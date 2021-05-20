Johnston takes over Sherrard HS football program

SHERRARD — When he returned to the Quad-Cities' prep football ranks last summer following a yearlong sojourn in Arizona, Brandon Johnston knew that at some point he would want to be a head coach again.
At the same time, the 2002 Cambridge High School graduate was not in too great of a rush, as he was content with his place on Mike Morrissey's football staff at Moline High School, where he served this past season as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.
But with Scott Monson's recent resignation from the head-coaching post at Sherrard after four years at the helm, the opening was there for Johnston to go back to having his own program to run.
And he seized upon the opportunity.
Confirmed as the Tigers' new coach at Wednesday evening's school board meeting, the former head man with the Annawan-Wethersfield gridiron co-op is already looking ahead with anticipation.
"I knew I wanted (to be a head coach again) at some point, but with the timing of fall season coming up, I didn't anticipate much being open," said Johnston, who will also be teaching at Sherrard. "When we came back from Arizona, I had a great opportunity with Coach Morrissey at Moline to be his defensive coordinator, and I loved it there.
"But to be honest, I have two small boys, and thinking long-term, the small-school direction is how I wanted to go for them. My wife (Jessie) works in Moline and we weren't going anywhere, so I was definitely looking around the area."
A standout on the gridiron during his prep playing days as a Cambridge Viking under Hall of Famer Larry Stahl, Johnston carved out an impressive resume as the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans' head coach from 2009 to ’18.
His A-W teams compiled an 85-27 record and qualified for the IHSA playoffs in all 10 of his seasons, reaching the Class 2A state semifinals in 2015 and ’16 as well as making quarterfinal runs in 2009 and ’12.
Also during Johnston's tenure, the Titans won the West Prairie Trail Conference's Northeast Division title in ’09 in the last year of that superconference's existence, then went on to win outright Lincoln Trail Conference titles in 2016 and ’18 and shared the 2013 LTC crown with Mercer County and Stark County.
From there, he went to Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Ariz., as assistant principal and athletic director for the 2019-20 school year before returning to his roots.
"It's a great staff at Moline, and I felt my time there has been extremely valuable," Johnston said. "The same with my time in Arizona."
Now, he is looking ahead at working with a Sherrard program that finished 3-1 under Monson earlier this spring. It was the Tigers' first winning season since last reaching the postseason in 2009.
"Sherrard has had success, just not on a consistent basis in recent years," said Johnston. "When I saw their job was open, there were a lot of appealing things about it. I remember when Coach (Pat) Elder and Coach (Jason) Kirby were there, they had success and consistently made the playoffs.
"That appealed to me, along with the fact they've had success there in other sports, and it always seems like they get great community support."
Now, Johnston is ready to get to work and build Sherrard football back to its previous status as an area power.
"I'm hoping to get in there right away and start building relationships with the kids and the families," he said, "and build toward a common goal."