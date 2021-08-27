Juel, Nelson fuel Lancers to rout over Wildcats in season opener

ELDRIDGE — North Scott High School’s football team went into the season uncertain of its starting quarterback.
Grayson Juel made quite a statement to seize the job Friday night.
The senior, who started a pair of games last season, completed 15 of his first 20 throws for 225 yards and connected on five touchdown passes before halftime to ignite the defending Class 3A state champions to a 41-7 romp over Davenport North at Lancer Stadium.
“(Grayson) played really well,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “They played us really tough in the box and left a lot of uncovered receivers and he did a good job finding them.
“Our receivers are tough matchups for people.”
Juel and junior Drew Kilburg split the reps through much of the preseason. Juel led the Lancers to touchdowns on his first two possessions. After the Lancers were unproductive on a couple of series led by Kilburg, Juel came back and threw three more touchdown passes.
Jakob Nelson hauled in 10 catches for 147 yards and four touchdowns, three coming from Juel in the second quarter. Oliver Hughes had 95 yards receiving and a score.
"When you have targets like those, it is pretty easy to get them the ball," said Juel, who finished 17 of 25 for 261 yards.
North came out sizzling on the opening series. Quarterback Nolan Mosier completed his first seven passes and led a 12-play, 80-yard drive. Cade Sheedy capped it with a 7-yard touchdown reception.
It was all North Scott after that.
The Lancers scored on five of their seven first-half possessions. Juel hit Nelson in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown and then found Hughes for a 26-yard score.
“We were a little fired up after they scored,” Juel said. “After that first drive, I was in a rhythm with the guys all along the ball. We’ve got good guys everywhere that can makes plays, a lot of depth.
“It was nice to get off to a really good start.”
Asked if Juel cemented himself as the starter moving forward, Tippet refused to go that far.
“I don’t know,” Tippet said. “The way (North) played us tonight, Grayson did a great job with the RPOs (run pass option) and good reads. They were playing their linebackers so tight most of the game, but Drew did some good things in the second half.
“We’ll watch the film and make a call moving forward.”
Juel admitted the competition is on his mind.
“I definitely think about that, but at the end of the day we’ll put our best guys that help us win,” he said. “I’m just going to try my best every single time I have the opportunity.”
The game turned lopsided in the second quarter.
North Scott outscored North 20-0, held the Wildcats without a first down and to just eight total yards in the quarter. The defense settled in as the Lancers came up with two turnovers in the quarter — a David Borchers fumble recovery and a Connor Corson interception.
Nelson had touchdown catches of 12, 25 and 17 yards in the second quarter. The last time he had four touchdown catches in a game?
“Probably seventh grade,” he said. “We had a really good game plan, and North maybe had some miscommunication on its end that led to a lot of open receivers.”
After coming up with seven interceptions in last year’s 3A state title game against Harlan, North Scott’s defense picked off Mosier three times and came up with two fumble recoveries.
Hunter Davenport and Ryan Campbell had interceptions along with Corson. North was limited to 28 rushing yards on 26 attempts.
“(After that first series), I thought our defense played lights-out,” Tippet said. “That’s what you expect from them, but they did a great job responding. North has got some guys that can play.”
North Scott travels to Western Dubuque next week. North is at home to face Davenport West.