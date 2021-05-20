Johnston takes over Sherrard HS football program

SHERRARD — When he returned to the Quad-Cities' prep football ranks last summer following a yearlong sojourn in Arizona, Brandon Johnston knew that at some point he would want to be a head coach again.

At the same time, the 2002 Cambridge High School graduate was not in too great of a rush, as he was content with his place on Mike Morrissey's football staff at Moline High School, where he served this past season as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

But with Scott Monson's recent resignation from the head-coaching post at Sherrard after four years at the helm, the opening was there for Johnston to go back to having his own program to run.

And he seized upon the opportunity.

Confirmed as the Tigers' new coach at Wednesday evening's school board meeting, the former head man with the Annawan-Wethersfield gridiron co-op is already looking ahead with anticipation.

"I knew I wanted (to be a head coach again) at some point, but with the timing of fall season coming up, I didn't anticipate much being open," said Johnston, who will also be teaching at Sherrard. "When we came back from Arizona, I had a great opportunity with Coach Morrissey at Moline to be his defensive coordinator, and I loved it there.