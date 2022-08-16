'It's night and day': Alleman football eyes improved 2022 season

Don’t expect the same Alleman High School football team in 2022.

Confidence radiated from the squad in its first week of practice. The sheer size of the Pioneer program has grown by about a dozen, and that number could hit 40 by the start of the season.

There were 36 players on the field last Wednesday at practice as the team lined up 11-on-11 to run no-contact plays.

“It means a lot for these guys to come out because you can see that there’s a future,” senior running back Andrew Torres said. “And there are people I wouldn’t have expected to come out. Basketball players, baseball players and even transfers. It means a lot they care enough to compete with us.”

University of Notre Dame commit Charles Jagusah is still the largest man on the roster, and maybe the entire conference, but fellow lineman Jason Bowker at 6-foot-2, 270 pounds was also consistently winning his blocks at practice.

Torres looked like a whole new running back. His 190-pound frame was exploding out of the backfield, and he displayed the ability to make defenders miss with violent cuts. It was something coach Fritz Dieudonne had noticed as well.

“Andrew is running with so much more confidence,” Dieudonne said. “You can just tell he’s seeing the plays better. Last year, he was a tough runner who would put his head down, but now he’s gotten to a point where he sees the cuts and he’s able to see where he needs to go to find open space. It was a miracle he even got yards last year because there were times we had 11 in the box, so now I’m really excited to see him show us how good he is.”

Part of the problem in Alleman’s 0-9 season last year was that Dieudonne had about two months from the time he was hired to the time he had to field a team for the first game.

When he walked into practice the first day, there were 12 athletes on the roster.

The Pioneers were outscored 489-14 last year.

But Year 2 feels different. Alleman looks prepared. Practiced was disciplined, and the Pioneers were running an entirely new offensive system.

“As much as I hated losing every game last year the way we did, it took me a couple of weeks after the season to really appreciate what these kids went through,” Dieudonne said. “I came in and tried teaching them a new offense and defense. You could tell we were getting better, but now we are playing faster and with more confidence. The line is now able to make adjustments based on what the defense is doing. It’s night and day (from last year).”

Jagusah has played a big role in teaching the offensive line. His talents resulted in a No. 1 offensive tackle ranking in the country from ESPN, but he also captures his teammates with his words.

“I really just want to help the guys,” Jagusah said. “Whether it’s someone like Jason who could be playing in college or a freshman that just showed up, I know how important it is to help everyone. We need as many people as we can get. And communication is key, especially at offensive line. You can tell we are getting better because we are talking and becoming a unit.”

Torres, who will be running behind that line, said the difference is noticeable. He was Alleman's leading rusher last season but expects to exceed his numbers this year.

“Charles and Jason know the game so well and are able to execute their blocks really quickly and efficiently,” Torres said. “It helps me see the holes a lot easier, but I’m also trying to run cleaner. I watched film and could see myself running into my own line and not finding holes. That’s not happening this year.”

Practice also looked different because the man under center had changed.

Drop backs and rollouts have been included in the playbook now that junior Daniel VanDeHeede has won the quarterback job. In a short span of plays Wednesday, VanDeHeede had scrambled and found two receivers on the sideline while throwing on the run.

“(VanDeHeede) beat out a returning senior starter,” Dieudonne said. “Last year, he was a sophomore who played backup quarterback, wide receiver and corner. I had told him quarterback will be an open competition this summer and he went into the 7-on-7 practices and just let it out. I’m really excited to see how he plays.”

On the defensive side, the Pioneers’ strength will be on the line as well. Jagusah and Bowker will be two-way linemen, and Dieudonne said Jagusah has been helping his teammates on that side of the ball, too.

“He’s really like an extra coach when it comes to that unit,” Dieudonne said. “He is great about the hand and foot placement because those are things he sees well and lets his teammates know how it will help them. These guys understand he’s the best tackle in the country. They know they can turn on their TV the next couple years and see him on NBC, but he doesn’t act any better than them. He really encourages them to fight through the doubt.”

Success this season won’t be measured on wins and losses, but Dieudonne wants that first win.

The Pioneers think their Week 1 matchup against Chicago Academy is that opportunity.

“I was just telling them in that speech that as a coaching staff, we can see how close we are to really shocking some people,” Dieudonne said. “If we can get out of our own way and play as mistake free as possible, then I think this team can be really good.

“We are doing everything we can right now to find a way to get a victory Week 1. But on Monday after that game, no matter the result, we are going to look at film and we are going to tell them everything they did wrong and how they can win the next week at Peoria Notre Dame. The goal is the first one (win), and then, we will figure out how to get the second.”