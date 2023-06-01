Jeff Schmulbach is ready for a challenge. The longtime assistant on Rock Island High School football’s staff will now get a chance to be the head coach at Alleman.

The Pioneers hosted an introductory press conference for Schmulbach on Wednesday. He will fill a position that was vacated by Fritz Dieudonne — who is now the head coach at Rock Island — in April.

“It’s a little overwhelming to have a chance to be a head coach at a program like this,” Schmulbach said. “With the tradition they have, I’m truly honored that they’re going to give me this chance. I’m really looking forward to working with the guys and actually getting to work with the kids. I’m just excited to get started.”

Schmulbach had been with Rock Island since 2013. Per a release, he served as Rockridge’s head coach from 2010-13. He held the same position at Galva High School from 2001-05.

Schmulbach said that, before he got the Alleman job, he wasn’t sure if he’d receive or accept another head coaching opportunity because he’d been an assistant for so many years.

“I need to thank my wife, Yvonne, as well as the rest of my family for giving me the freedom to chase after this dream of mine that I thought, at this point in my career, was out of reach. Without their support, I wouldn’t have even considered taking this challenge. So, I’m glad that I have them in my corner.”

In January, the Pioneers announced that they will not be fielding a varsity football team in 2023, so Schmulbach has a great deal of work to do.

In a Jan. 19 interview with the Quad-City Times, Dieudonne said administrators at Alleman determined the school could not safely sponsor football at the varsity level in the fall because few upperclassmen participate in the sport. The Pioneers had a 30-man roster last season, and 10 of their players were graduating seniors.

“I understand people are going to be mad or upset about this decision, but I hope the Alleman community understands this was strictly made to protect our players,” Dieudonne said. “The reality of our numbers situation is that we are going to have a really young team. The vast majority are freshmen or sophomores, and we didn’t want to risk having a scenario like we did this year with Moline.”

The Pioneers forfeited their game against the Maroons last season because they had just five offensive lineman available to play — all of which were underclassmen.

Schmulbach has the football pedigree to overcome the hurdles he’ll face at Alleman. He played college football just down the street from ACHS, suiting up for Augustana in the 1990s.

Schmulbach’s father, Tom Schmulbach, coached at Augustana for 28 years. He served as the program’s head coach from 1995-99. While Schmulbach was on the staff, the Vikings claimed four national titles and 15 conference championships.

Jeff’s brother, Joe Schmulbach, is also in the Tribe of Vikings Hall of Fame. Joe played quarterback during his stint at Augie.

While Tom is retired from coaching, Jeff said he’s still hoping his dad will help him rebuild Alleman’s football program.

“I’ve talked to him a little bit,” Jeff said. “I know I’ve got a lot of coaches that are passionate about the game, but they don’t have the years under their belt. So, if anything, I’m hoping to get him out here. If he can’t coach the players, he’s gonna work with the coaches. You know, I need somebody to coach my coaches. If anybody can do it, he can do it. So, I’m looking forward to trying to get him in a little bit of green here and there.”

Alleman is still planning to have a junior varsity team in 2023. Jeff said he met with his players on Wednesday and is starting to put together a summer practice schedule.

The Pioneers aim to have a competitive varsity team ready in time for the 2024 season. Jeff said the race to get his players prepared for that campaign will begin soon.

“There’s a football tradition here that few area schools will ever be able to compete with,” Jeff said. “I know this program has stumbled in the last few years, and I’m well aware of the work that lies ahead of us to get this program back on its feet, to return it to the days where Alleman was not ‘a week off’ but ‘the week of.’ From the few people that I’ve met so far, there’s no doubt in my mind that the community is willing and able to do what it takes to make turning this program around a reality.”