Lions have won eight of nine games by three or more possessions, which has been led by an explosive offense.

The Lions’ quarterback, senior Andrew Hellriegel, has thrown for over 1,150 yards and has 18 touchdowns to just one interception this season. Senior running back Bryce Smith has also ran for more than 1,260 yards and found the end zone 16 times. Carterville defeated Harrisburg, a playoff team, 49-7 on Friday.

“(Carterville) is clicking at the right time and they have a lot of guys that are two- and three-year starters,” Johnsen said. “They have playoff experience and it shows on film that they have bought into what the coaches are selling them. They’re also hard to get off the field offensively. They don’t really get into long yardage situations and so it’s going to be a good game for us that’s for sure.”

But Geneseo has weapons of its own.

Senior Jaden Weinzierl can be used as both a receiver and running back, and Neal has turned into one of the Western Big 6’s better runners after taking over the starting role in Week 3 due to an injury.

Neal has ran for 600 yards and scored six touchdowns in WB6 play. He’s been a crucial addition to an offense that needed someone to step up.

“At the beginning of the year, this is like one of the last things I would have expected,” Neal said. “I wasn’t starting until (Conner Helke) was injured and then I had to step in. I wasn’t expecting it, but I was ready. AJ (Weller) and the coaches really helped me and the line has blocked well.”

Neal was critical in Geneseo’s 36-22 victory over Rock Island in Week 8, which gave the Maple Leafs their fifth victory. Coach Johnsen said his team was on the "verge of getting blown out," but Geneseo ended the game with 21 unanswered points to win by two possessions. Neal had 166 yards and a touchdown.

“That game was amazing and definitely my favorite game that I’ve ever played in,” Neal said. “It was just such a good feeling to make the playoffs, especially since it’s been five years since we’ve done it.”

And then there is Weller, who has been the most consistent piece in the Geneseo offense this season. The junior quarterback has racked up over 500 yards on both the ground and through the air. He has 14 touchdowns in WB6 play.

“It definitely opens up our offense to have multiple threats — hand it off to Jeron or find Jaden with the pass,” Weller said. “It keeps the defense on their toes and doesn’t allow them to commit to one aspect of our offense. We feel really confident in both our passing and running games.”

Johnsen said he has seen an increase in excitement and focus during the first two practices of the week, but didn’t shy away from the fact that not many outside the Geneseo program will be picking the Maple Leafs to advance.

“We know we have a very tough opponent coming in, I mean, you don’t just all of a sudden become 9-0. You’re that record for a reason,” Johnsen said. “It’s a playoff game. We understand they’ve earned the No. 1 seed and we are the No. 16 seed. We know it’s an uphill battle.”

However, the team is confident it can compete. After all, anything is possible in the playoffs.

“There’s a lot of energy around here and the guys are just excited. It’s a whole new feeling,” Neal said. “It’s completely different than the regular season. I feel like our team has a good shot, so we are feeling pretty confident.”